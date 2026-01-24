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MEF2C Family Foundation Canada Inc.

About this event

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Pure Ima(gene)ation Benefit Silent Auction

#1 One week stay in Maui plus WestJet voucher item
#1 One week stay in Maui plus WestJet voucher item
#1 One week stay in Maui plus WestJet voucher item
#1 One week stay in Maui plus WestJet voucher
$1,000

Starting bid

One week stay in Kihei, Maui VRBO and one roundtrip flight for two guests with WestJet to any destination they fly. Stay must be booked between Apr 1 and Nov 30. Blackout dates apply for WestJet voucher, taxes and fees paid separately.


More details:

Donated by Kachur Wealth Management, West Jet

Estimated Value $4500

#2 Flames Fan Getaway item
#2 Flames Fan Getaway item
#2 Flames Fan Getaway item
#2 Flames Fan Getaway
$150

Starting bid

A one of a Kind Calgary Experience!

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to cheer on the Flames as they play the Colorado Avalanche on April 14th, 2026 - section 202 row 15
  • A one-night stay at the luxurious overnight stay at the iconic Fairmont Palliser in the heart of downtown (not required to use April 14th)
  • $50 gift card to UNA Pizza + Wine-one of Calgary’s favourite spots !

Donated by Calgary Flames, Fairmont Palliser, Una Pizza and Wine

Estimated Value $395

#3 Oilers VIP Game Night item
#3 Oilers VIP Game Night
$200

Starting bid

This package includes two club seats to a 2026/2027 regular season Oilers game, offering fantastic views and an elevated game-day atmosphere.


Before the puck drops, enjoy exclusive access to the Sportsnet Club with a pre-game buffet, making this a true VIP experience from start to finish.


Donated by Armor Safety Consulting & Training

Estimated Value $500

#4 The Fray & Hearth Night Out item
#4 The Fray & Hearth Night Out item
#4 The Fray & Hearth Night Out
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to see The Fray live on May 21, 2026 at TCU Place, where you’ll hear their iconic hits in an incredible live setting.


Complete your evening with a $150 gift card to Hearth Restaurant. The perfect combination for a memorable night out filled with great music and exceptional food.


Donated by TCU Place, Joye and Glenn Kindrachuk

Estimated value $275

#5 Dine & Dance Date Nights item
#5 Dine & Dance Date Nights
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a $250 gift card for recreational dance classes at Saskatoon Salsa Dance Co.- where there is something for every age and experience level.


After class, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $150 gift card to Earls Kitchen + Bar. Makes for the perfect night out in Saskatoon!


Donated by Earls Saskatoon, Saskatoon Salsa Dance Co.

Estimated Value $400

#6 Dress up and Capture item
#6 Dress up and Capture item
#6 Dress up and Capture item
#6 Dress up and Capture
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate life’s special moments with this thoughtful package. Enjoy a $50 gift card to Dutch Growers to brighten your home, garden, or wardrobe, along with a $150 gift certificate from Kristina Marie Photography to capture beautiful memories with a professional photography session. Also includes greeting cards from local artist Vicki Chapman-Mager.


Donated by Kristina Marie Photography, Dutch Growers, Vicki Chapman-Mager

Estimated Value $220

#7 Ultimate Game Nights item
#7 Ultimate Game Nights item
#7 Ultimate Game Nights
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy nights in with 2 board games, a puzzle, a home escape room game, and a mini arcade game—perfect for all ages!


Then take the fun out on the town with 4 passes to Breakout Escape Rooms, a $100 gift card to Stoked Centre, and a couples movie pass to Landmark Cinemas.


Donated by White Cap Supply Canada, Maygen (Sneakers and Lipstick)

Estimated Value $520

#8 Nourish and Restore Basket item
#8 Nourish and Restore Basket
$10

Starting bid

Invest in your well-being with this thoughtfully curated wellness package! This basket includes:

  • Personalized nutrition review with Amanda Knihnitski, Registered Holistic Nutrition Practitioner of Enlightened Nutrition
  • $40 gift card to Dad's Organic Market
  • Trial pass to Oxygen Yoga & Fitness.
  • Variety of health and self-care goods from Canadian, women-owned businesses

Donated by Amanda Knihnitski

Estimated Value $300

#9 Ultimate Skin Glow up item
#9 Ultimate Skin Glow up
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a gift certificate for a Bella MD facial from Saskatoon Dermatology Centre paired with premium skin care products from Zo Skin Health- designed to refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing.


Donated by Saskatoon Dermatology Centre

Estimated Value $650

#10 Paramount Spa Package item
#10 Paramount Spa Package
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little luxury and relaxation with this package from Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique. This bundle includes a $50 gift card to enjoy a rejuvenating spa service, along with a curated set of cozy and self-care essentials: a hair brush, a soft throw blanket, and a reusable water bottle.


Donated by Paramount Spa

Estimated Value $100

#11 Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush Package item
#11 Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush Package
$10

Starting bid

This premium oral care package features the Oral‑B iO6 Electric Toothbrush and includes a selection of toothbrush accessories to keep your oral care routine fresh and convenient.


Donated by West End Dental

Estimated Value $130

#12 Wake Up & Glow Beauty item
#12 Wake Up & Glow Beauty item
#12 Wake Up & Glow Beauty item
#12 Wake Up & Glow Beauty
$10

Starting bid

The Wake Up & Glow Beauty Basket is filled with elevated self-care essentials to help you relax, recharge, and bring out your natural glow. Also includes the Eternal necklace from Oneiro and a $50 gift card to YXE massage- the ultimate self care box!


Donated by Tamara Flemming, Oneiro, YXE Massage

Estimated Value $445

#13 RYDE YXE Strong item
#13 RYDE YXE Strong
$10

Starting bid

This package includes two 5-class punch pass to Ryde YXE. along with exercise ankle weights to add resistance and intensity to your workouts. Bring a friend and get spinning!


Includes:

  • 2 x 5 class punch passes to Ryde YXE (use within 30 days of first class)
  • Ankle/wrist weights

Donated by RYDE YXE

Estimated Value $220

#14 RYDE YXE Motion item
#14 RYDE YXE Motion
$10

Starting bid

The package includes two 5-class punch pass to Ryde YXE along with resistance bands to add resistance and intensity to your workouts. Bring a friend and get spinning!

Includes:

  • 2x 5 class punch passes to Ryde YXE (use within 30 days of first class)
  • Resistance Bands

Donated by RYDE YXE

Estimated Value $220

#15 Rise Strength Lab Package item
#15 Rise Strength Lab Package
$10

Starting bid

The package includes two 8-session punch passes to Rise Strength Lab for you and a friend, along with exercise equipment to help you build strength, improve conditioning, and stay motivated in your fitness journey.


Includes:

  • 2 x 8 session punch passes
  • 2 -2lbs weighted exercise balls


Donated by Rise Strength Lab

Estimated Value $300

#16 Modern Martial Arts Center Pass item
#16 Modern Martial Arts Center Pass
$10

Starting bid

Try something new with this All-Class Pass for two people at Modern Martial Arts Centre. Explore a variety of martial arts classes while building strength, confidence, and fitness in a supportive and energetic environment. Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone ready to challenge themselves and have fun doing it.


Donated by Modern Martial Arts Center

Estimated Value $380

#17 Golf and Gear Package item
#17 Golf and Gear Package item
#17 Golf and Gear Package
$10

Starting bid

Play one of our region's premier golf courses in style!


Includes:

  • 2 golf passes to The Legends Golf Club
  • $100 gift card to Golf Town.
  • Golf shirt and and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls

Donated by The Legends Golf Club, Leland Kimpinski LLC
Estimated Value $270

#18 Golf and Groove Package item
#18 Golf and Groove Package item
#18 Golf and Groove Package
$10

Starting bid

Hit the course and bring the soundtrack! This fun package combines great golf with great music.


Includes:

  • 4 rounds of 18 holes with a cart at the Willows Club
  • Foniq Portable Bluetooth speaker for the golf bag, patio, or beach.
  • Calaway golf balls

Donated by Willows Golf Club, Audio Warehouse, Cameco

Estimated Value $450

#19 Dakota Dunes Experience item
#19 Dakota Dunes Experience
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable getaway at Dakota Dunes Resort & Casino!


This package includes:

  • One night standard room stay
  • 18 holes of golf with power cart for 2
  • Range access & bucket of balls
  • $50 dining credit
  • $50 Adventure credit
  • McKercher LLC accessories

Donated by McKercher LLP


Estimated Value $550

#20 Signed Oilers Stick item
#20 Signed Oilers Stick
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of NHL history with this signed hockey stick from the Edmonton Oilers. Autographed by the whole team (including #97 himself), this unique collectible is perfect for passionate hockey fans and memorabilia collectors alike.


Donated by Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

Estimated Value $500

#21 Blades Fan Collectible item
#21 Blades Fan Collectible
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate hometown hockey with this incredible memorabilia package from the Saskatoon Blades. The package includes a signed game hockey stick and a signed team jersey—perfect for the ultimate Blades fan.


Donated by Saskatoon Blades

Estimated Value $200

#22 Autographed Jays Poster item
#22 Autographed Jays Poster
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate Canada’s team with this incredible collectible poster signed by Alek Manoah, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Featuring autographs from three of the team’s standout players, this piece is perfect for fans and collectors!


Donated by Mark Kindrachuk

Estimated Value $100

#23 Autographed Vlad Jr. Jersey item
#23 Autographed Vlad Jr. Jersey item
#23 Autographed Vlad Jr. Jersey item
#23 Autographed Vlad Jr. Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history with this autographed jersey signed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays- One of the most beloved players in the game today.


Donated by Mark Kindrachuk

Estimated Value $250

#24 George Springer Autographed Baseball item
#24 George Springer Autographed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

This collectible baseball signed by World Series Champion and outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays- George Springer- is beautifully displayed in a protective display case, making it the perfect addition to a sports memorabilia collection, office, or fan cave.


Donated by Anonymous Donor

Estimated Value $350

#25 Flames Fan Collectible item
#25 Flames Fan Collectible item
#25 Flames Fan Collectible
$100

Starting bid

This authentic jersey has been signed by Nazem Kadri of the iconic Calgary Flames. Whether you display it in your fan cave or add it to your memorabilia collection, this autographed piece celebrates one of Canada’s most beloved NHL teams.


Donated by Calgary Flames

Estimated Value $250

#26 Pamper the Chef Package item
#26 Pamper the Chef Package
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for hosting family and friends, this beautiful entertaining package includes a chilled serving tray from Pampered Chef and a Magnolia cookbook and beautiful spring tea towels. Serve your favourite dishes with style and discover new recipes to impress your guests.


Donated by Rita Schmid

Estimated Value $280

#27 Patio Heater Package item
#27 Patio Heater Package
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a tabletop patio heater to keep you cozy on cool evenings, a set of outdoor pillows for added comfort and style, soft towels perfect for relaxing by the pool or hot tub, and beautiful table décor to elevate your outdoor dining setup.


Donated by Andrea and Craig Gendron, Penny and James Saxinger

Estimated Value $305

#28 James Hotel Sleep Package item
#28 James Hotel Sleep Package
$10

Starting bid

This elegant package features a luxurious King sheet set from The James Hotel, paired with a soothing linen and room spray and a relaxing eye mask to help create the perfect nighttime retreat. Bring the comfort of a boutique hotel into your own bedroom!


Donated by The James Hotel

Estimated Value $300

#29 Yeti Dog Dish and Treats item
#29 Yeti Dog Dish and Treats
$10

Starting bid

This premium pet package features a durable YETI dog bowl designed to keep water or food secure and spill-resistant. Built tough for everyday use, it’s perfect for both home and travel. Paired with some treats- this pack will keep tails wagging!


Donated by Graham Construction

Estimated Value $80

#30 Oscardo Accessories #1 item
#30 Oscardo Accessories #1
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate Indigenous design and craftsmanship with this beautiful accessories collection from Oscardo, each featuring distinctive Indigenous inspired artwork.


Includes:

  • 2 cozy faux rabbit fur blankets
  • Stylish necktie,
  • Wallet
  • Phone bag

Donated by Graham Construction

Estimated Value $260

#31 Oscardo Accessories #2 item
#31 Oscardo Accessories #2
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate Indigenous art and design with this beautiful accessories collection from Oscardo, each featuring distinctive Indigenous-inspired artwork.


Includes:

  • Phone bag
  • Art bag
  • Elegant shawl,
  • Stylish necktie

Donated by Graham Construction

Estimated Value $200

#32 Gourmia Air Fryer item
#32 Gourmia Air Fryer
$10

Starting bid

This versatile Ninja air fryer will cook crispy fries and wings to roasted vegetables and quick weeknight meals. This countertop appliance makes healthy cooking fast, easy, and delicious.


Donated by Penny and James Saxinger

Estimated Value $80

#33 D Squared Ranch Beef & Farm Fresh Eggs item
#33 D Squared Ranch Beef & Farm Fresh Eggs
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of Saskatchewan with this farm-raised package from D Squared Ranch in Pike Lake, SK. This item includes premium longhorn beef, raised by Jordy, Carlene, and Annie Dahlen-Deutscher with care and respect for the land, along with two dozen farm fresh eggs.


Our Longhorn cattle are naturally lean, flavourful beef that reflect the quality of our small, sustainable homestead.


Includes:

  • 2 dozen eggs
  • 10 steaks
  • 3 lbs of stew meat
  • 3 lbs of ground burger beef

Donated by D Squared Ranch

Estimated Value $200



#34 Ultimate Car Care Kit item
#34 Ultimate Car Care Kit item
#34 Ultimate Car Care Kit
$10

Starting bid

This bundle includes a $200 gift card from Auto Salon, a versatile portable power station featuring an air compressor, and car cleaning necessities. Keep your vehicle looking and performing its best with this practical auto-care package.


Donated by Auto Salon, Cameco

Estimated Value $430

#35 Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box and Flannel item
#35 Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box and Flannel
$10

Starting bid

This practical set features a Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box , perfect for keeping your tools organized at home, in the garage, or on the job site. You’ll also get a classic flannel to complete the package!


Donated by Zak’s Home Hardware

Estimated Value $220

#36 Unilite Tool Package item
#36 Unilite Tool Package
$10

Starting bid

This impressive bundle of high-quality gear from Unilite includes a cooler bag, waterproof gloves, warm toque, Felo screwdriver set, and a powerful 3300-lumen work light—plus even more essentials to keep you equipped and organized.


Donated by Unilite North America

Estimated Value $800

#37 SaskTel Package item
#37 SaskTel Package item
#37 SaskTel Package
$10

Starting bid

This bundle includes a durable hard-shell suitcase perfect for weekend getaways or longer trips, along with a $150 SaskTel gift card that can be used toward devices, accessories, or services, and a branded throw blanket.


Donated by SaskTel

Estimated Value $300

#38 Lucky Bastard Cheers Kit item
#38 Lucky Bastard Cheers Kit
$10

Starting bid

This stylish Lucky Bastard package featuring 2 x 750 ml premium spirits and 6 canned cocktails from Lucky Bastard Distillers paired with a set of 4 beautiful glassware perfect for serving and savoring your favourite drinks.


Donated by Lucky Bastard Distillers

Estimated Value $80

#39 Easter Gift Pack item
#39 Easter Gift Pack
$10

Starting bid

This packages includes a beautiful, high quality, custom made tote packed full of Easter essentials and delights, including a coveted Jelly Cat stuffy.


Donated by Grant and Laura Stahl

Estimated Value $150

#40 Cooler Bag and Sports Pack item
#40 Cooler Bag and Sports Pack
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful package includes a beautiful, high quality custom made cooler bag packed full of essentials for sports and fun!


Donated by Dan and Colleen Elash

Estimated Value $100

#41 Cooler Bag and Beach Pack item
#41 Cooler Bag and Beach Pack
$10

Starting bid

This set includes a beautiful, high quality, handmade cooler bag packed full of beach essentials!


Donated by Grant and Laura Stahl

Estimated Value $125

#42 Handmade with Love Pack item
#42 Handmade with Love Pack item
#42 Handmade with Love Pack
$10

Starting bid

Add warmth and charm to your home with these beautiful handmade lap quilts. This package also includes a canvas art piece by local artist Jing-Lu Zhao and greeting cards by local artist Vicki Chapman-Mager.


Donated by Cathy Webb, Jing-Lu Zhao, Vicki Chapman-Mager

Estimated Value $100

#43 Hand Crocheted Afghan item
#43 Hand Crocheted Afghan
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a luxurious Afghan blanket, handmade with love in beautiful colors.


Donated by Sara Stahl

Estimated Value $100

#44 Luxury Quilt item
#44 Luxury Quilt
$10

Starting bid

This set includes a stunning handmade luxury quilt in beautiful colors. 60" x 60"


Donated by Melody Fornwald

Estimated Value $100

#45 Custom Landscape Painting #1 item
#45 Custom Landscape Painting #1
$10

Starting bid

Acclaimed painter Ben Scott will create a custom original painting based on a landscape photo of the winner’s choosing.


Includes:

  • One custom original painting created from a landscape photo you provide (up to 9x12 size)

Donated by Ben Scott

Estimated Value $100

#46 Custom Landscape Painting #2 item
#46 Custom Landscape Painting #2
$10

Starting bid

Acclaimed painter Ben Scott will create a custom original painting based on a landscape photo of the winner’s choosing.


Includes:

  • One custom original painting created from a landscape photo you provide (up to 9x12 size)

Donated by Ben Scott

Estimated Value $100

#47 Custom Pet Illustration item
#47 Custom Pet Illustration
$10

Starting bid

An original 5" x 7" artwork keepsake of your pet in an Ukrainian Vyshyvanka.


https://janelleknihnitski.com/pet-illustrations/


Donated by Janelle Knihnitski

Estimated Value $80

#48 Signs of Spring Oil Painting item
#48 Signs of Spring Oil Painting
$200

Starting bid

This stunning one of a kind framed oil painting by artist Megan Weeks from Boston, MA was generously donated by the artist herself.


Donated by Megan Weeks

Estimated Value $1500

#49 Taste of Moose Jaw item
#49 Taste of Moose Jaw item
#49 Taste of Moose Jaw
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a little piece of downtown Moose Jaw with this thoughtfully curated package! Includes a beautiful piece of artwork from Jillian’s Design Elements and a $100 gift certificate to one of Moose Jaw’s favourite restaurants, The Mad Greek.


Bring a piece of local art and treat

yourself to a delicious meal- the

perfect way to experience the charm

of downtown Moose Jaw!


Donated by Chelsea and John Iatridis

Estimated Value $379

#50 NISO by Kevin Pee-ace item
#50 NISO by Kevin Pee-ace
$10

Starting bid

Add a meaningful and unique piece to your home or collection with this beautiful artwork by renowned artist Kevin Pee-ace.


Donated by Nutrien

Estimated Value $225

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