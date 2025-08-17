The Inaugural Corbett Hall Student Clinic & PTSA Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Acheson, AB T7X 6K8, Canada
Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to offer this limited-time discount to students!
Valid only for current UofA Physical Therapy students.
*When asked for a Zeffy contribution at checkout, click the drop-down and select 'other' to enter $0.
*When asked for a Zeffy contribution at checkout, click the drop-down and select 'other' to enter $0.
Only valid for current UofA Rehab Med Students.
*When asked for a Zeffy contribution at checkout, click the drop-down and select 'other' to enter $0.
Grants entry to the event with 18 holes of golf, golf cart, range access, and BBQ steak dinner.
*When asked for a Zeffy contribution at checkout, click the drop-down and select 'other' to enter $0.
Purchase gives 4 tickets for a group to sign up together.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!