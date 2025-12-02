Purple Gala 2026

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About this event
Ticket includes a complimentary beverage and plated dinner.
All attendees will require individual tickets for entry. Printed or mobile tickets accepted.
$40 tax receipt will be issued.
Ticket includes a complimentary beverage and plated dinner.
Purchase of a table sponsorship includes logo recognition and 8 tickets.
All attendees will require individual tickets for entry. Printed or mobile tickets accepted.
Can't come but would like to support us? You can purchase support tickets here. Ticket will be sent but it will not be valid at the door.
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