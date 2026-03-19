Queer Forest Club's Shop

Queer Forest Club

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Queer Forest Club

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THE PARTY PACK 12 (The Whole Set!) item
THE PARTY PACK 12 (The Whole Set!)
$36

This is the QFC sticker set to end all sets! The Party Pack features all 12 custom designed QFC stickers. Keep some for you, give some away!


Stickers included:
🌳All Trees Are Gay! (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🐦Queer Birding (Hooded Warbler) (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🌺hike? sticker (circle, 2")
🏔️Group Hike (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
Let's Go Outside (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
Queer Scout Trail Gay-Zer (circle, 2.5")
📀Queer Scout Bi-Nocularist (circle, 2.5")
🫒Queer Scout Tree Freak (circle, 2.5")
🧫Queer Scout Pine Sexual (circle, 2.5")
🟣Queer Scout Fruity Forage (circle, 2.5")
🍩Queer Scout Bear Spotting (circle, 2.5")
🫓Queer Scout Mycorri-heyyyy (circle, 2.5")


All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨


👀 Some of the Queer Scout designs were inspired by the drawings from the scout badge art activity at our 2024 winter social. Thanks to all the tree freaks who drew their little hearts out that evening. Let us know if one of these designs was yours and we'll send one over for free: [email protected]

QUEER SCOUTS PACK (All 7 Badge Stickers) item
QUEER SCOUTS PACK (All 7 Badge Stickers)
$21

Congratulations! You've earned all 7 QFC Queer Scout Badges. We're not surprised to see you accomplishing a full sash after all the hard work you put in <3


Stickers included:
Queer Scout Trail Gay-Zer (hiking but make it queer, circle, 2.5")
📀Queer Scout Bi-Nocularist (bisexual flag colours, circle, 2.5")
🫒Queer Scout Tree Freak (circle, 2.5")
🧫Queer Scout Pine Sexual (pansexual flag colours, circle, 2.5")
🟣Queer Scout Fruity Forage (local berries, circle, 2.5")
🍩Queer Scout Bear Spotting (bear as bear, circle, 2.5")
🫓Queer Scout Mycorri-heyyyy (gay mychorrhizae, circle, 2.5")

All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨


👀 Some of the Queer Scout designs were inspired by the drawings from the scout badge art activity at our 2024 winter social. Thanks to all the tree freaks who drew their little hearts out that evening. Let us know if one of these designs was yours and we'll send one over for free: [email protected]

MIXED PACK (All 5 Mixed Stickers) item
MIXED PACK (All 5 Mixed Stickers)
$15

Want to look like a pro-level collector of eclectic stickers without all the hard work of collecting?? Our mixed pack of 5 custom designed QFC stickers is the set for you.


Stickers included:
🌳All Trees Are Gay! (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🐦Queer Birding (Hooded Warbler) (rectangle, 2.75"x1.85")
🌺hike? sticker (circle, 2")
🏔️Group Hike (oval, 2.6"x1.85")
Let's Go Outside (oval, 2.6"x1.85")


All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨


RANDOM 6 (Take a Load Off!) item
RANDOM 6 (Take a Load Off!)
$18

Decision paralysis!? Love a surprise!? Want to gift a queer some stickers but not sure their exact taste!? Don't worry, we're on it🤝.


We'll hand select 6 custom designed QFC stickers and send them your way.


All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨

RANDOM 3 (Take a Load Off!) item
RANDOM 3 (Take a Load Off!)
$10

Decision paralysis!? Love a surprise!? Want to gift a queer some stickers but not sure their exact taste!? Don't worry, we're on it🤝.


We'll hand select 3 custom designed QFC stickers and send them your way.


All purchases get 1 bonus sticker ✨

Pick up at a QFC event
Free

For FREE, you can pick up your stickers at the next QFC event! Please give at least ¬2 weeks time before the event for sticker packing

Standard Shipping within Canada item
Standard Shipping within Canada
$2
  • Shipping within Canada
  • Orders will be batched and sent out once a week
  • 2-5 business days
  • This is for 1 sticker pack only!
  • If you purchase 2-5 sticker packs, use the "additional donation" feature to pay $6 extra
  • If you want to purchase more than 5 stick packs (woohoo!), please email us first so we can discuss!: [email protected]
Shipping to the United States
$3
  • Shipping to the US
  • Orders will be batched and sent out once a week
  • 10-14 business days
  • This is for 1 sticker pack only!
  • If you purchase 2-5 sticker packs, please use the "additional donation" feature to send us an additional $12
  • If you want to purchase more than 5 stick packs (woohoo!), please email us first so we can discuss!: [email protected]
International Shipping
$6
  • International Shipping (outside of Canada and the US)
  • Orders will be batched and sent out once a week
  • This is for 1 sticker pack only!
  • If you purchase 2-5 sticker packs, please use the "additional donation" feature to send us an additional $15
  • If you want to purchase more than 5 stick packs (woohoo!), please email us first so we can discuss!: [email protected]
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