Queen's Swing Dance Club
Queen's Swing Dance Club Merchandise
SMALL 2025 Tee
$25
Length: 28" Chest: 18" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
Length: 28" Chest: 18" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
More details...
Add
MEDIUM 2025 Tee
$25
Length: 29" Chest: 20" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
Length: 29" Chest: 20" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
More details...
Add
LARGE 2025 Tee
$25
Length: 30" Chest 22" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
Length: 30" Chest 22" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
More details...
Add
EXTRA LARGE 2025 Tee
$25
Length: 31" Chest: 24" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
Length: 31" Chest: 24" Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.
More details...
Add
SMALL 2025 Hoodie
$40
Chest: 20" Length: 26.75" Sleeve: 35"
Chest: 20" Length: 26.75" Sleeve: 35"
More details...
Add
MEDIUM 2025 Hoodie
$40
Chest: 22" Length: 28" Sleeve: 36.25"
Chest: 22" Length: 28" Sleeve: 36.25"
More details...
Add
LARGE 2025 Hoodie
$40
Chest: 24" Length: 29.25" Sleeve: 37.5"
Chest: 24" Length: 29.25" Sleeve: 37.5"
More details...
Add
EXTRA LARGE 2025 Hoodie
$40
Chest: 26" Length: 30.5" Sleeve: 38.5"
Chest: 26" Length: 30.5" Sleeve: 38.5"
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue