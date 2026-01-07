Puppet Show and Woodland Luncheon 2026

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About this event
Ms.Moni and her troop of magical puppeteers are going to capture our imagination, swaddle it in wonder and excitement, and take us on a journey into magic and whimsy.
Ms.Moni and her troop of magical puppeteers are going to capture our imagination, swaddle it in wonder and excitement, and take us on a journey into magic and whimsy.
A glorious woodland feast featuring an assortment of incredible dips and scrumptious artisanal breads! Accompanied by soup, salad and of course, finished with a tiered tray of sweet treats. You will be served by woodland beings, anyone from the Fae folk to a fox,(our oldest grades students are dressing up). You are also encouraged to get in the mood with your loveliest feast attire, and please feel free to have a fun name for your group place card, we’ll do our best to make some artwork to match.
A special plate for our young lunch guests. Nutritious, delicious, cute, and sweet!!
A delicious assortment of of lunch offerings all boxed up and ready to go. This is enough for a hearty meal for one, or a snack for two. These boxes will be available for pick up 12pm-3pm . These boxes include 1 warm drink.
Nutritious, delicious, cute, and sweet!! A boxed up version of our kiddo plate. These boxes will be available for pick up 12pm-3pm .
Our to-go boxes already come with a warm drink, so this is a bonus cup. You will have your choice of tea or coffee.
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