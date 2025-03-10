Race Craft Weekend: In-Car Experience

Experience Details:
This ticket grants you a 10-minute ride with a professional race car driver around the track.
Important Requirements:
Maximum height: 6 feet
Maximum weight: 240 lbs
Maximum waist size: 44 inches
These restrictions are due to safety harness and vehicle cockpit limitations.
Additional Notes:
Riders must be in good health and able to enter and exit the vehicle unassisted.
Closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing are required.
Helmets will be provided.
