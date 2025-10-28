PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY's On-line Auction

Lunch with TV Star and Award-Winning Actor – Kim Coates



Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the one and only Kim Coates- the award-winning actor celebrated for his starring roles in Godless, Goon, Bad Blood, American Primeval, and over 40 other movies and series including CSI: Miami, Prison Break, Ghost Wars, and Van Helsing, to name a few. Kim is best known and loved for his iconic role as Tig Trager in the hit series Sons of Anarchy.



You and three friends will enjoy a private lunch with Kim at the Old Vines Restaurant, at Quails’ Gate Winery. This will include a thoughtfully curated three-course menu, each course paired with their award-winning wines, all served in the beautiful setting of our Old Vines Restaurant.





Quails’ Gate Winery appears on annual lists from OpenTable and has received many awards including; Diner’s Choice, Best Ambience (Vancouver/BC), Best Ambience (Okanagan/Wine Country), and Most Booked (Okanagan/Wine Country).

The time with Kim will be filled with great conversation, laughter, and behind-the-scenes insights from his incredible career in film and television. This is your unique chance to spend quality time with one of Hollywood's most dynamic and genuine talents.