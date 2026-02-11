Quoir Auction

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Starting bid
Value $200
Two tickets to The Ghost of Violet Shaw, playing from Apr 28 to May 24, 2026 on Neptune's Scotiabank Stage.
https://www.neptunetheatre.com/box-office/the-ghost-of-violet-shaw
Starting bid
Value $85
See here for CMSM offerings! https://www.chelsimadonnaschoolofmusic.com/lessons
Starting bid
Value - $400
Looking to entertain your friends at a house party? We are donating a 60 minute music set for an at home show!
*HRM Only
Starting bid
Value $450
One hour of professional photography in an outdoor location within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) resulting in 30 to 50 edited digital photos.
This package can be used for headshots, candid photos of you and your friends on an adventure, for a special occasion, or for anything else that you can dream up! Tyler has photographed countless events, weddings, and portraits (of both animals and humans!).
You will receive 30-50 edited photos provided in a Google Drive link within 30 days of the photoshoot, edited in color and with select photos in black and white (if requested).
About Tyler: Tyler (he/they) is a photographer based in Mi’kma’ki with 15+ experience in portrait photography. He helps people feel like their best selves in a photoshoot so that they can look like their best selves! He is a member of the queer community and loves working with people in the 2S/LGBTQIA+ community.
Fine Print: This auction listing is only available within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).
Tyler reserves full rights to the usage of the photos, except for reselling or commercial purposes.
This photography package can be used as is, or combined with other offerings to increase the amount of time or the number of photos included.
Social Media: @TeeJohnny
Website: www.tjcolbourne.com
Starting bid
Value $450
This deluxe basket includes everything you need for a decadent at-home spa experience, including some great reads while your products are working their magic.
Set the mood with
Deepen the relaxation with
Kick your feet up with a book while you relax with
Want your outer beauty to match your new inner peace? This basket includes
We wouldn't forget something to keep all this in! Also included
Starting bid
Value $100
A SIGNED Hardcover copy of Pageboy by the incomparable Elliot Page (yes, this book has been touched by Elliot Page!)
"Full of intimate stories, from chasing down secret love affairs to battling body image and struggling with familial strife, Pageboy is a love letter to the power of being seen. With this evocative and lyrical debut, Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page captures the universal human experience of searching for ourselves and our place in this complicated world."
Starting bid
Value $350
A basket that blends fun, comfort, and a little wanderlust—perfect for anyone who loves leisure!
Starting bid
Value $530
A bundle built for adventurers!
Starting bid
Value $250
Description to come!
Starting bid
Value $350
A simple but eye-catching watch from Projects Watches.
Inspired by topographic maps, the dial is comprised of 6 layers, each representing a layer of the earth. Terra Time is a stainless steel watch sandblasted several times over which gives it a grey appearance.
The Specs: Terra-Time is 40mm (1.57″) in diameter and has a 20mm wide metal mesh band.
Material: Brushed Stainless Steel
Movement: Japanese Quartz
Water-resistant: up to 5 ATM
Starting bid
Value $280
Use these gift cards to get to know local businesses and get some extra treats!
Starting bid
Value $175
Hit all the right notes this season with a basket that’s cozy, festive, and just a little bit extra — just like our Quoir!
Starting bid
Value $590
With over 20 items ranging from the necessary (Penaten cream) to the luxe (A merino wool beanie for 3m - 6m) this basket is a treat for babies and parents alike.
Includes
Starting bid
Value $300
A warm, welcoming collection perfect for anyone who loves to entertain.
Starting bid
Value $100
For the (very) small but mighty pup in your life
Starting bid
Value $105
For the small but mighty pup in your life.
Starting bid
Value $125
For your small dog with refined tastes.
Starting bid
Value $80
Fun, games, and fashion for your medium-sized pup.
Starting bid
Value $115
Are you the kind of person who would make a matching friendship bracelet for your cat? Listen, we won't judge. Pamper your bestie and spend some quality time together with this basket made especially for feline fanatics.
Includes
Starting bid
Value $40
Help your large pup burn off some energy with this basket.
Starting bid
Value $250
Looking for a new creative outlet? This basket gives you supplies and inspiration to get those creative juices flowing!
Includes
Starting bid
Value $190
Got a curious kid (or kid-at-heart) who loves science, stories, and a little sparkle? This basket is packed with everything they need for hours of creative fun!
This basket is made for the young dreamer who believes science is cool, stories matter, and being yourself is the best kind of magic!
Starting bid
Value $185
For the fabulous folks who love a good beat, a good manicure, and a little main character energy — this basket’s for you!
It’s giving confidence, sparkle, and unapologetic joy — the perfect trio for anyone who knows life (and choir) is better with a little glitter and a lot of heart. 💖🎶
Starting bid
Value $100
In this bundle you will receive a Curious Goose hat and tee-shirt, which you are welcome to wear to the 2-hour Adult woodworking class you use your class pass for! See https://curiousgoose.ca/signup for upcoming Adult workshops!
The Curious Goose is an exciting new addition to Downtown Dartmouth! They are a community workshop offering woodworking and design classes, as well as other fun experiences, for both kids and adults. Their goal is to build community through a culture of hands-on creativity — bringing meaningful ideas to life, and stepping into our power to shape the environment around us.
Starting bid
Value $114
Two seats on a 60-minute tour of Halifax Harbour (during the 2026 season)!
You and a friend can enjoy a truly unique harbour experience on Halifax Harbour Tours' all-electric, quiet, environmentally-friendly craft.
These tours of Halifax Harbour have an added personal touch -- the maximum of 8 passengers allows knowledgeable guides to tell you all about the aspect of the Harbour that interests your group (rather than tightly scripted!) or you can simply enjoy the experience of gliding through the harbour on a quiet craft!
Starting bid
Value $45
A magical collection of self care and spell work. Perfect for a night under the full moon in a luxuriously whimsical candlelit bath, or just before a midnight spirit communion session feeling perfectly witchy and wicked.
Includes
Conveniently located on Barrington street, Neighbourhood Witch General Store is a metaphysical shop full of wonderful goodies from incense, oils, candles; to tarot cards, stones, local goods, herbs, and bath products. They also offer Tarot readings daily, in addition to Palm & Aura readings on the weekends.
Starting bid
Value $205
Halifax (and Quoir itself!) is full of incredibly talented makers.
About the makers -
Starting bid
Been thinking about a new tattoo (or even your first tattoo)? This gift certificate will get things rolling!
It will cover $150 (the shop minimum) with Gabe. (Please note 1) that the shop is not wheelchair accessible but if you have any other requirements Gabe and the team will do their best to cater to your needs! 2) Naturally, Gabe is in demand, so if you win this please give her at least 2 weeks notice for booking.)
About Gabe Squalor (She/ Her) - Gabe is a co-owner of 7 years at Outlaw Country Tattoo in Halifax. She specializes in minimalism, black work, and fine line. Gabe also enjoys playing with traditional styles and colour work. With over 16 years of experience tattooing and extensive knowledge on tattooing with care and integrity, Gabe is primarily known for working towards safer and more inclusive spaces in the tattoo industry.
Starting bid
Value $75-90 Unique, hand-carved and painted wooden seagull.
The highest bidder will receive a one-of-a-kind piece of folk art, with its own distinct character and charm.
Crafted with care and attention by local Halifax artist Jarrett Sampson of Boltwoodshop. Jarrett Sampson (Boltwoodshop) explores the vibrant intersection of nature and folk art.
Through the use of bold, highly saturated colors, Jarrett brings a modern, pop-art energy to a wide variety of subjects. Some pieces reflect a deliberate use of natural color and tones, allowing the raw beauty of woodgrain to remain a character in the narrative.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!