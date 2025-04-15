Propeller Dance's Silent Auction

Two tickets to Ottawa's Capital Music Awards at the National Arts Centre on May 22, 2025. Celebrate the talented musicians of Ottawa!
Value $128
Haunted Walk Tickets (2)
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to one of the Haunted Walk's regular tours in Ottawa.
Value: $70.78
Saunders Farm Maze Days Tickets (2)
$25
Starting bid
Two tickets to Saunders Farm Summer Maze Days. Valid for the 2025 season.
Value: $60
Pure Yoga One Month Unlimited Pass
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Pure Yoga Westboro.
Value: $230
Lotus Centre
$60
Starting bid
$140 gift card to the Lotus Centre to use for one month of private lessons or for group classes. The Lotus Centre specializes in adaptive music education for people with exceptionalities.
Value: $140
Ottawa Jazz Festival Day Passes
$70
Starting bid
Two General Admission Day Passes to the 2025 Ottawa Jazz Festival. The Ottawa Jazz Festival runs from June 20 - 29th with acts including: Gary Clark Jr, Mavis Staples, Broken Social Scene, Samara Joy and more.
Value: $173
Great Canadian Theatre Company Season Subscription 2025/26
$210
Starting bid
Two season subscriptions for the Great Canadian Theatre Company's 2025/26 season. Enjoy an exciting new year of theatre at the GCTC with tickets to all 5 shows in the season!
Value: $530
Maker House Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
Enjoy a hand selected collection of Canadian made products from Maker House and a $25 gift card to be used in store or online.
The gift basket includes:
- Popcorn- Peanut Butter & Chocolate Caramel
- M21 Luxury Tea - Canadian Breakfast Tea Bags
- 4" Plant Starter Kit - Lavender
- Pottery Tea Mug
- Olive Wood Spoon (small 5.5")
- Pair of Maple Candies
- Single Truffle Piglet - Dark Chocolate
- $25.00 Gift Card that can be used In-store or Online
Value: $100
Mud Oven Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Paint your own pottery at the Mud Oven on Bank street!
Value: $30
Pilates Space Gift Card
$85
Starting bid
Step into the world of pilates with this Intro to Pilates gift card for Pilates Space, located at 340 MacLaren st!
Value: $209
I'm Okay by Julea Boswell
$65
Starting bid
Take home a beautiful piece of artwork and Propeller history by Julea Boswell.
This painting was created as part of the Painted Dances Project, during a performance of 'Open Energy' by Propeller Dance at the National Gallery of Canada, Dec 2022. Improvisational in style, it was quick-sketched in dynamic response to the energy, emotion, movement and style of the choreography and music during the live performance.
It is framed and ready to hang, in a simple, lightweight, 3/8 inch wide black frame. It is matted with an acid-free archival quality double mat.
Value: $160
JuleaBoswell.com
Mayfair Theatre Tickets (2)
$10
Starting bid
Spend some time at the movies and enjoy all the Mayfair has to offer with two tickets to any upcoming film.
Value: $26
The Gladstone Theatre Tickets (2)
$35
Starting bid
Share a night at the theatre with two tickets to participating shows at The Gladstone Theatre!
*not valid for Candlelight Concerts
Value: $84
Cosmic Adventures Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Get ready for family fun! This gift card to Cosmic Adventures provides admission for two children and two adults to the indoor playground and all the fun activities inside!
Value: $95
Three Tarts Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy some delicious desserts from Three Tarts on Bank street. Looking for pies and tarts, cakes, cookies and more, they are all available at Three Tarts.
Value: $50
Kadampa Meditation Centre Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a one month, all inclusive membership to the Kadampa Meditation Centre. Meditate, connect to Buddha's teachings and find inner peace with Kadampa.
Value: $50
Gift Basket from The Owl Cafe
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a lovely selection of items from the Owl Cafe and Meeting Place, which is a social enterprise that operates under Y’s Owl Maclure Co-operative Centre. They offer a wide range of support and services for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.
Value: $60
Value: $
In the gift basket:
- XL Owl Cafe T-shirt
- Mug
- magnet
- $20 gift card to the Owl Cafe
- Walkers shortbread
- Caramel popcorn
- Triple chocolate cookies
- Chai latte mix
- Chocolate graham pretzels
- Maple stroopwafels
Canadian War Museum Admission Passes (5)
$40
Starting bid
Bring the family or a group of friends and learn more about Canada's military history at the Canadian War Museum with five admission passes.
Value: $105
Canadian Museum of History Admission Passes (5)
$45
Starting bid
Bring the family or a group of friends and get immersed in Canadian history at the Canadian Museum of History with five admission passes.
Value: $115
Star Wars vs Star Trek Ottawa Pops Orchestra tickets
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy the music of Star Wars and Star Trek in the Ottawa Pop Orchestra's latest musical extravaganza! Two tickets valid for the performances on June 14th or 15th 2025 at Carleton Dominion Chalmers. “Star Trek” presents a voyage exploring humanity’s future through exploration and diplomacy, while “Star Wars” showcases an epic saga of rebellion. Immerse yourself in a celestial concert featuring the unforgettable scores of John Williams, Alexander Courage, James Horner, and more! Which universe will triumph in this cosmic showdown?
Value: $120
One Dance Class at Moov Ottawa
$15
Starting bid
Get your dancing shoes on and try out one of the many dance styles available at Moov Ottawa. Try Hip Hop, Waacking, Breaking, Popping, or Afro Beats at one of Moov's three locations across the city in dance classes for all ages!
Value: $35
North & Navy $50 gift card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious Northern Italian food with inspiration from local Ontario ingredients at North & Navy. Pulling from the similarity of climate between Northern Italy and Eastern Ontario, they share their take on classic dishes made with seasonal game, seafood and vegetables. North & Navy is located at 226 Nepean Street in downtown Ottawa.
Value: $50
