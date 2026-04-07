Quw'utsun Secondary Grad 2026 Silent Auction

$475 Value. Gloss Sealer Edition is designed for families, daycares, and schools that want a high-end, furniture-grade finish that is ready for immediate action. This kitchen arrives fully sealed with a professional-grade high-gloss coating, bringing out the deep, rich character of our locally sourced cedar.

Dual Stainless Sinks: Two durable stainless steel basins for double the "washing" and mixing fun.

​Chef’s Tools: Includes 3 bamboo utensils on dedicated hanging hooks.

​Interactive Controls: Features 4 fixed burners and 4 rotating knobs for a realistic cooking experience.

​Daily Specials Board: Includes a dry erase board and marker for menus, recipes, or "Today’s Specials."

​Versatile Workspace: A 12-inch dual-purpose shelf that doubles as a removable cutting board.

​Dimensions & Build

​Overall Size: 60" L x 20" W x 43" H.

​Counter Height: 24 inches—the perfect height for toddlers and young children.