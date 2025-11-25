QC-ATL Negotiations Dir's Silent Auction

Orange cat T-Shirt… looking like he’s on break from a job he absolutely hates. Cigarette, attitude, and “I’m done with everyone” energy included. If this shirt wins, Marty will show up at St-Hubert looking like he’s bringing his cat to rehab. / T-Shirt chat orange… avec l’air d’être en break syndical depuis 1998. Cigarette, attitude, puis un gros « chu écoeuré ». Si ce chandail gagne, Marty va arriver au St-Hubert comme s’il venait reconduire son chat à une thérapie.

