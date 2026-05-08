Queenston School Apparel

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T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back
T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back
T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back
T-shirt will be a light blue color with desired logo on front and Queenston Slogan "A Small School with a Big Heart" on back
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