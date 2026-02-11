Quoir Auction

Value $450

One hour of professional photography in an outdoor location within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) resulting in 30 to 50 edited digital photos.





This package can be used for headshots, candid photos of you and your friends on an adventure, for a special occasion, or for anything else that you can dream up! Tyler has photographed countless events, weddings, and portraits (of both animals and humans!).

You will receive 30-50 edited photos provided in a Google Drive link within 30 days of the photoshoot, edited in color and with select photos in black and white (if requested).





About Tyler: Tyler (he/they) is a photographer based in Mi’kma’ki with 15+ experience in portrait photography. He helps people feel like their best selves in a photoshoot so that they can look like their best selves! He is a member of the queer community and loves working with people in the 2S/LGBTQIA+ community.





Fine Print: This auction listing is only available within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Tyler reserves full rights to the usage of the photos, except for reselling or commercial purposes.

This photography package can be used as is, or combined with other offerings to increase the amount of time or the number of photos included.





Social Media: @TeeJohnny

Website: www.tjcolbourne.com