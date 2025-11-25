Hosted by

QC-ATL Negotiations Dir

About this event

Sales closed

QC-ATL Negotiations Dir's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

225 Bd Maisonneuve, Gatineau, QC J8X 1K3, Canada

Ozzie the Chain-Smoker Cat item
Ozzie the Chain-Smoker Cat
$5

Starting bid

Orange cat T-Shirt… looking like he’s on break from a job he absolutely hates. Cigarette, attitude, and “I’m done with everyone” energy included. If this shirt wins, Marty will show up at St-Hubert looking like he’s bringing his cat to rehab. / T-Shirt chat orange… avec l’air d’être en break syndical depuis 1998. Cigarette, attitude, puis un gros « chu écoeuré ». Si ce chandail gagne, Marty va arriver au St-Hubert comme s’il venait reconduire son chat à une thérapie.

Gangsta cat-radise item
Gangsta cat-radise
$5

Starting bid

A trio of cats so sketchy they’ve probably robbed a pet store and denied everything #full-criminal-energy. If this shirt wins, Marty will show up at St-Hubert looking like the CEO of a feline crime syndicate. / Un trio de chats criminels en route pour braquer un bol de croquettes. Si ce chandail gagne, Marty va arriver au St-Hubert comme le gérant d’un cartel de minous.

Pew Pew Madafakas item
Pew Pew Madafakas
$5

Starting bid

A cat with zero training, two pistols, and absolutely no business looking this confident. Pure chaos energy in cartoon form. If this shirt wins, Marty will walk into St-Hubert like a discount action hero who meows before he shoots. / Un chat qui n’a aucune formation, deux guns, puis beaucoup trop de confiance pour sa propre sécurité. Si ce chandail gagne, Marty va entrer au St-Hubert en gros n’importe quoi...

