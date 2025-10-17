Purple Lights Auction 2025

A chance to slow down and share meaningful time with friends. This 90-minute experience invites up to six participants to reconnect through guided breath, gentle movement, and open reflection.





Choose between a Somatic Breathwork Journey, using Conscious Connected Breath to release tension, awaken inner awareness, and restore balance — or a Women’s Circle, where shared reflection, grounding practices, and conversation invite deeper connection to self and one another.





Led by somatic and breathwork facilitator Alex Tabler, this evening supports grounding, renewal, and authentic connection.





See image for more details.



Value: $300