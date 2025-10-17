Purple Lights Auction 2025

Gift Certificate: An Evening of Connection (for up to 6)
CA$20

A chance to slow down and share meaningful time with friends. This 90-minute experience invites up to six participants to reconnect through guided breath, gentle movement, and open reflection.


Choose between a Somatic Breathwork Journey, using Conscious Connected Breath to release tension, awaken inner awareness, and restore balance — or a Women’s Circle, where shared reflection, grounding practices, and conversation invite deeper connection to self and one another.


Led by somatic and breathwork facilitator Alex Tabler, this evening supports grounding, renewal, and authentic connection.


See image for more details.


Value: $300

🍼 Baby’s First Discovery Set ( 3+ months) item
🍼 Baby’s First Discovery Set ( 3+ months)
CA$5

Encourage sensory learning and curiosity with soft, musical, and touch-friendly toys designed for your baby’s first moments of discovery.

  • Baby’s First Plumpee, 0+
  • VTech Baby Grab & Go Koala, 3+ months
  • VTech Baby Peek & Play Baby Book, 3+ months
  • VTech Baby Grip & Go Steering Wheel, 3+ months
🚗 Smart Start Play Bundle (9+ months) item
🚗 Smart Start Play Bundle (9+ months)
CA$5

Packed with motion, sound, and learning fun, this bundle helps little ones explore shapes, sounds, and early problem-solving through interactive play.

  • VTech Sort & Go Smart Car, 12–36 months
  • Playskool Infant Blocks, 16 pc, 18+ months
  • Mega Bloks Green Town Grow & Protect Farm, 54 pc, 1+
  • Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Twist & Learn Gamer, 9–36 months
🐘 Curious Explorers Play Set (6+ months) item
🐘 Curious Explorers Play Set (6+ months)
CA$5

Encourage curiosity and early movement with playful companions that teach, sing, and roll their way through baby’s everyday adventures.

  • VTech Push & Explore Elephant, 6–36 months
  • LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws, 6+ months
  • Hoovy Barn Friends Baby Roller, 6–36 months
  • Bendy Ring & Beads, 6+ months
🧱 Little Builder’s Playtime Pack item
🧱 Little Builder’s Playtime Pack
CA$5

Inspire creativity and imagination with this colourful building set collection! Perfect for young builders developing fine motor skills through play.

  • Wader Blocks, 132 elements, 1+
  • Mega Bloks Junior Builders Build-A-Story, 60 pcs, 2–5 years
  • Mega Bloks Treehouse Playdate, 120 pcs, 1–5 years
🚜 CAT Mighty Machines Bundle item
🚜 CAT Mighty Machines Bundle
CA$5

Dig, dump, and lift your way into hours of imaginative construction play with these rugged CAT vehicles built for action.

  • CAT Tough Rigs: Wheel Loader
  • CAT Construction Fleet: Dump Truck/Wheel Loader
  • CAT Massive Machines: Excavator
💥 Marvel Meets The Incredibles item
💥 Marvel Meets The Incredibles
CA$5

A heroic mash-up for fans of action and adventure! Bring the fun home with iconic characters from Marvel and The Incredibles.

  • Marvel 15 Days of Socks, Kids Medium Shoe Size
  • Incredibles 2 Die-Cast Vehicle
  • Incredibles 2 Mr. Incredible Talking Action Figure
☀️ Outdoor Fun Adventures Set item
☀️ Outdoor Fun Adventures Set
CA$5

Get moving with this action-packed outdoor play set! Perfect for sunny days filled with laughter, activity, and friendly competition.

  • Hook and Loop Mitt with Tennis Ball, 2 Pack
  • Gooyfy Jump Rope with Lights & Suction Cup Handles, 7 ft long
  • Sunlite Sports Catch Paddles
  • Banzai Cyclone Spin Sprinkler
  • Fuze Cyclone bike water blaster
🧰 Fix-It Workshop Play Set item
🧰 Fix-It Workshop Play Set
CA$5

Inspire hands-on fun with this interactive tool and workbench set! Perfect for little builders, it includes everything they need to hammer, drill, and imagine their own repair shop adventures.

  • Kid Connection: Multi-tool power drill playset
  • Black + Decker Junior Tool Belt set, 11 tools & accessories
  • Kid Connection tabletop workbench playset, 50 pcs
🔥 Hot Wheels Speed & Stunts Set item
🔥 Hot Wheels Speed & Stunts Set
CA$5

Rev up the excitement with this ultimate racing collection featuring tracks, cars, and stunts for endless high-speed fun.

  • Hot Wheels 6-in-1 Motorized Blaze Blast Challenge
  • Hot Wheels Mario Kart Launch & Race
  • Hot Wheels Monster Truck Building Sets: Rodger Dodger & Hot Wheels Racing
  • Hot Wheels Cars (2002 No.076, No.214, Collector No.059)
👩‍🍳 Little Tikes First Prep Kitchen item
👩‍🍳 Little Tikes First Prep Kitchen
CA$5

Let little chefs cook up big fun with this realistic play kitchen complete with 25 accessories for endless imaginative meals.

  • 25 Accessories Included
🍦 Play-Doh Kitchen Creations: Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Play item
🍦 Play-Doh Kitchen Creations: Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Play
CA$5

Scoop, swirl, and serve with music and sound! Kids can create their own sweet shop adventures with this Play-Doh ice cream truck.

  • 12 Play-Doh Cans
  • Music & Sound
🧩 Puzzle Mania item
🧩 Puzzle Mania
CA$5

Piece together hours of fun with this diverse puzzle collection, from magical worlds to Canadian landmarks and cozy winter scenes.

  • Holiday Deluxe Puzzle Set, 4 x 500 pc (A Cozy Christmas, Snow Creations, Evening Light, Country Cardinals)
  • Keepsakes 2 Puzzles, 2 x 500 pc (Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Quebec City)
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 550 pc Puzzle
🎲 Board Games Bonanza item
🎲 Board Games Bonanza
CA$5

Bring the whole family together with this timeless collection of classic board games that promise endless laughter and friendly competition.

  • Scrabble
  • Monopoly
  • Traditions: Chess, Checkers & Backgammon
  • NHL Matching Game
🚚 Ultimate Action Truck Set item
🚚 Ultimate Action Truck Set
CA$5

Get ready for roaring engines and unstoppable stunts! This high-energy set delivers flips, spins, and off-road adventure.

  • Stunt Savage LED Stunt RC Truck
  • Techno Gears Off-Road Racer, 60+ pieces
  • Techno Gears Monster Truck, 60+ pieces
  • Fisher-Price
  • Imaginext Jurassic World Track & Transport Dino Truck
💖 Fun, Fashion & Creativity Gift Set item
💖 Fun, Fashion & Creativity Gift Set
CA$5

Style meets imagination in this creative collection of fashion accessories and games. Great for creative minds and playful spirits.

  • Make it real: Digital Light Board
  • Princess Jing Game
  • #SocialStar: The Social Media Party Game
  • Holiday Pencil Party, 48 pc
  • George 25 Days of Accessories – 2 Sets

