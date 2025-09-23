Pure Desire Conference & 40th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
About this event
This admission will get you into both the "Breaking Ground" Conference and "Breaking Free" Crossroads' 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 8. Includes light breakfast, lunch, and banquet meal.
This admission will get you into the "Breaking Free" gala event from 6 - 9 PM on Saturday, November 8, which includes a full banquet meal, our keynote speakers, and an opportunity to hear of Crossroads Clinic's 40 year legacy in the community.
This admission will get you into the "Breaking Ground: Navigating Sexuality in a Broken World" conference from 9 AM - 2 PM on Saturday, Nov 8. Conference includes 3 sessions, a light breakfast, and lunch.
This premium admission will get you and 7 friends or colleagues into both events (Conference & Gala) on Saturday, November 8.
Individual Sponsorships come with tax receipts for any amounts over the table rate ($400). Business Sponsorships come with various advertising, depending on the level.
