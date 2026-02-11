Putting For The Future Annual Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
(Starts@ 10AM)
The Golf Tournament ticket includes 18 holes of golf with a shared cart, swag bag, plus access to the Charity Banquet, which features a delicious meal, guest speakers, and fundraising activities.
(Starts@ 3PM)
The Golf Banquet Ticket grants you access to the Charity Banquet, featuring a delicious meal, guest speakers, and exciting fundraising activities. Join us for an evening of celebration and giving back!
Includes: Verbal recognition at banquet, your company’s logo/name on banner and at a designated hole, and the opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.
Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive
$200.00+
Includes: Verbal recognition at banquet, your company’s logo/name on banner and signage at a designated hole, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag. SILVER
$500.00+
Includes: Includes: Prominent display of company’s name/logo on all marketing materials and signage at a designated hole, verbal recognition at banquet, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.
GOLD
$1,000.00
Includes: Prominent display of company’s name/logo on all marketing materials, signage at a designated hole, one complimentary golfer, verbal recognition at banquet, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.
PLATINUM
$1,500.00+
$
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