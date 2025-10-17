Purple Lights Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A chance to slow down and share meaningful time with friends. This 90-minute experience invites up to six participants to reconnect through guided breath, gentle movement, and open reflection.
Choose between a Somatic Breathwork Journey, using Conscious Connected Breath to release tension, awaken inner awareness, and restore balance — or a Women’s Circle, where shared reflection, grounding practices, and conversation invite deeper connection to self and one another.
Led by somatic and breathwork facilitator Alex Tabler, this evening supports grounding, renewal, and authentic connection.
See image for more details.
Value: $300
Encourage sensory learning and curiosity with soft, musical, and touch-friendly toys designed for your baby’s first moments of discovery.
Packed with motion, sound, and learning fun, this bundle helps little ones explore shapes, sounds, and early problem-solving through interactive play.
Encourage curiosity and early movement with playful companions that teach, sing, and roll their way through baby’s everyday adventures.
Inspire creativity and imagination with this colourful building set collection! Perfect for young builders developing fine motor skills through play.
Dig, dump, and lift your way into hours of imaginative construction play with these rugged CAT vehicles built for action.
A heroic mash-up for fans of action and adventure! Bring the fun home with iconic characters from Marvel and The Incredibles.
Get moving with this action-packed outdoor play set! Perfect for sunny days filled with laughter, activity, and friendly competition.
Inspire hands-on fun with this interactive tool and workbench set! Perfect for little builders, it includes everything they need to hammer, drill, and imagine their own repair shop adventures.
Rev up the excitement with this ultimate racing collection featuring tracks, cars, and stunts for endless high-speed fun.
Let little chefs cook up big fun with this realistic play kitchen complete with 25 accessories for endless imaginative meals.
Scoop, swirl, and serve with music and sound! Kids can create their own sweet shop adventures with this Play-Doh ice cream truck.
Piece together hours of fun with this diverse puzzle collection, from magical worlds to Canadian landmarks and cozy winter scenes.
Bring the whole family together with this timeless collection of classic board games that promise endless laughter and friendly competition.
Get ready for roaring engines and unstoppable stunts! This high-energy set delivers flips, spins, and off-road adventure.
Style meets imagination in this creative collection of fashion accessories and games. Great for creative minds and playful spirits.
