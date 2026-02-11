North Park Worship Centre

Hosted by

North Park Worship Centre

About this event

Putting For The Future Annual Golf Tournament 2026

9503 Dublin Line

Milton, ON L9T 2X7, Canada

Golf Tournament (EARLY BIRD)
$180
Available until May 23

(Starts@ 10AM)

The Golf Tournament ticket includes 18 holes of golf with a shared cart, swag bag, plus access to the Charity Banquet, which features a delicious meal, guest speakers, and fundraising activities.

Golf Banquet
$75

(Starts@ 3PM)

The Golf Banquet Ticket grants you access to the Charity Banquet, featuring a delicious meal, guest speakers, and exciting fundraising activities. Join us for an evening of celebration and giving back!

SPONSORSHIP Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive
$500

Includes: Verbal recognition at banquet, your company’s logo/name on banner and at a designated hole, and the opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.
Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive
$200.00+

SPONSORSHIP SILVER LEVEL
$1,000

Includes: Verbal recognition at banquet, your company’s logo/name on banner and signage at a designated hole, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag. SILVER
$500.00+

SPONSORSHIP GOLD LEVELS
$1,500

Includes: Includes: Prominent display of company’s name/logo on all marketing materials and signage at a designated hole, verbal recognition at banquet, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.

GOLD
$1,000.00

SPONSORSHIP PLATINUM LEVELS
$2,500

Includes: Prominent display of company’s name/logo on all marketing materials, signage at a designated hole, one complimentary golfer, verbal recognition at banquet, opportunity to contribute to player’s swag bag.

PLATINUM
$1,500.00+

Add a donation for North Park Worship Centre

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