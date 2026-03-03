<p>Inclusive events for 2SLGBTQ+ people – Expressions of interest (training courses)</p>

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About this event
This training is for managers and decision-making teams who wish to integrate 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion into their organizational practices and events.
Dates will be confirmed later according to regions and demand volume.
Please fill out this ticket if your organization wishes to participate in the planning.
You will be able to indicate the approximate number of participants and your period preferences in the form.
This training is for field teams, volunteers, and event staff.
It will be offered online between April and December 2026.
Filling out this ticket confirms your organization's interest and will help plan the sessions according to your needs.
You can specify the number of participants and your preferences in the form.
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