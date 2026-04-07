Quw'utsun Secondary Grad 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$475 Value. Gloss Sealer Edition is designed for families, daycares, and schools that want a high-end, furniture-grade finish that is ready for immediate action. This kitchen arrives fully sealed with a professional-grade high-gloss coating, bringing out the deep, rich character of our locally sourced cedar.
Dual Stainless Sinks: Two durable stainless steel basins for double the "washing" and mixing fun.
Chef’s Tools: Includes 3 bamboo utensils on dedicated hanging hooks.
Interactive Controls: Features 4 fixed burners and 4 rotating knobs for a realistic cooking experience.
Daily Specials Board: Includes a dry erase board and marker for menus, recipes, or "Today’s Specials."
Versatile Workspace: A 12-inch dual-purpose shelf that doubles as a removable cutting board.
Dimensions & Build
Overall Size: 60" L x 20" W x 43" H.
Counter Height: 24 inches—the perfect height for toddlers and young children.
Starting bid
A full day of professional excavation work with a mini excavator and experienced operator. Visit the website for services offered. Generously donated by Dandy Excavations Inc.
Valued at $1000
Starting bid
Full day fishing charter for two with Tip Top Marine Adventures on Friday Sept 4th 2026.
Location : Campbell River
Valued at $1300
Starting bid
A to B cleaning and property management - 2 night stay in a beautiful home in Lake Cowichan.
Starting bid
Arctic Spas’ energy efficient Plug ‘N Play models make spa ownership easy. Utilizing standard 110V plug-ins, models up to one pump and 7’ can effortlessly be plugged-in without specialized electrical preparation.
Not only does this make hot tub set up easy, it also allows for incredibly simple spa transportation. Regardless of where you move, your Arctic Spa can always come with you.
Valued at $2500
Starting bid
Westisle Heating & Cooling HVAC Maintenance & t-shirt.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
8 hour planning services provided by Blue Lily Event planning.
Whether you're planning a corporate event, themed birthday party, intimate elopement or multi-day wedding; we are here to fill your day with joyful moments that your guests will remember for years to come.
Valued at $1200
Starting bid
Titled "Life Giver" to honour our mothers. The image is of a female wolf in a hugging position. The print is 22" x 29". Unframed retail value is $1000. Print will come framed by Excellent frame works for an updated value of $1250.
Starting bid
Gift Basket donated by Pots & Paraphernalia that inlcudes: serving dishes, napkins, glasses and bowls.
Valued at $325
Starting bid
Single session body sculpt treatment at Salt Body Studio in Nanaimo
Valued at $397
Starting bid
2 Adult weekend passes for Islands Farm folk festival. July 24-26, 2026 at Providence Farm.
Valued at $370
Starting bid
$250 Gift card for Dinter's nursery...they are a proud family owned and operated business that has been serving the Cowichan Valley for over fifty years!
Starting bid
a round of golf for 4 including power carts at Cowichan Golf course.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Asian Treasures donation of a concrete wolf garden decor. Measures 16" x 12"
Value $115
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