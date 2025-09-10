QHH Merch Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Designed by our very own Eli Babington (@eli.jean.flash), the designer of the PWHL pride logo in 2025.
Artist's Statement:
It is up to us to make the rink a place that can foster growth; as hockey players, as queers and trans people, as allies. Our growth is never complete, this space will be ever evolving.
Stay cool off the ice with our QHH tanks. Perfect for summer sports or casual wear, they’re lightweight, comfortable, and available in a range of sizes from Small to 5XL with multiple colour options. RED ALSO AVAILABLE
A classic staple, our QHH t-shirts are soft, breathable, and designed for everyday wear. Show your pride and support in style, with sizes Small to 5XL and a variety of colour choices.
Cozy and versatile, our QHH crewneck sweaters are perfect for layering or staying warm at the rink. Available in multiple colours and sizes Small to 5XL.
Our QHH hoodies are a fan favourite. They are warm, comfy, and perfect for game days or lounging. Choose your colour and size (Small to 5XL) and rep your community with pride.
Keep warm in the stands or on chilly days with our QHH toques. A snug fit and classic design make them a must-have for Canadian winters.
ONLY AVAILABLE IN BLACK
Top off your look with a QHH snapback. Adjustable, stylish, and perfect for repping QHH year-round.
ONLY AVAILABLE IN BLACK
Stay cozy at home or rink-side with the official Queer Hockey Hamilton tumbler! Designed for hot drinks and cold arenas, this tumbler keeps your drinks warm from the first sip to the final buzzer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!