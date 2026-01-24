Pure Ima(gene)ation Benefit Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One week stay in Kihei, Maui VRBO and one roundtrip flight for two guests with WestJet to any destination they fly. Stay must be booked between Apr 1 and Nov 30. Blackout dates apply for WestJet voucher, taxes and fees paid separately.
More details:
Donated by Kachur Wealth Management, West Jet
Estimated Value $4500
Starting bid
A one of a Kind Calgary Experience!
Includes:
Donated by Calgary Flames, Fairmont Palliser, Una Pizza and Wine
Estimated Value $395
Starting bid
This package includes two club seats to a 2026/2027 regular season Oilers game, offering fantastic views and an elevated game-day atmosphere.
Before the puck drops, enjoy exclusive access to the Sportsnet Club with a pre-game buffet, making this a true VIP experience from start to finish.
Donated by Armor Safety Consulting & Training
Estimated Value $500
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to see The Fray live on May 21, 2026 at TCU Place, where you’ll hear their iconic hits in an incredible live setting.
Complete your evening with a $150 gift card to Hearth Restaurant. The perfect combination for a memorable night out filled with great music and exceptional food.
Donated by TCU Place, Joye and Glenn Kindrachuk
Estimated value $275
Starting bid
This package includes a $250 gift card for recreational dance classes at Saskatoon Salsa Dance Co.- where there is something for every age and experience level.
After class, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $150 gift card to Earls Kitchen + Bar. Makes for the perfect night out in Saskatoon!
Donated by Earls Saskatoon, Saskatoon Salsa Dance Co.
Estimated Value $400
Starting bid
Celebrate life’s special moments with this thoughtful package. Enjoy a $50 gift card to Dutch Growers to brighten your home, garden, or wardrobe, along with a $150 gift certificate from Kristina Marie Photography to capture beautiful memories with a professional photography session. Also includes greeting cards from local artist Vicki Chapman-Mager.
Donated by Kristina Marie Photography, Dutch Growers, Vicki Chapman-Mager
Estimated Value $220
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy nights in with 2 board games, a puzzle, a home escape room game, and a mini arcade game—perfect for all ages!
Then take the fun out on the town with 4 passes to Breakout Escape Rooms, a $100 gift card to Stoked Centre, and a couples movie pass to Landmark Cinemas.
Donated by White Cap Supply Canada, Maygen (Sneakers and Lipstick)
Estimated Value $520
Starting bid
Invest in your well-being with this thoughtfully curated wellness package! This basket includes:
Donated by Amanda Knihnitski
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
This package includes a gift certificate for a Bella MD facial from Saskatoon Dermatology Centre paired with premium skin care products from Zo Skin Health- designed to refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing.
Donated by Saskatoon Dermatology Centre
Estimated Value $650
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury and relaxation with this package from Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique. This bundle includes a $50 gift card to enjoy a rejuvenating spa service, along with a curated set of cozy and self-care essentials: a hair brush, a soft throw blanket, and a reusable water bottle.
Donated by Paramount Spa
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
This premium oral care package features the Oral‑B iO6 Electric Toothbrush and includes a selection of toothbrush accessories to keep your oral care routine fresh and convenient.
Donated by West End Dental
Estimated Value $130
Starting bid
The Wake Up & Glow Beauty Basket is filled with elevated self-care essentials to help you relax, recharge, and bring out your natural glow. Also includes the Eternal necklace from Oneiro and a $50 gift card to YXE massage- the ultimate self care box!
Donated by Tamara Flemming, Oneiro, YXE Massage
Estimated Value $445
Starting bid
This package includes two 5-class punch pass to Ryde YXE. along with exercise ankle weights to add resistance and intensity to your workouts. Bring a friend and get spinning!
Includes:
Donated by RYDE YXE
Estimated Value $220
Starting bid
The package includes two 5-class punch pass to Ryde YXE along with resistance bands to add resistance and intensity to your workouts. Bring a friend and get spinning!
Includes:
Donated by RYDE YXE
Estimated Value $220
Starting bid
The package includes two 8-session punch passes to Rise Strength Lab for you and a friend, along with exercise equipment to help you build strength, improve conditioning, and stay motivated in your fitness journey.
Includes:
Donated by Rise Strength Lab
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
Try something new with this All-Class Pass for two people at Modern Martial Arts Centre. Explore a variety of martial arts classes while building strength, confidence, and fitness in a supportive and energetic environment. Perfect for friends, couples, or anyone ready to challenge themselves and have fun doing it.
Donated by Modern Martial Arts Center
Estimated Value $380
Starting bid
Play one of our region's premier golf courses in style!
Includes:
Donated by The Legends Golf Club, Leland Kimpinski LLC
Estimated Value $270
Starting bid
Hit the course and bring the soundtrack! This fun package combines great golf with great music.
Includes:
Donated by Willows Golf Club, Audio Warehouse, Cameco
Estimated Value $450
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable getaway at Dakota Dunes Resort & Casino!
This package includes:
Donated by McKercher LLP
Estimated Value $550
Starting bid
Own a piece of NHL history with this signed hockey stick from the Edmonton Oilers. Autographed by the whole team (including #97 himself), this unique collectible is perfect for passionate hockey fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
Donated by Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation
Estimated Value $500
Starting bid
Celebrate hometown hockey with this incredible memorabilia package from the Saskatoon Blades. The package includes a signed game hockey stick and a signed team jersey—perfect for the ultimate Blades fan.
Donated by Saskatoon Blades
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
Celebrate Canada’s team with this incredible collectible poster signed by Alek Manoah, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Featuring autographs from three of the team’s standout players, this piece is perfect for fans and collectors!
Donated by Mark Kindrachuk
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this autographed jersey signed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays- One of the most beloved players in the game today.
Donated by Mark Kindrachuk
Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
This collectible baseball signed by World Series Champion and outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays- George Springer- is beautifully displayed in a protective display case, making it the perfect addition to a sports memorabilia collection, office, or fan cave.
Donated by Anonymous Donor
Estimated Value $350
Starting bid
This authentic jersey has been signed by Nazem Kadri of the iconic Calgary Flames. Whether you display it in your fan cave or add it to your memorabilia collection, this autographed piece celebrates one of Canada’s most beloved NHL teams.
Donated by Calgary Flames
Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
Perfect for hosting family and friends, this beautiful entertaining package includes a chilled serving tray from Pampered Chef and a Magnolia cookbook and beautiful spring tea towels. Serve your favourite dishes with style and discover new recipes to impress your guests.
Donated by Rita Schmid
Estimated Value $280
Starting bid
This package includes a tabletop patio heater to keep you cozy on cool evenings, a set of outdoor pillows for added comfort and style, soft towels perfect for relaxing by the pool or hot tub, and beautiful table décor to elevate your outdoor dining setup.
Donated by Andrea and Craig Gendron, Penny and James Saxinger
Estimated Value $305
Starting bid
This elegant package features a luxurious King sheet set from The James Hotel, paired with a soothing linen and room spray and a relaxing eye mask to help create the perfect nighttime retreat. Bring the comfort of a boutique hotel into your own bedroom!
Donated by The James Hotel
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
This premium pet package features a durable YETI dog bowl designed to keep water or food secure and spill-resistant. Built tough for everyday use, it’s perfect for both home and travel. Paired with some treats- this pack will keep tails wagging!
Donated by Graham Construction
Estimated Value $80
Starting bid
Celebrate Indigenous design and craftsmanship with this beautiful accessories collection from Oscardo, each featuring distinctive Indigenous inspired artwork.
Includes:
Donated by Graham Construction
Estimated Value $260
Starting bid
Celebrate Indigenous art and design with this beautiful accessories collection from Oscardo, each featuring distinctive Indigenous-inspired artwork.
Includes:
Donated by Graham Construction
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
This versatile Ninja air fryer will cook crispy fries and wings to roasted vegetables and quick weeknight meals. This countertop appliance makes healthy cooking fast, easy, and delicious.
Donated by Penny and James Saxinger
Estimated Value $80
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of Saskatchewan with this farm-raised package from D Squared Ranch in Pike Lake, SK. This item includes premium longhorn beef, raised by Jordy, Carlene, and Annie Dahlen-Deutscher with care and respect for the land, along with two dozen farm fresh eggs.
Our Longhorn cattle are naturally lean, flavourful beef that reflect the quality of our small, sustainable homestead.
Includes:
Donated by D Squared Ranch
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
This bundle includes a $200 gift card from Auto Salon, a versatile portable power station featuring an air compressor, and car cleaning necessities. Keep your vehicle looking and performing its best with this practical auto-care package.
Donated by Auto Salon, Cameco
Estimated Value $430
Starting bid
This practical set features a Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box , perfect for keeping your tools organized at home, in the garage, or on the job site. You’ll also get a classic flannel to complete the package!
Donated by Zak’s Home Hardware
Estimated Value $220
Starting bid
This impressive bundle of high-quality gear from Unilite includes a cooler bag, waterproof gloves, warm toque, Felo screwdriver set, and a powerful 3300-lumen work light—plus even more essentials to keep you equipped and organized.
Donated by Unilite North America
Estimated Value $800
Starting bid
This bundle includes a durable hard-shell suitcase perfect for weekend getaways or longer trips, along with a $150 SaskTel gift card that can be used toward devices, accessories, or services, and a branded throw blanket.
Donated by SaskTel
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
This stylish Lucky Bastard package featuring 2 x 750 ml premium spirits and 6 canned cocktails from Lucky Bastard Distillers paired with a set of 4 beautiful glassware perfect for serving and savoring your favourite drinks.
Donated by Lucky Bastard Distillers
Estimated Value $80
Starting bid
This packages includes a beautiful, high quality, custom made tote packed full of Easter essentials and delights, including a coveted Jelly Cat stuffy.
Donated by Grant and Laura Stahl
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
This beautiful package includes a beautiful, high quality custom made cooler bag packed full of essentials for sports and fun!
Donated by Dan and Colleen Elash
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
This set includes a beautiful, high quality, handmade cooler bag packed full of beach essentials!
Donated by Grant and Laura Stahl
Estimated Value $125
Starting bid
Add warmth and charm to your home with these beautiful handmade lap quilts. This package also includes a canvas art piece by local artist Jing-Lu Zhao and greeting cards by local artist Vicki Chapman-Mager.
Donated by Cathy Webb, Jing-Lu Zhao, Vicki Chapman-Mager
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
This package includes a luxurious Afghan blanket, handmade with love in beautiful colors.
Donated by Sara Stahl
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
This set includes a stunning handmade luxury quilt in beautiful colors. 60" x 60"
Donated by Melody Fornwald
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
Acclaimed painter Ben Scott will create a custom original painting based on a landscape photo of the winner’s choosing.
Includes:
Donated by Ben Scott
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
Acclaimed painter Ben Scott will create a custom original painting based on a landscape photo of the winner’s choosing.
Includes:
Donated by Ben Scott
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
An original 5" x 7" artwork keepsake of your pet in an Ukrainian Vyshyvanka.
https://janelleknihnitski.com/pet-illustrations/
Donated by Janelle Knihnitski
Estimated Value $80
Starting bid
This stunning one of a kind framed oil painting by artist Megan Weeks from Boston, MA was generously donated by the artist herself.
Donated by Megan Weeks
Estimated Value $1500
Starting bid
Enjoy a little piece of downtown Moose Jaw with this thoughtfully curated package! Includes a beautiful piece of artwork from Jillian’s Design Elements and a $100 gift certificate to one of Moose Jaw’s favourite restaurants, The Mad Greek.
Bring a piece of local art and treat
yourself to a delicious meal- the
perfect way to experience the charm
of downtown Moose Jaw!
Donated by Chelsea and John Iatridis
Estimated Value $379
Starting bid
Add a meaningful and unique piece to your home or collection with this beautiful artwork by renowned artist Kevin Pee-ace.
Donated by Nutrien
Estimated Value $225
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