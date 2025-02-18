Quinte Little Theatre Memberships 2025-2026

- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales
- ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT)
- Supporting local, community theatre
Student Membership 2025-2026
$15
Renews yearly on: July 1
- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales
- FREE entry to all of our youth workshops throughout the season
Production Membership 2025-2026
$30
Renews yearly on: July 1
PLEASE ONLY SELECT THIS IF YOU ARE PART OF A PRODUCTION AND A NEW MEMBER
- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales
- ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT)
- Supporting local, community theatre
Production Membership 2025-2026 ADD-ON
$10
Renews yearly on: July 1
PLEASE ONLY SELECT THIS IF YOU ARE PART OF A PRODUCTION AND A CURRENT MEMBER UPGRADING YOUR MEMBERSHIP
- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales
- ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT)
- Supporting local, community theatre
Family Membership 2025-2026
$45
Renews yearly on: July 1
For THREE or more members of the same household.
- Early access to audition notices, event details and ticket sales
- ONE (1) vote at our Annual General Meeting (have your say in what happens at QLT)
- Supporting local, community theatre
Add a donation for Quinte Little Theatre
$
