Rad Yiddish Shop ראַד ייִדיש קראָם

Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures was created from a call for submissions that asked "What is your version of the Queer Lefty Yiddish future?" and the responses were a bunch of poetry and art that 4 Rad Yiddish members collected, collaged, and compiled into a zine.



