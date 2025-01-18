Pro-Choice Society of Lethbridge & Southern Alberta
eventClosed
Punks for Pro-Choice Raffle 2025
addExtraDonation
$
One chance of winning
CA$20
Once chance to enter the raffle for 1 of the 6 sweet tattoo prizes!
Once chance to enter the raffle for 1 of the 6 sweet tattoo prizes!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
3 chances at winning
CA$50
Three chances at entering the raffle for 1 of 6 sweet tattoo prizes!
Three chances at entering the raffle for 1 of 6 sweet tattoo prizes!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout