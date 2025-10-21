Rad Yiddish Shop ראַד ייִדיש קראָם

Rad Yiddish, Inc.

ZINE: Radical Recipes זין׃ ראַדיקאַלישע רעצעפּטן item
ZINE: Radical Recipes זין׃ ראַדיקאַלישע רעצעפּטן
$25

Radical Recipes are original recipes from Rad Yiddish member Sorke Schneider with positive revolutionary commentary that we put in the Rad Yiddish newsletter over the last 2 years, that were compiled into a zine with eye-popping visuals!

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

ZINE: Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures קװיר־לינק־ידיש צוקונפֿטן item
ZINE: Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures קװיר־לינק־ידיש צוקונפֿטן
$21

Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures was created from a call for submissions that asked "What is your version of the Queer Lefty Yiddish future?" and the responses were a bunch of poetry and art that 4 Rad Yiddish members collected, collaged, and compiled into a zine.

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish Logo ראַד ייִדיש רעטעך לאָגאָ item
STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish Logo ראַד ייִדיש רעטעך לאָגאָ
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Hanna Sheehan.

STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish (from the Datsha) דאַטשע רעטעך
$3.50

3"

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Hanna Sheehan.

STICKER: Pavel the Gay Rainbow Peacock רעגן־בױגן פּאַװע
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Kadya the Coral Shtetl Goat ציגל
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Moishe the Mustard Shtetl Goat ציגל
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Juicy Heymish Pickle זאַפֿטיקע הײמישע אוגערקע
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Fluffy Heymish Challah לופֿטיקע הײמישע חלה
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Yeshiva-Bokher Radical Books ישיבֿה־בחור ראַד ביכער
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, All Icons Tent - Limited Edition
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, Golden Tent - Limited Edition
$3.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

