Queer Forest Club's Shop

This is the QFC sticker set to end all sets! The Party Pack features all 12 custom designed QFC stickers. Keep some for you, give some away!





Stickers included:

🌳All Trees Are Gay! (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")

🐦Queer Birding (Hooded Warbler) (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")

🌺hike? sticker (circle, 2")

🏔️Group Hike (oval, 2.6"x1.85")

✨Let's Go Outside (oval, 2.6"x1.85")

⭕Queer Scout Trail Gay-Zer (circle, 2.5")

📀Queer Scout Bi-Nocularist (circle, 2.5")

🫒Queer Scout Tree Freak (circle, 2.5")

🧫Queer Scout Pine Sexual (circle, 2.5")

🟣Queer Scout Fruity Forage (circle, 2.5")

🍩Queer Scout Bear Spotting (circle, 2.5")

🫓Queer Scout Mycorri-heyyyy (circle, 2.5")





All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨





👀 Some of the Queer Scout designs were inspired by the drawings from the scout badge art activity at our 2024 winter social. Thanks to all the tree freaks who drew their little hearts out that evening. Let us know if one of these designs was yours and we'll send one over for free: [email protected]