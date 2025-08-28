Punjabi Formal Ticket Sales - USask Bhangra

Hosted by
About this event
Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3, Canada
- Full appetizer buffet
- Full dinner buffet
- Live performance by Chani Nattan and Inderpal Moga
- Live performance by USask Bhangra
- Dancing until late
- Live DJ
Students are required to bring their Student ID card to check into the event. Only current USask students are eligible to purchase this ticket.
⭐️ VIP PRIVILEGES:
- Meet and Greet with Chani Nattan and Inderpal Moga
- Reserved seat near the dance floor
- Skip the entrance lineup
