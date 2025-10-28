PROJECT LITERACY CENTRAL OKANAGAN SOCIETY's On-line Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $100
Recharge your mind and body with a 1-Month Unlimited Pass to Sweat Studios, Kelowna’s premier boutique fitness destination!
Enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of dynamic group classes, from spin, barre, yoga, and Pilates to high-energy boot camps and dance workouts all in a modern, welcoming studio right in the heart of downtown Kelowna.
Sweat Studios is known for its upbeat instructors, supportive community, and vibrant atmosphere that keeps you motivated every step of the way. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, this pass gives you the flexibility to try it all and find your perfect sweat!
Location: 529 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step out in style with this $100 Gift Card to Strut Footwear & Apparel, Kelowna’s premier boutique for fashion-forward shoes, accessories, and apparel.
Located in the heart of the Mission Park Shopping Centre, Strut offers a beautifully curated selection of designer footwear, handbags, and clothing from top Canadian and European brands. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of boots, a comfortable yet chic everyday shoe, or an accessory to complete your outfit, Strut’s expert team will help you find just what you need.
Treat yourself, or someone special, to a stylish shopping experience that supports a beloved local business!
Value: $100
Location: 3155 Lakeshore Rd #29, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step out in style with this $100 Gift Card to Strut Footwear & Apparel, Kelowna’s premier boutique for fashion-forward shoes, accessories, and apparel.
Located in the heart of the Mission Park Shopping Centre, Strut offers a beautifully curated selection of designer footwear, handbags, and clothing from top Canadian and European brands. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of boots, a comfortable yet chic everyday shoe, or an accessory to complete your outfit, Strut’s expert team will help you find just what you need.
Treat yourself, or someone special, to a stylish shopping experience that supports a beloved local business!
Value: $100
Location: 3155 Lakeshore Rd #29, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step out in style with this $100 Gift Card to Strut Footwear & Apparel, Kelowna’s premier boutique for fashion-forward shoes, accessories, and apparel.
Located in the heart of the Mission Park Shopping Centre, Strut offers a beautifully curated selection of designer footwear, handbags, and clothing from top Canadian and European brands. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of boots, a comfortable yet chic everyday shoe, or an accessory to complete your outfit, Strut’s expert team will help you find just what you need.
Treat yourself, or someone special, to a stylish shopping experience that supports a beloved local business!
Value: $100
Location: 3155 Lakeshore Rd #29, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep your car looking its best with this $100 Gift Card from Skogie’s Auto Spa Express, Kelowna’s trusted name in professional car care for over 50 years!
Whether you need a quick exterior wash or a complete interior detailing, Skogie’s Auto Spa Express delivers top-quality service using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly products. Conveniently located on Underhill Street, their friendly team makes it easy to give your vehicle that fresh, like-new shine — inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless car or wants to save time on cleaning — this gift card is sure to be a hit!
Value: $100
Location: 1830 Underhill St, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep your car looking its best with this $100 Gift Card from Skogie’s Auto Spa Express, Kelowna’s trusted name in professional car care for over 50 years!
Whether you need a quick exterior wash or a complete interior detailing, Skogie’s Auto Spa Express delivers top-quality service using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly products. Conveniently located on Underhill Street, their friendly team makes it easy to give your vehicle that fresh, like-new shine — inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless car or wants to save time on cleaning — this gift card is sure to be a hit!
Value: $100
Location: 1830 Underhill St, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep your car looking its best with this $100 Gift Card from Skogie’s Auto Spa Express, Kelowna’s trusted name in professional car care for over 50 years!
Whether you need a quick exterior wash or a complete interior detailing, Skogie’s Auto Spa Express delivers top-quality service using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly products. Conveniently located on Underhill Street, their friendly team makes it easy to give your vehicle that fresh, like-new shine — inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless car or wants to save time on cleaning — this gift card is sure to be a hit!
Value: $100
Location: 1830 Underhill St, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep your car looking its best with this $100 Gift Card from Skogie’s Auto Spa Express, Kelowna’s trusted name in professional car care for over 50 years!
Whether you need a quick exterior wash or a complete interior detailing, Skogie’s Auto Spa Express delivers top-quality service using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly products. Conveniently located on Underhill Street, their friendly team makes it easy to give your vehicle that fresh, like-new shine — inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless car or wants to save time on cleaning — this gift card is sure to be a hit!
Value: $100
Location: 1830 Underhill St, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep your car looking its best with this $100 Gift Card from Skogie’s Auto Spa Express, Kelowna’s trusted name in professional car care for over 50 years!
Whether you need a quick exterior wash or a complete interior detailing, Skogie’s Auto Spa Express delivers top-quality service using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly products. Conveniently located on Underhill Street, their friendly team makes it easy to give your vehicle that fresh, like-new shine — inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless car or wants to save time on cleaning — this gift card is sure to be a hit!
Value: $100
Location: 1830 Underhill St, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring a touch of style and sophistication to your home with this $200 Gift Card from Lakehouse Home Store, one of Kelowna’s most beloved lifestyle and design destinations.
Known for its beautifully curated selection of kitchenware, cookware, home décor, and designer furniture, Lakehouse has long been the go-to spot for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless design. From elegant dinnerware and gourmet cooking essentials to statement pieces for your living space, there’s something special for every taste and home.
Whether you’re refreshing your kitchen, decorating a new space, or finding the perfect gift, this card lets you experience the best of Lakehouse’s signature style and service.
Value: $200
Location: 510 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring a touch of style and sophistication to your home with this $200 Gift Card from Lakehouse Home Store, one of Kelowna’s most beloved lifestyle and design destinations.
Known for its beautifully curated selection of kitchenware, cookware, home décor, and designer furniture, Lakehouse has long been the go-to spot for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless design. From elegant dinnerware and gourmet cooking essentials to statement pieces for your living space, there’s something special for every taste and home.
Whether you’re refreshing your kitchen, decorating a new space, or finding the perfect gift, this card lets you experience the best of Lakehouse’s signature style and service.
Value: $200
Location: 510 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge your mind and ignite your sense of adventure with this exciting package from EXIT Kelowna! This bundle includes four (4) gift cards, each valued at $35, good for one full escape room experience per card.
Each gift card includes:
Perfect for friends, families, or team-building fun, EXIT Kelowna offers immersive, themed rooms that test your puzzle-solving skills in the most entertaining way. Whether you're escaping a haunted mansion or cracking codes in a wizard’s lair, this is a gift of unforgettable memories.
Value: $140
Location: 2453 Highway 97 North, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for winter fun with this cozy and adventure-packed gift basket from Big White Ski Resort! Whether you're hitting the slopes or relaxing fireside, this bundle has something for everyone.
Basket Includes:
Whether you're a snow lover or just looking for a unique gift, this basket is packed with charm, utility, and a touch of mountain magic.
Value: $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring your garden dreams to life with this $50 gift card from Bylands Garden Centre, Kelowna’s trusted destination for plants, garden décor, and expert advice. Whether you're planting a new flower bed, refreshing your patio, or picking up a thoughtful gift, Bylands has everything you need to grow beauty at home.
Use this gift card toward:
Perfect for green thumbs and budding gardeners alike, this gift card is your ticket to a vibrant, flourishing space.
Value: 50
Location: 1629 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a taste of refined West Coast cuisine with this $25 digital gift card to Basil & Mint Restaurant & Bar, one of Kelowna’s premier dining destinations. Located steps from Okanagan Lake, Basil & Mint offers a vibrant atmosphere, locally inspired dishes, and handcrafted cocktails.
Use this gift card toward:
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a night out, this gift card is your invitation to experience Kelowna’s culinary charm.
Value: $25
Location: 3799 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a taste of refined West Coast cuisine with this $25 digital gift card to Basil & Mint Restaurant & Bar, one of Kelowna’s premier dining destinations. Located steps from Okanagan Lake, Basil & Mint offers a vibrant atmosphere, locally inspired dishes, and handcrafted cocktails.
Use this gift card toward:
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a night out, this gift card is your invitation to experience Kelowna’s culinary charm.
Value: $25
Location: 3799 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $140
Empower your wellness journey with this digital gift certificate for one month of unlimited classes from Yip Fitness, a women-focused online fitness community offering live, coach-led workouts via Zoom.
What’s Included:
Whether you're a busy mom, a working professional, or just getting started, Yip Fitness brings energy, accountability, and results right to your living room.
Website:yipfitness.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $140
Empower your wellness journey with this digital gift certificate for one month of unlimited classes from Yip Fitness, a women-focused online fitness community offering live, coach-led workouts via Zoom.
What’s Included:
Whether you're a busy mom, a working professional, or just getting started, Yip Fitness brings energy, accountability, and results right to your living room.
Website:yipfitness.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $140
Empower your wellness journey with this digital gift certificate for one month of unlimited classes from Yip Fitness, a women-focused online fitness community offering live, coach-led workouts via Zoom.
What’s Included:
Whether you're a busy mom, a working professional, or just getting started, Yip Fitness brings energy, accountability, and results right to your living room.
Website:yipfitness.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts Collection is filled with 6 amazing items that will elevate your cooking experience in the best Jillian and Tori style! Start making memories with loved ones while enjoying good food and adding charm to your space! This unique Collection comes with:
Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer: The Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts Cookbook
Create delicious, and well-loved recipes in this BRAND NEW cookbook with 135 recipes.
Primrose: Cookbook Stand
A rustic and timeless cookbook stand made of solid Canadian Pine.
The Cross: Marjorie Apron & Marjorie Oven Mitts
Flower shop style apron with a linen heart on the left pocket and a pair of 2 matching oven mitts.
Jardines Domaine: Bon Appetit Brass Sign
An adorable and unique brass wall hanging sign adorned with ‘Bon Appetit’.
Fraiche Living: Measurements Chart
An easy-to-use tool to add charm and functionality to your kitchen.
Value: 140
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Löyly Floating Sauna – Two Community Sessions
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with this generous donation from Löyly Floating Sauna! This package includes two community sauna sessions, each providing the perfect balance of heat, steam, and a refreshing cold plunge. Immerse yourself in the soothing cedar sauna, take a revitalizing dip in lake water, and let the stress of everyday life melt away.
Experience: Finnish-inspired wellness on the beautiful Kelowna waterfront. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned sauna lovers.
Total Value: $190.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Initial Chiropractic Appointment – Donated by Dr. Jamie Gallo, Pro Motion Clinic (Value: $170)
Discover how good your body is meant to feel! Enjoy a 45-minute Initial Chiropractic Appointment with Dr. Jamie Gallo at Pro Motion Clinic in Kelowna.
During this comprehensive session, you’ll receive:
Whether you’re recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or simply aiming to optimize your movement, this experience will help set you on the path to lasting wellness.
Generously donated by Dr. Jamie Gallo – Pro Motion Clinic, Kelowna
Location: 3030 Pandosy St Unit 202, Kelowna, BC V1Y 0C4
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at The Old Spaghetti Factory in Kelowna, where every meal is made fresh and served with warm hospitality.
This $25 gift card can be used toward any of their classic Italian entrées — from hearty spaghetti and meatballs to creamy fettuccine Alfredo, flavorful seafood pastas, and more. Each meal includes soup or salad, freshly baked bread, coffee or tea, and their signature spumoni ice cream — all at incredible value.
Perfect for a cozy night out, a family dinner, or a casual meal with friends, this gift card is your ticket to comfort food and great company.
Location: The Old Spaghetti Factory – 1755 Capri Street, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at The Old Spaghetti Factory in Kelowna, where every meal is made fresh and served with warm hospitality.
This $25 gift card can be used toward any of their classic Italian entrées — from hearty spaghetti and meatballs to creamy fettuccine Alfredo, flavorful seafood pastas, and more. Each meal includes soup or salad, freshly baked bread, coffee or tea, and their signature spumoni ice cream — all at incredible value.
Perfect for a cozy night out, a family dinner, or a casual meal with friends, this gift card is your ticket to comfort food and great company.
Location: The Old Spaghetti Factory – 1755 Capri Street, Kelowna, BC
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Digital Gift Card – The Naked Cafe, Kelowna
Treat yourself to a delicious plant-based experience at The Naked Cafe in downtown Kelowna! This $100 digital gift card can be used toward any of their vegan-friendly offerings, from hearty burgers and bowls to pizzas, decadent desserts, and specialty coffee drinks. Whether you’re planning a casual lunch, a cozy brunch, or a night out with friends, this gift card gives you the freedom to explore the café’s menu and enjoy their award-winning vegan cuisine.
Location: 571 Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna, BC
Perfect for vegans, plant-based enthusiasts, or anyone looking to try something new and tasty!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
Enjoy a night out at the movies with this Landmark Cinemas package! Whether it’s the latest blockbuster, a heartfelt drama, or an action-packed adventure, you’ll have front-row seats to the big-screen experience.
Each pass is valid for one regular admission and can be redeemed at participating Landmark Cinemas locations. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite film with freshly popped popcorn in hand.
📍 Valid at participating Landmark Cinemas locations across Canada
🎟️ No expiry date listed on passes (check local theatre for any restrictions)
🍿 Popcorn vouchers redeemable at concession stands
Perfect for date night, a gift, or a fun outing with a friend!
Value: $40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎳 McCurdy Bowling Centre Gift Certificate
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with friends or family at McCurdy Bowling Centre!
This gift certificate is valid for up to 6 people to bowl for 2 hours, with shoe rentals included. Perfect for a family night out, a get-together with friends, or a friendly competition on the lanes!
Value: $130
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The View Winery Kelowna Gift Basket
Indulge in a taste of the Okanagan with this beautifully curated gift basket from The View Winery Kelowna — perfect for wine lovers or anyone who enjoys a cozy evening in!
Basket Includes:
Retail Value: $60 + taxes
Whether you’re sipping by the fire or sharing with friends, this basket brings the warmth and flavor of The View Winery right to your home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lunch with TV Star and Award-Winning Actor – Kim Coates
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the one and only Kim Coates- the award-winning actor celebrated for his starring roles in Godless, Goon, Bad Blood, American Primeval, and over 40 other movies and series including CSI: Miami, Prison Break, Ghost Wars, and Van Helsing, to name a few. Kim is best known and loved for his iconic role as Tig Trager in the hit series Sons of Anarchy.
You and three friends will enjoy a private lunch with Kim at the Old Vines Restaurant, at Quails’ Gate Winery. This will include a thoughtfully curated three-course menu, each course paired with their award-winning wines, all served in the beautiful setting of our Old Vines Restaurant.
Quails’ Gate Winery appears on annual lists from OpenTable and has received many awards including; Diner’s Choice, Best Ambience (Vancouver/BC), Best Ambience (Okanagan/Wine Country), and Most Booked (Okanagan/Wine Country).
The time with Kim will be filled with great conversation, laughter, and behind-the-scenes insights from his incredible career in film and television. This is your unique chance to spend quality time with one of Hollywood's most dynamic and genuine talents.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing