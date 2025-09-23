Crossroads Clinic Association

Hosted by

Crossroads Clinic Association

About this event

Pure Desire Conference & 40th Anniversary Gala

1217 2 St W

Brooks, AB T1R 1P7, Canada

Conference/Gala Package
$50

This admission will get you into both the "Breaking Ground" Conference and "Breaking Free" Crossroads' 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 8. Includes light breakfast, lunch, and banquet meal.

Gala Only Admission
$40

This admission will get you into the "Breaking Free" gala event from 6 - 9 PM on Saturday, November 8, which includes a full banquet meal, our keynote speakers, and an opportunity to hear of Crossroads Clinic's 40 year legacy in the community.

Conference Only Admission
$25

This admission will get you into the "Breaking Ground: Navigating Sexuality in a Broken World" conference from 9 AM - 2 PM on Saturday, Nov 8. Conference includes 3 sessions, a light breakfast, and lunch.

Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.

Bronze Sponsor - Individual/Business
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.

Individual Sponsorships come with tax receipts for any amounts over the table rate ($400). Business Sponsorships come with various advertising, depending on the level.

Silver Sponsor - Individual/Business
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.

Individual Sponsorships come with tax receipts for any amounts over the table rate ($400). Business Sponsorships come with various advertising, depending on the level.

Gold Sponsor - Individual/Business
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.

Individual Sponsorships come with tax receipts for any amounts over the table rate ($400). Business Sponsorships come with various advertising, depending on the level.

Platinum Sponsor - Individual/Business
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.

Individual Sponsorships come with tax receipts for any amounts over the table rate ($400). Business Sponsorships come with various advertising, depending on the level.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!