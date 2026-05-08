Offered by

Queenston School Parent Advisory Council

About this shop

Queenston School Apparel

Youth T-shirt (circle) item
Youth T-shirt (circle)
$18

T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back

0
Youth T-shirt (heart) item
Youth T-shirt (heart)
$18

T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back

0
Adult T-shirt (circle) item
Adult T-shirt (circle)
$22

T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back

0
Adult T-shirt (heart) item
Adult T-shirt (heart)
$22

T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back

0

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