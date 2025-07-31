Hosted by

Magrath and District Minor Hockey

Puck & Putt Silent Auction

222034 Twp Rd 61, Cardston County, AB T0K 1J0, Canada

Parts for Trucks/Milwaukee Goodie bag item
Parts for Trucks/Milwaukee Goodie bag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Parts for Trucks

Lethbridge Hurricanes ticket voucher (2 tickets)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes. Value $50

Lethbridge Hurricanes ticket voucher (2 tickets)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes. Value $50

Lethbridge Hurricanes ticket voucher (2 tickets)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes. Value $50

Lethbridge Hurricanes ticket voucher (2 tickets)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes. Value $50

Lethbridge Hurricanes Charcuterie Board
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge Hurricanes Charcuterie Board
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge Hurricanes Charcuterie Board
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge Hurricanes Charcuterie Board
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes

Milwaukee M12 Cut-off Saw w/Toolbag item
Milwaukee M12 Cut-off Saw w/Toolbag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Section 37 Farms

Grillpro Portable Stainless BBQ item
Grillpro Portable Stainless BBQ
$25

Starting bid

10,000BTU, portable, stainless steel BBQ. Donated by Chief Mountain Gas. MSRP $199.99

Milwaukee Grease Gun Bundle item
Milwaukee Grease Gun Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Bundle includes M18 grease gun, 2 - XC6.0 batteries, charger and toolbar. Donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment

Kailani KS25 Cooler item
Kailani KS25 Cooler
$25

Starting bid

25 quart hard cooler - donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment MSRP $229.99

V2 Concepts Tailgatrz Cooler item
V2 Concepts Tailgatrz Cooler
$50

Starting bid

45 quart hard cooler with accessories - donated by Core Ag Inputs. MSRP $475

2100 Watt Inverter Generator w/Kalani mug item
2100 Watt Inverter Generator w/Kalani mug
$50

Starting bid

Ultra quiet inverter generator - donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment MSRP $1329

Case IH 4000 PSI Pressure Washer item
Case IH 4000 PSI Pressure Washer
$50

Starting bid

4000psi 4 gpm pressure washer powered by a Honda engine. Donated by Rocky Mountain Equipment MSRP $1700

Custom made Wildfire Forge Knife item
Custom made Wildfire Forge Knife
$50

Starting bid

1084 High carbon steel blade with Zebra wood handle. Custom made by and donated by Wildfire Forge - Justin Wilde

Lethbridge Hurricanes Corporate Voucher Pack item
Lethbridge Hurricanes Corporate Voucher Pack
$50

Starting bid

Corporate voucher pack equivalent to 50 tickets. Donated by Lethbridge Hurricanes. Valued at $975

$500 Credit towards a custom made Tomahawk item
$500 Credit towards a custom made Tomahawk
$50

Starting bid

This is your chance for $500 credit towards a one of a kind custom made Tomahawk crafted by the donor Darcy Quapp! MSRP - priceless

Signed Brayden Yager jersey item
Signed Brayden Yager jersey
$50

Starting bid

22” Blackstone Griddle item
22” Blackstone Griddle
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Raymond Merc. MSRP $229.99

20 Volt Brushless Cordless tool set item
20 Volt Brushless Cordless tool set
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Magrath Home Hardware MSRP $399.99

60L Nike duffle bag item
60L Nike duffle bag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Richardson

Certificate for 1 Custom Sports Mouth Guard item
Certificate for 1 Custom Sports Mouth Guard
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Coaldale Denture. Value $100

