Queer Forest Club's Shop

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This is the QFC sticker set to end all sets! The Party Pack features all 12 custom designed QFC stickers. Keep some for you, give some away!
Stickers included:
🌳All Trees Are Gay! (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🐦Queer Birding (Hooded Warbler) (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🌺hike? sticker (circle, 2")
🏔️Group Hike (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
✨Let's Go Outside (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
⭕Queer Scout Trail Gay-Zer (circle, 2.5")
📀Queer Scout Bi-Nocularist (circle, 2.5")
🫒Queer Scout Tree Freak (circle, 2.5")
🧫Queer Scout Pine Sexual (circle, 2.5")
🟣Queer Scout Fruity Forage (circle, 2.5")
🍩Queer Scout Bear Spotting (circle, 2.5")
🫓Queer Scout Mycorri-heyyyy (circle, 2.5")
All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨
👀 Some of the Queer Scout designs were inspired by the drawings from the scout badge art activity at our 2024 winter social. Thanks to all the tree freaks who drew their little hearts out that evening. Let us know if one of these designs was yours and we'll send one over for free: [email protected]
Congratulations! You've earned all 7 QFC Queer Scout Badges. We're not surprised to see you accomplishing a full sash after all the hard work you put in <3
Stickers included:
⭕Queer Scout Trail Gay-Zer (hiking but make it queer, circle, 2.5")
📀Queer Scout Bi-Nocularist (bisexual flag colours, circle, 2.5")
🫒Queer Scout Tree Freak (circle, 2.5")
🧫Queer Scout Pine Sexual (pansexual flag colours, circle, 2.5")
🟣Queer Scout Fruity Forage (local berries, circle, 2.5")
🍩Queer Scout Bear Spotting (bear as bear, circle, 2.5")
🫓Queer Scout Mycorri-heyyyy (gay mychorrhizae, circle, 2.5")
All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨
👀 Some of the Queer Scout designs were inspired by the drawings from the scout badge art activity at our 2024 winter social. Thanks to all the tree freaks who drew their little hearts out that evening. Let us know if one of these designs was yours and we'll send one over for free: [email protected]
Want to look like a pro-level collector of eclectic stickers without all the hard work of collecting?? Our mixed pack of 5 custom designed QFC stickers is the set for you.
Stickers included:
🌳All Trees Are Gay! (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🐦Queer Birding (Hooded Warbler) (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🌺hike? sticker (circle, 2")
🏔️Group Hike (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
✨Let's Go Outside (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨
Decision paralysis!? Love a surprise!? Want to gift a queer some stickers but not sure their exact taste!? Don't worry, we're on it🤝.
We'll hand select 6 custom designed QFC stickers and send them your way.
All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨
Decision paralysis!? Love a surprise!? Want to gift a queer some stickers but not sure their exact taste!? Don't worry, we're on it🤝.
We'll hand select 3 custom designed QFC stickers and send them your way.
All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨
For FREE, you can pick up your stickers at the next QFC event! Please give at least ¬2 weeks time before the event for sticker packing
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