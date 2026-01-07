Puppet Show and Woodland Luncheon 2026

A glorious woodland feast featuring an assortment of incredible dips and scrumptious artisanal breads! Accompanied by soup, salad and of course, finished with a tiered tray of sweet treats. You will be served by woodland beings, anyone from the Fae folk to a fox,(our oldest grades students are dressing up). You are also encouraged to get in the mood with your loveliest feast attire, and please feel free to have a fun name for your group place card, we’ll do our best to make some artwork to match.