Race Craft Weekend: In-Car Experience

Experience Details: This ticket grants you a 10-minute ride with a professional race car driver around the track. Important Requirements: Maximum height: 6 feet Maximum weight: 240 lbs Maximum waist size: 44 inches These restrictions are due to safety harness and vehicle cockpit limitations. Additional Notes: Riders must be in good health and able to enter and exit the vehicle unassisted. Closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing are required. Helmets will be provided.

