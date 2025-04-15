Propeller Dance's Silent Auction

Take home a beautiful piece of artwork and Propeller history by Julea Boswell. This painting was created as part of the Painted Dances Project, during a performance of 'Open Energy' by Propeller Dance at the National Gallery of Canada, Dec 2022. Improvisational in style, it was quick-sketched in dynamic response to the energy, emotion, movement and style of the choreography and music during the live performance. It is framed and ready to hang, in a simple, lightweight, 3/8 inch wide black frame. It is matted with an acid-free archival quality double mat. Value: $160 JuleaBoswell.com

