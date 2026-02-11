Redefine Social Health Association
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Redefine Social Health Association

Hosted by

Redefine Social Health Association

About this event

Sales closed

Quoir Auction

Pick-up location

2307 Clifton St Unit 5, Halifax, NS B3K 4T9, Canada

2 Tickets to Neptune Theatre item
2 Tickets to Neptune Theatre
$40

Starting bid

Value $200

Two tickets to The Ghost of Violet Shaw, playing from Apr 28 to May 24, 2026 on Neptune's Scotiabank Stage.


https://www.neptunetheatre.com/box-office/the-ghost-of-violet-shaw

The Sing in Style Basket item
The Sing in Style Basket
$30

Starting bid

Value $85

  • $60 Gift Card for Chelsi Madonna School of Music
  • Chappel Roan T-Shirt, size XL


See here for CMSM offerings! https://www.chelsimadonnaschoolofmusic.com/lessons

Ivory Oak & Air - At home show item
Ivory Oak & Air - At home show item
Ivory Oak & Air - At home show
$100

Starting bid

Value - $400

Looking to entertain your friends at a house party? We are donating a 60 minute music set for an at home show!


*HRM Only



The Photoshoot item
The Photoshoot
$100

Starting bid

Value $450

One hour of professional photography in an outdoor location within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) resulting in 30 to 50 edited digital photos.


This package can be used for headshots, candid photos of you and your friends on an adventure, for a special occasion, or for anything else that you can dream up! Tyler has photographed countless events, weddings, and portraits (of both animals and humans!).

You will receive 30-50 edited photos provided in a Google Drive link within 30 days of the photoshoot, edited in color and with select photos in black and white (if requested).


About Tyler: Tyler (he/they) is a photographer based in Mi’kma’ki with 15+ experience in portrait photography. He helps people feel like their best selves in a photoshoot so that they can look like their best selves! He is a member of the queer community and loves working with people in the 2S/LGBTQIA+ community.


Fine Print: This auction listing is only available within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Tyler reserves full rights to the usage of the photos, except for reselling or commercial purposes.

This photography package can be used as is, or combined with other offerings to increase the amount of time or the number of photos included.


Social Media: @TeeJohnny

Website: www.tjcolbourne.com

The Spa Night In item
The Spa Night In
$60

Starting bid

Value $450

This deluxe basket includes everything you need for a decadent at-home spa experience, including some great reads while your products are working their magic.


Set the mood with

  • Candles (2)
  • Crystal healing gemstone tree
  • Grow to go plants at home kit
  • Shower steamers and bath salts

Deepen the relaxation with

  • Anti-stress eye pillow (a great start to your facial!)
  • Facial products, including moisturizer, spot treatment cream, eye masks (2), eye gel patches, and facial cleansing wipes
  • Pedicure essentials, including foot soak, scrub, lotion, and spray
  • Self massager

Kick your feet up with a book while you relax with

  • Affirmation poems by Luke Hathaway
  • Graeme Gibson's Bedside Book of Birds

Want your outer beauty to match your new inner peace? This basket includes

  • Setting spray
  • Contour stick in soft suede
  • Hair care basket (includes gel, brushes, and clips) and a Rusk travel Straightener
  • Burt's Bees tinted lip balm
  • Handmade Book earrings

We wouldn't forget something to keep all this in! Also included

  • a reusable shopping bag
  • two cosmetics bags
*Signed* Pageboy by Elliot Page (Hardcover) item
*Signed* Pageboy by Elliot Page (Hardcover)
$40

Starting bid

Value $100

A SIGNED Hardcover copy of Pageboy by the incomparable Elliot Page (yes, this book has been touched by Elliot Page!)


"Full of intimate stories, from chasing down secret love affairs to battling body image and struggling with familial strife, Pageboy is a love letter to the power of being seen. With this evocative and lyrical debut, Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page captures the universal human experience of searching for ourselves and our place in this complicated world."

The Weekend item
The Weekend
$40

Starting bid

Value $350

A basket that blends fun, comfort, and a little wanderlust—perfect for anyone who loves leisure!

  • Get playful with a rainbow ball cap while wearing your MSVU scarf.
  • Want even more sport attire? You can pull on this official Winnipeg Jets jersey (size 46).
  • When it's time to relax, pull out one of these puzzles (Venice and Be Happy)!
  • You also get some extra treats: A bicycle sidebag, beach towel, and thermoflask (1.2 L) to round out this fun basket!
The Explorer item
The Explorer
$60

Starting bid

Value $530

A bundle built for adventurers!

  • Stay cozy with a sleeping bag liner and some cozy socks.
  • Gear up with a multi-tool pen and enjoy a 2 person day pass for East Peaks Climbing Gym.
  • When it's time to unwind, slip on your Bose headphones and listen to your favorite tunes.
  • Take a change on a game of Yahtzee while you sip your favorite drink from your Art Gallery of NS tumbler.
  • Ready for a museum visit? Enjoy a family pass for the Museum of Natural History.
  • Learn about nature and then look up a new hiking trail in your Trails of HRM guidebook.
The Watch item
The Watch
$100

Starting bid

Value $250

Description to come!

Terra Time - Steel - Unisex Watch item
Terra Time - Steel - Unisex Watch item
Terra Time - Steel - Unisex Watch
$100

Starting bid

Value $350

A simple but eye-catching watch from Projects Watches.


Inspired by topographic maps, the dial is comprised of 6 layers, each representing a layer of the earth. Terra Time is a stainless steel watch sandblasted several times over which gives it a grey appearance.


The Specs: Terra-Time is 40mm (1.57″) in diameter and has a 20mm wide metal mesh band. 

Material: Brushed Stainless Steel
Movement: Japanese Quartz
Water-resistant: up to 5 ATM



The Local Scene item
The Local Scene
$30

Starting bid

Value $280

Use these gift cards to get to know local businesses and get some extra treats!


  • Noggins gift card ($100)
  • Burnside Brewing Hat and $25 gift card
  • Dilly Dally Cafe gift card ($30)
  • Lukes Small Goods gift card
  • Tart and Soul gift card ($30)
  • Terra Cafe gift card ($25)
  • Dartmouth Mug



The Christmas In Spring item
The Christmas In Spring
$20

Starting bid

Value $175

Hit all the right notes this season with a basket that’s cozy, festive, and just a little bit extra — just like our Quoir!

  • Snuggle up in a SMU scarf, slip on those handmade mittens, and hum a few carols while sipping your 'Have a Happy Holiday' blend coffee from Cafe Good Luck.
  • Deck your halls with festive décor, sparkle things up with a dish towel, and treat yourself to some holiday-scented soap that says, “yes, even my handwashing is fabulous!"
The Baby item
The Baby
$50

Starting bid

Value $590

With over 20 items ranging from the necessary (Penaten cream) to the luxe (A merino wool beanie for 3m - 6m) this basket is a treat for babies and parents alike.


Includes

  • Baby quilt
  • Changing pad
  • Travel change station
  • Rattle
  • Munch mitt
  • Hand knit booties
  • Hand made mittens
  • Teether
  • Rainbow basket
  • Rubber duck
  • Cleansing gel
  • Tooth mouse box
  • Baby's first blanket and photograph kit
  • Fox pants
  • Hemp apron and wash cloth
  • No rinse cleansing water (2)
  • Reusable squishy bag (8)
  • The classic I Love You Forever (second hand)
  • Hat with pompom
  • Bibs
  • Dr Seuss board books
  • Pocket pouch bib
  • Slippers (6-12 months)
  • Nipple butter
  • Penaten cream
  • Hand made slippers
  • Merino wool beanie (3-6 months)
  • Diaper bag
The Host item
The Host
$60

Starting bid

Value $300

A warm, welcoming collection perfect for anyone who loves to entertain.

  • Set the scene with a cheese board, serving bowl, knife set, and silicone kitchen tools—complete with a charming owl oven mitt.
  • Add comfort and style with an MSVU mug and socks, beeswax food wraps, and a pair of elegant candle holders.
  • Unwind after you host using a bamboo bath caddy.


The x-Small Dog item
The x-Small Dog
$10

Starting bid

Value $100

For the (very) small but mighty pup in your life

  • Reversible bandanas (2)
  • Life jacket
  • Lamp Chop toys
The Small Dog item
The Small Dog
$10

Starting bid

Value $105

For the small but mighty pup in your life.

  • Rainbow collar
  • Harnesses (grey, and pink and grey)
  • Harness jacket
  • Space print bandana
  • Foldable water bowl


The Small Fancy Dog item
The Small Fancy Dog
$15

Starting bid

Value $125

For your small dog with refined tastes.

  • Ocean print reversible harness
  • Hot pink harness
  • Bejewelled collar
  • Chuck It water frisbee
  • Water repellant adjustable jacket
The Medium Dog item
The Medium Dog
$10

Starting bid

Value $80

Fun, games, and fashion for your medium-sized pup.

  • Colourful print harness
  • Roll up treat puzzle
  • Canada bow tie
  • Dog Smart hide and seek treat
The Cat Hang Out item
The Cat Hang Out
$20

Starting bid

Value $115

Are you the kind of person who would make a matching friendship bracelet for your cat? Listen, we won't judge. Pamper your bestie and spend some quality time together with this basket made especially for feline fanatics.


Includes

  • FeaAndRea 2 level cat tree with comfy top bed for snoozing
  • Foldable window perch
  • Foldable water bowl (because nothing says love like staying hydrated!)
  • A fun paper craft set to fold as many feline friends as you want! Put them everywhere -- on your desk! Hide them at your friend's houses! Cats everywhere!
The Large Dog item
The Large Dog
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Help your large pup burn off some energy with this basket.

  • Rainbow harness
  • Poop bag holder
  • Night glow collar (rechargeable)
  • Ball
The Creative item
The Creative
$30

Starting bid

Value $250

Looking for a new creative outlet? This basket gives you supplies and inspiration to get those creative juices flowing!


Includes

  • A pack of three notebooks
  • A sketchpad
  • Daler Rowney watercolours
  • Montemarte woodless pencil crayons
  • Mushroom paint by number
  • Natural Wonders puzzle
  • A bedazzled clutch
  • Three lots of crystals
  • A small coin purse
  • A decorative bird
The Adventures and Imagination item
The Adventures and Imagination
$20

Starting bid

Value $190

Got a curious kid (or kid-at-heart) who loves science, stories, and a little sparkle? This basket is packed with everything they need for hours of creative fun!

  • Build a mountain of excitement with the volcano kit, dive into fascinating facts with Stinkopedia, and roar to life with the dinosaur puppet.
  • Keep the adventure going with a Pathfinder role-playing game, Star Wars magnetic bookmarks, and a Valar Morghulis notebook perfect for doodles, dreams, or top-secret quest notes.
  • Add a little whimsy with a handmade unicorn hat, some heart with I Am Jazz, a flower pop-socket, and carry it all in a book bag complete with a charging cable so their imagination never runs out of power.

This basket is made for the young dreamer who believes science is cool, stories matter, and being yourself is the best kind of magic!

Glitter and Glam
$25

Starting bid

Value $185

For the fabulous folks who love a good beat, a good manicure, and a little main character energy — this basket’s for you!

  • Strut into your era with the Taylor Swift “Life of a Showgirl” orange glitter vinyl LP
  • Shimmer in style with a pink glitter Kate Spade wallet
  • Make your nails as fierce, fun and unforgettable with four dazzling Color Street nail strip sets.

It’s giving confidence, sparkle, and unapologetic joy — the perfect trio for anyone who knows life (and choir) is better with a little glitter and a lot of heart. 💖🎶

Curious Goose Community Workshop Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value $100

In this bundle you will receive a Curious Goose hat and tee-shirt, which you are welcome to wear to the 2-hour Adult woodworking class you use your class pass for! See https://curiousgoose.ca/signup for upcoming Adult workshops!


The Curious Goose is an exciting new addition to Downtown Dartmouth! They are a community workshop offering woodworking and design classes, as well as other fun experiences, for both kids and adults. Their goal is to build community through a culture of hands-on creativity — bringing meaningful ideas to life, and stepping into our power to shape the environment around us.

Halifax Harbour Tours' 60 minute cruise for Two item
Halifax Harbour Tours' 60 minute cruise for Two
$40

Starting bid

Value $114

Two seats on a 60-minute tour of Halifax Harbour (during the 2026 season)!


You and a friend can enjoy a truly unique harbour experience on Halifax Harbour Tours' all-electric, quiet, environmentally-friendly craft.


These tours of Halifax Harbour have an added personal touch -- the maximum of 8 passengers allows knowledgeable guides to tell you all about the aspect of the Harbour that interests your group (rather than tightly scripted!) or you can simply enjoy the experience of gliding through the harbour on a quiet craft!


Magical Self-care Bundle from Neighbourhood Witch item
Magical Self-care Bundle from Neighbourhood Witch
$10

Starting bid

Value $45

A magical collection of self care and spell work. Perfect for a night under the full moon in a luxuriously whimsical candlelit bath, or just before a midnight spirit communion session feeling perfectly witchy and wicked.


Includes

  • Soap - 'John The Conqueror'
  • Handmade bath bombs - Spirit Companion and Strawberry Coffin scents
  • A Prosperity Candle
  • Raw crystals - Angelite, Rainbow Moonstone, Aventurine, Smokey Quartz, Rose Quartz

Conveniently located on Barrington street, Neighbourhood Witch General Store is a metaphysical shop full of wonderful goodies from incense, oils, candles; to tarot cards, stones, local goods, herbs, and bath products. They also offer Tarot readings daily, in addition to Palm & Aura readings on the weekends.

The Makers Basket item
The Makers Basket item
The Makers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Value $205

Halifax (and Quoir itself!) is full of incredibly talented makers.


  • Custom poem by Jen Schwartz - written just for you! Can be sweet or silly - will totally take your direction!
  • Salt Water Quote Print, 8" x 10" (unframed), digital print of an Inkwell Original, originally created in-house on Inkwell's antique letterpress
  • maritime moose $50 gift card that can be used on any maritime moose products (no expiry). Use this gift card to look AND feel great knowing that what you buy from maritime moose is upcycled and sustainable
  • Hand-thrown clay vessel (not food safe!)
  • Handmade resin earrings from Adobe Lighthouse
  • Stardust Print, 8" x 10" (unframed), digital print of the Massiel Piñero original

About the makers -

  • maritime moose - Pam reclaims materials to create unique pieces for every body and every gender. These one-of-a-kind knit and crochet pieces are made from 100% upcycled materials and have saved over a hundred damaged sweaters from landfill through repurposing since 2019.
  • Jen Schwartz is a local queer and disabled creative writer/editor who delights in whimsy and collaboration. You can find her at Jen Schwartz: Actual Person on Facebook, or at her blog by the same name.
  • Massiel Piñero is a self-taught local artist whose plenair paintings are cleaning up at competitions! Piñero is not one to be bound to a single style, and their vibrant and compelling work spans from the classically inspired to endearing portrayals of Hali-famous sights and symbols.
  • Adobe Lighthouse - Shann blends New Mexican and Maritime aesthetic flawlessly with her unique resin jewelry that incorporates natural elements to ground you and elevate your look at the same time!
  • Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique and Letterpress Studio is a Halifax-based gift shop located on South Park Street. Inkwell is well-known for their wide variety of unique and colourful handmade gifts and cards, and carry delightful products from many local makers. Inkwell Originals is the in-house studio of Inkwell.
  • Gillian Hyslop is a local clay enthusiast who is writing this summary and thus chooses to end this here (I can gush about the other makers though, as is my right)! They hope this vessel will go to a loving home.
$150 of tattoo time with Gabe Squalor of Outlaw Country item
$150 of tattoo time with Gabe Squalor of Outlaw Country item
$150 of tattoo time with Gabe Squalor of Outlaw Country item
$150 of tattoo time with Gabe Squalor of Outlaw Country
$50

Starting bid

Been thinking about a new tattoo (or even your first tattoo)? This gift certificate will get things rolling!

It will cover $150 (the shop minimum) with Gabe. (Please note 1) that the shop is not wheelchair accessible but if you have any other requirements Gabe and the team will do their best to cater to your needs! 2) Naturally, Gabe is in demand, so if you win this please give her at least 2 weeks notice for booking.)

About Gabe Squalor (She/ Her) - Gabe is a co-owner of 7 years at Outlaw Country Tattoo in Halifax. She specializes in minimalism, black work, and fine line. Gabe also enjoys playing with traditional styles and colour work. With over 16 years of experience tattooing and extensive knowledge on tattooing with care and integrity, Gabe is primarily known for working towards safer and more inclusive spaces in the tattoo industry.

One-of-kind Custom Folk Art Seagull from Boltwoodshop item
One-of-kind Custom Folk Art Seagull from Boltwoodshop item
One-of-kind Custom Folk Art Seagull from Boltwoodshop
$35

Starting bid

Value $75-90 Unique, hand-carved and painted wooden seagull.

The highest bidder will receive a one-of-a-kind piece of folk art, with its own distinct character and charm.

Crafted with care and attention by local Halifax artist Jarrett Sampson of Boltwoodshop. Jarrett Sampson (Boltwoodshop) explores the vibrant intersection of nature and folk art.


Through the use of bold, highly saturated colors, Jarrett brings a modern, pop-art energy to a wide variety of subjects. Some pieces reflect a deliberate use of natural color and tones, allowing the raw beauty of woodgrain to remain a character in the narrative.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!