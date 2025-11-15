Physical Therapy Students Association

Physical Therapy Students Association

PTSA November Bake Sale

2 for $5 Deal
$5

Applies to $3 items only

Treat box! (4 items)
$10

Applies to $2 and $3 items only

Mix & Match Cookie Bundle (3 for $7)
$7

Applies to all cookies only

Premium Treat Bundle
$5

Get a cookie for just $1 when purchasing any $4 item!

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1

Contains dairy, wheat and eggs

Peanut Butter Cookie
$2

Contains peanuts, wheat and dairy

Brownie
$2

Contains dairy, wheat and eggs

Caramel Popcorn Balls
$1
GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
$1.50

Gluten and dairy free! Contains eggs

Vietnamese Coffee (8oz)
$2

Contains dairy

GF Peanut Butter Cookies
$2
GF Peanut Butter Cookies (made with egg whites)
$2
Chocolate Chip Loaf
$2

Contains wheat, dairy and eggs

Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Muffin
$1

Contains wheat, dairy and eggs

Puppy Chow Chow/Mud Buddies
$2

Chex Cereal coated in chocolate and powdered sugar. GF, Nut free, contains dairy.

