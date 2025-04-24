Queer North Film Festival 2025

An All-Access Pass lets you in to all festival screenings and events, assuming you arrive 15 min. ahead of the advertised start-time.
REALLY HAPPY SOMEDAY - 6:00pm Thurs June 12
$15
DRIVE BACK HOME - 8:30pm Thurs June 12
$15
BOILING THE FROG - Short Programme - 2:00pm Fri June 13
$12.50
Featuring RAM (Like the Verb) - Chance Calloway
Amida - Majid Mirhashemi
Walk Me Home - Kaye Adelaide
The Disco, a portrait of Simon Eilbeck - Alex Hetherington
Report from the Interior - Lucas Crawford
LARRY (They/Them) - 4:00pm Fri June 13
$12.50
LESBIAN SPACE PRINCESS - 7:00pm Fri June 13
$15
AN AMERICAN PASTORAL - 9:00pm Fri June 13
$12.50
FIND YOUR PEOPLE - Shorts Programme - 10:30am Sat June 14
$12.50
Featuring Ramen Boys - Jason Sakaki
KINGDOM - Cassia Price
HAIR - Lam Man
Unfurled - Gail Willumsen
JOIN THE CLUB - 12:00pm Sat June 14
$12.50
QUEER CINEMA FOR PALESTINE - 2:00pm Sat June 14
Free
WINTER KEPT US WARM - 4:00pm Sat June 14
$15
THE WEDDING BANQUET - 7:00pm Sat June 14
$15
QUEENS OF DRAMA - 9:00pm Sat June 14
$12.50
SIDE EFFECTS - Shorts Programme - 11:00am Sun June 15
$12.50
Featuring And a Little for Me - Kathryn Roake
Argie Berman - Fon Davis
The Capsaicin Clash - Mason Leaver
Controlled Burn - Peter Howie
The Disappearers - Bosmo Kosmerly
nanekawâsis - 1:00pm Sun June 15
$12.50
PARADE: QUEER ACTS OF LOVE AND RES ... - 3:15pm Sun June 15
$15
