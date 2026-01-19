York Pride

Public Service 2026 (NOT READY)

200 Doug Duncan Dr

Newmarket, ON L3Y 3Y9, Canada

Public Service Vendor Permit
$452

If you are a municipal government or a public service directly funded by municipal, provincial, or federal government. Please note your organization will be prohibited from fundraising. Tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for your tent, table, chairs and lighting. Generators are not permitted; however, you are welcome and encouraged to bring portable power banks to power or charge your vendor spot.

Tent Weighting Services
$125

Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.

Extra 10'x10' Tent Space
$100

Additional 10'x10' Tent Space.

Parade + Booth (Bundle Package / One Day Only)
$1,081

Bundle & Save: Get an instant discount of $669! The new cost is $1,081, which includes a booth space in the vendor Zone at the festival. Additional Volunteer Discount: If the public service provides 15 volunteers for festival weekend (June 20–23) for at least 4 hours each (setup, operation, or cleanup), you’ll receive an extra 25% off, bringing your total to just $811! You must inquire with the York Pride team at [email protected] to get a discount code.

Public Services Marching / Vehicle
$1,750

Select this category if you are a municipal government or a public service (e.g., School Board or Emergency Service) directly funded by the municipal, provincial, or federal government. This parade entry package includes one small vehicle slot. This includes up to 15 marchers per registered group. You may purchase additional marchers below. This will be strictly monitored before and during the event. It provides an excellent opportunity for organizations to showcase their brand, engage with the community, and participate in this highly anticipated event.

Add-On Marchers QTY: 25
$125

Add 25 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add-On Marchers QTY:: 50
$175

Add 50 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add-On Marchers QTY:75
$225

Add 75 marchers to your group.*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add Small Vehicle
$25

QTY 1 Vehicle (Under 20')*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Add Medium Vehicle
$50

QTY 1 Vehicle (40'+)*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

Extra Large Vehicle (ELV)
$75

QTY 1 Vehicle (60'+)*THIS IS NOT A PERMIT*

