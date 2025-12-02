Eastman Crisis Centre Inc.

Hosted by

Eastman Crisis Centre Inc.

About this event

Purple Gala 2026

100C Heritage Trail

Niverville, MB R0A 0A1, Canada

General admission
$120

Ticket includes a complimentary beverage and plated dinner.

All attendees will require individual tickets for entry. Printed or mobile tickets accepted.


$40 tax receipt will be issued.

Sponsored Table of 8
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ticket includes a complimentary beverage and plated dinner.
Purchase of a table sponsorship includes logo recognition and 8 tickets.

All attendees will require individual tickets for entry. Printed or mobile tickets accepted.

**Support Tickets**
$30

Can't come but would like to support us? You can purchase support tickets here. Ticket will be sent but it will not be valid at the door.

Add a donation for Eastman Crisis Centre Inc.

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