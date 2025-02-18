Quinte Little Theatre

Quinte Little Theatre Memberships 2025-2026

Adult Membership 2025-2026
$20

Renews yearly on: July 1

- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales - ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT) - Supporting local, community theatre
Student Membership 2025-2026
$15

Renews yearly on: July 1

- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales - FREE entry to all of our youth workshops throughout the season
Production Membership 2025-2026
$30

Renews yearly on: July 1

PLEASE ONLY SELECT THIS IF YOU ARE PART OF A PRODUCTION AND A NEW MEMBER - Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales - ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT) - Supporting local, community theatre
Production Membership 2025-2026 ADD-ON
$10

Renews yearly on: July 1

PLEASE ONLY SELECT THIS IF YOU ARE PART OF A PRODUCTION AND A CURRENT MEMBER UPGRADING YOUR MEMBERSHIP - Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales - ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT) - Supporting local, community theatre
Family Membership 2025-2026
$45

Renews yearly on: July 1

For THREE or more members of the same household. - Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales - ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT) - Supporting local, community theatre
