Radiant Ladies Night Fundraising Auction

Frosted Twilight by Adbul Khaliq item
Frosted Twilight by Adbul Khaliq item
Frosted Twilight by Adbul Khaliq
$400

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

Frosted Twilight, 2022


Oil on Canvas

16 x 20 in (40.64 x 50.8 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: $750 CAD


Statement

A B D U L K H A L I Q

___

My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a

limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn

and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a

sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative

mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at

twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.

As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western

Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of

Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.

My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to

deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,

featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.

Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete

when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a

space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection

Autumn Haze by Abdul Khaliq item
Autumn Haze by Abdul Khaliq item
Autumn Haze by Abdul Khaliq item
Autumn Haze by Abdul Khaliq
$425

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

Autumn Haze, 2021


Oil on Canvas

18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: $850 CAD


Statement

Cumulus Clouds by Abdul Khaliq item
Cumulus Clouds by Abdul Khaliq item
Cumulus Clouds by Abdul Khaliq
$550

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

Cumulus Clouds, 2019


Oil on Canvas

24 x 36 in (60.96 x 91.44 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: C$1,099


Statement

Red Onions by Abdul Khaliq item
Red Onions by Abdul Khaliq item
Red Onions by Abdul Khaliq
$250

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

Red Onions, 2024


Oil on Canvas

12 x 12 in (30.48 x 30.48 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: C$480


Statement

The Journey by Abdul Khaliq item
The Journey by Abdul Khaliq item
The Journey by Abdul Khaliq item
The Journey by Abdul Khaliq
$550

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

The Journey


Soft Pastel

19.5 x 25 in (49.53 x 63.5 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq


Retail Value :$1099 CAD


Statement

Clouds at Sunset by Abdul Khaliq Ansari item
Clouds at Sunset by Abdul Khaliq Ansari item
Clouds at Sunset by Abdul Khaliq Ansari item
Clouds at Sunset by Abdul Khaliq Ansari
$425

Starting bid

Abdul Khaliq

Clouds at Sunset, 2019


Oil on Canvas

24 x 18 x 0.5 in (60.96 x 45.72 x 1.27 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: $850 CAD


Statement

Luxurious Five-Arm Gold & Crystal Candelabra Centerpiece item
Luxurious Five-Arm Gold & Crystal Candelabra Centerpiece item
Luxurious Five-Arm Gold & Crystal Candelabra Centerpiece
$25

Starting bid

Luxurious Five-Arm Gold & Crystal Candelabra Centerpiece


Generously donated by Sehrish Manzoor

Retail Value: $150

Add a touch of glamour and sophisticated sparkle to your home decor with this stunning statement piece. This five-arm candelabra features an ornate, scrolling gold-toned base that supports five spherical shades. Each globe is intricately encrusted with faceted crystals designed to catch and refract light.

Whether placed on a dining room table for an intimate dinner party, set on a mantelpiece for the holidays, or used as wedding decor, this candelabra creates a warm, dazzling ambiance. When lit with tea lights or votives (real or LED), the crystals cast a dancing array of sparkles across the room. Don't miss the chance to bid on instant elegance for your home!

Key Details:

Style: Glamour, Traditional Elegance, Hollywood Regency.

Finish: Polished Gold-tone metal.

Features: Five separate arms with faceted crystal globe shades.

Usage: Perfect as a dining centerpiece, mantel decor, or special event lighting.

Candle Type: Designed for tea lights or small votive candles (not included).

Condition: Excellent/Like New.

30 minute Mini Photo session by Impactales Media item
30 minute Mini Photo session by Impactales Media item
30 minute Mini Photo session by Impactales Media
$50

Starting bid

Professional Photo Shoot by Impactales Media

Generously donated by Merve Ozbek

Retail Value: $220

Capture your special moments with a professional outdoor mini-photo session.

This voucher entitles the holder to a 30-minute outdoor photo shoot for up to five people, plus one professionally edited digital photo. It’s perfect for families, couples, or individuals looking to create timeless memories.

Sessions can be booked at beautiful outdoor locations within the Kitchener–Waterloo–Cambridge area.


Valid Until: December 31, 2026

Treat yourself or gift someone you love the joy of beautifully captured moments!




DKNY Sabina Tote bag. item
DKNY Sabina Tote bag.
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200 CAD

The Ultimate Luxury: CHANEL Fragrance & Bath Set item
The Ultimate Luxury: CHANEL Fragrance & Bath Set
$50

Starting bid

The Ultimate Luxury: CHANEL Fragrance & Bath Set

Generously donated by Taghrid Mohammad


Retail Value: $186.00 CAD


Bid to win this exclusive, sophisticated set of bath and fragrance items from the iconic House of CHANEL!


This basket is the epitome of luxury, featuring two classic fragrances that are timeless and instantly recognizable. This is the perfect prize for a collector, a fragrance enthusiast, or anyone who deserves an indulgent experience.

✨ What's Included:

  • CHANEL ANTAEUS Pour Homme - Eau de Toilette: A bottle of the bold, classic men's fragrance by CHANEL (The central black bottle).
  • CHANEL N°5 Le Bain Moussant (The Foaming Bath): Two large bottles of the foaming bath product featuring the legendary N°5 scent.
  • Elegant Presentation: All three luxury products are beautifully arranged in a simple, chic white basket with natural crinkle paper shred, ready for gifting.
Dior - J'adore parfum d'Eau 50 ml. item
Dior - J'adore parfum d'Eau 50 ml.
$50

Starting bid

Dior - J'adore parfum d'Eau 50 ml.

Retail value: $216 CAD


Generously donated by Taghrid Mohammad

Bid to win a 50 ml bottle of J'adore Parfum d'eau, the radical and luxurious reinvention of the iconic J'adore fragrance from the House of Dior.

Experience the pleasure of a powerful, concentrated bouquet of white flowers presented in a patented, alcohol-free formula exclusive to Dior. This set promises a new, enveloping approach to scent that is both innovative and timeless.

An Alcohol-Free Innovation:

  • Purity: This is a concentrated fragrance of water and flowers—a first for Dior—that is alcohol-free.
  • The Scent: It features the full freshness of Neroli from Vallauris, sunny notes of jasmine sambac, and the velvety touch of Chinese magnolia.
  • Application: The fragrance unveils itself with a generous mist that feels soft and enveloping on the skin.

Luxury Presentation:

  • The legendary J'adore bottle is transformed into a brand new hue.
  • It is revealed in opalescent white with the softness of alabaster, reflecting the velvety caress of flower petals.


Size: 50 ml bottle.


Quilt of Belonging Basket item
Quilt of Belonging Basket item
Quilt of Belonging Basket item
Quilt of Belonging Basket
$30

Starting bid

Quilt of Belonging Basket

A Place for All.

generously donated by TriSister.

TEAO Canada Wellness & Relaxation Basket (Donated by TEAO Ca item
TEAO Canada Wellness & Relaxation Basket (Donated by TEAO Ca
$25

Starting bid

TEAO Canada Wellness & Relaxation Basket

Bid to win this premium self-care and wellness basket, generously donated by TEAO Canada!

This beautifully curated basket is the perfect way to bring tranquility and focus into your life, featuring high-quality items designed for a moment of mindful rest or a cozy start to your day.

Generously Donated by TEAO Canada

Value : $150 CAD

What's Included:

  • TEAO Canada Signature Drinkware: A stylish, large-capacity mug or tumbler (often featuring a sleek black and white design) for enjoying your favourite hot or cold beverages.
  • A "Do Better" Themed Item: (Likely a notebook, motivational water bottle, or apparel item) promoting positive habits and a wellness mindset.
  • Assortment of Premium Teas: A selection of TEAO's high-quality teas, focusing on blends for health, relaxation, or energy.
  • TEAO Accessories: May include other small, complementary items like honey, tea infusers, or other brand-specific wellness products.
  • Presentation: Presented in a sturdy, white woven basket, wrapped in clear cellophane, and topped with an elegant white bow and ribbon.

Perfect For:

  • The tea enthusiast who appreciates quality blends.
  • Anyone seeking to enhance their self-care routine and find moments of calm.
  • Supporting a great cause while winning a basket from a fantastic Canadian company!
Hamilton Beach Programmable Set & Forget 6 Qt Slow Cooker item
Hamilton Beach Programmable Set & Forget 6 Qt Slow Cooker
$25

Starting bid

Hamilton Beach Programmable Set & Forget 6 Qt Slow Cooker

Generously Donated by Navaid Farooqui.

Valued at $90 CAD

Bid to win this brand-new Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker and make mealtime easier!

This large-capacity slow cooker is an essential appliance for busy individuals or families. It allows you to set it and truly forget it, coming home to a perfectly cooked, hot meal every time.

Key Features:

  • 6-Quart Capacity: Large enough for a 6 lb. chicken or a 4 lb. roast, perfect for family dinners or entertaining.
  • 3 Cooking Choices (Set & Forget):
    • Probe: Cook food to a precise internal temperature and automatically shift to Keep Warm.
    • Program: Set the cooking time (High or Low) and automatically shift to Keep Warm when done.
    • Manual: Traditional cooking setting for Low, High, or Warm.
  • Temperature Probe Included: Insert the probe into meat to ensure it is cooked to the perfect temperature without overcooking.
  • Reduce Messy Spills: Features a secure, tight-fitting gasket lid, making it great for potlucks or transport.
  • Oval Shape: Ideal for accommodating large cuts of meat.

Condition:

  • New in Box: Item is brand new and has never been used (Please note the box may have minor wear from storage).
  • A fantastic donation for any kitchen upgrade!
Daily Devotion with Holy Quran & Prayer Mat Set item
Daily Devotion with Holy Quran & Prayer Mat Set
$25

Starting bid

Daily Devotion with Holy Quran & Prayer Mat Set

Bid to win this beautifully prepared basket, offering essential items for spiritual contemplation, prayer, and devotion.

This thoughtful collection is a perfect addition to any home, providing tools for daily practice, reflection, and seeking tranquility, now enhanced with calming candles for a peaceful ambiance.

Value:$70.00

What's Included:

  • Holy Quran (The Noble Quran): A copy of the Holy Quran, the central religious text of Islam.
  • Luxurious Prayer Mat (Sajjadah): A high-quality, comfortable prayer rug (the large, dark-colored item) for daily prayers.
  • Tasbeeh (Prayer Beads): A set of prayer beads for use in Dhikr (remembrance of God) and counting glorifications.
  • Calming Candles: One or more scented candles to create a peaceful and reflective atmosphere during prayer or meditation.
  • Presentation: Elegantly arranged in a white woven basket and wrapped with a large white bow, making it a ready-to-use and respectful gift.

Perfect For:

  • Daily Rituals: Provides a complete set for consistent devotional practice.
  • Creating a Peaceful Space: The candles help establish a serene atmosphere for prayer and reflection.
  • Thoughtful Gifting: A wonderful present for a housewarming, Eid, or any special occasion.
Winter Wonderland Gourmet Reid's Chocolate & Nut Gift item
Winter Wonderland Gourmet Reid's Chocolate & Nut Gift
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate snack collection from the beloved Reid's Chocolate, Nut & Candy shop (Est. 1948). This beautifully wrapped gift basket offers the perfect balance of sweet and salty. It features Reid's famous "Tortoises"—a decadent combination of nuts, caramel, and chocolate—alongside premium salted cashews and assorted fruit jellies for a splash of color and fun.

Generously donated by Tracy DeGrow of ONESource Moving Solutions,


this basket is ready to be gifted or enjoyed immediately.


Valued at $133 CAD

Includes:

1 lb assorted chocolates,
1/2 lb tortoises,
1/2 lb white lemon cranberry crisp,
400 g cajun crunch,
1/2 lb salted cashews,
1 bag of humbugs,
1/2 lb candy mix
1 bag of gourmet caramel corn.

Wherever you get invited this Winter, take this Wonderland of goodies with you! 4 1/4 lbs of product.

Givenchy Irresistible Limited Edition Gift Set item
Givenchy Irresistible Limited Edition Gift Set item
Givenchy Irresistible Limited Edition Gift Set
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the charming and radiant scent of Givenchy Irresistible with this luxurious, limited-edition gift set. Presented in a stunning, sparkly red box with a textured silver Givenchy band, it makes for a perfect and memorable gift.

Generously Donated by Taghrid Mohammad.

Value: $199.99

Brand: Givenchy

Fragrance: Irresistible

Set Includes:

Eau de Parfum Spray (Large)

Hydrating Body Lotion

Eau de Parfum Miniature

Packaging: Limited Edition Festive Red & Silver Box

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Gift Set item
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Gift Set item
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Gift Set
$70

Starting bid

Bid on this exquisite Lancôme 'La Vie Est Belle' perfume gift set. This exclusive collection celebrates the "Evolution of Femininity" and features the iconic fragrance in multiple forms. The set includes a full-size bottle of the beloved Eau de Parfum, two travel-size sprays, and a special booklet, all beautifully presented in a sleek grey gift box. The warm, floral gourmand scent is a perfect declaration of happiness and femininity.


Generously Donated by Taghrid Mohammad.

Value: $200 CAD

Set Includes:

1 x Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum (Full Size)

2 x Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum (Travel Size Sprays)

"Evolution of Femininity" Booklet

Presentation Box with Pink Ribbon

Condition: New in box.

"Lexington" 3-Piece Queen Coverlet Set (Teal & Grey) item
"Lexington" 3-Piece Queen Coverlet Set (Teal & Grey) item
"Lexington" 3-Piece Queen Coverlet Set (Teal & Grey)
$15

Starting bid

Give your bedroom a fresh, modern update with this "Lexington" 3-piece coverlet set by Home Aesthetics.

Generously Donated by Samina Manzoor

Value: $55 CAD


Details:

The set features a bold geometric trellis pattern in soothing shades of teal, grey, and white, making it a perfect statement piece that is still easy to match with existing decor.

This is a "Grand Queen" size, meaning it offers generous coverage. Whether you are looking for a lighter layer for summer or a decorative top layer for winter, this set adds instant style to any room.


Brand: Home Aesthetics

Pattern: Lexington (Geometric Quatrefoil/Trellis)

Size: Grand Queen (Fits Full/Queen beds comfortably)

Dimensions: 90" x 90" Coverlet

Items: 1 Coverlet + 2 Matching Shams

Condition: Brand new in packaging.

The Dana Shortt Gourmet Indulgence Basket item
The Dana Shortt Gourmet Indulgence Basket
$25

Starting bid

The Dana Shortt Gourmet Indulgence Basket

Bid to win a taste of gourmet luxury! This exquisite Dana Shortt Gourmet basket is packed with high-quality, artisan treats—perfect for sharing, gifting, or treating yourself.

This beautifully curated collection showcases some of the finest products from Dana Shortt Gourmet and their featured local partners, all elegantly presented in their signature marble-look box.


Generously Donated by Karen Redman


Valued at : $150 CAD

What's Included:

  • Signature Shortbread: A package of Dana Shortt's Whipped Butter Shorttbread or Luscious Lemon Shorttbread, a highly popular signature item.
  • Gourmet Snacks: Items like Copperpot Nuts (such as Peanut Pralinees), a bag of Tri-City Mix or Snack Attack (a mix of salty and sweet bites).
  • Maple Syrup: A bottle of Snyder Heritage Farms Maple Syrup or other locally sourced syrup, perfect for breakfast.
  • Artisan Granola: Dana Shortt's Chocolate Hazelnut Granola for a delicious start to the day.
  • Premium Chocolates: Includes a selection of fine chocolates, such as the special 20th Anniversary Chocolates and other sweets from popular local partners like anDea or Rheo Thompson Candies.
  • Presentation: All products are nestled inside the chic, marble-look box, wrapped in clear cellophane, and finished with a festive bow, making it a spectacular silent auction prize.

Perfect For:

  • The local foodie or anyone who appreciates gourmet quality.
  • A luxury host/hostess gift or a fantastic corporate gift.
  • Creating a decadent holiday morning breakfast.
Festive Holiday Centerpiece Candle holders and Accessories item
Festive Holiday Centerpiece Candle holders and Accessories item
Festive Holiday Centerpiece Candle holders and Accessories
$30

Starting bid

Festive Holiday Centerpiece Candle Holders and Accessories

Bid to win this exquisite holiday decor collection! This basket is the perfect way to instantly add a touch of sparkle and festive warmth to any home during the holiday season.

This beautifully arranged set features classic Christmas colors and charming, glittery accents, making it an ideal centerpiece for a dining table or a stunning display on a mantelpiece.

Generously Donated by Mirha Farooqui.

Valued: $90

What's Included:

  • Three (3) Red Glass Votive/Wine Holders: Elegant red glass with intricate gold swirl and vine detailing.
  • Silver Decorative Tray: A fancy round tray with a delicate gold scrolled edge, perfect for holding the candle holders or other decorative items.
  • Assorted Christmas Accents: Includes charming, glittery embellishments like:
    • Glittery gold reindeer accent.
    • Two (2) glittery gold Christmas trees.
    • Two (2) miniature red and green glittery gift boxes that can be used as table scatter or additional decor.
  • Festive Packaging: The entire arrangement is wrapped in cellophane and tied with an eye-catching gold mesh bow and decorative accents.

Perfect For:

  • Anyone who loves to decorate for the holidays.
  • A host or hostess gift for a holiday party.
  • Adding a sophisticated, festive touch to a dining room or living space.
COCOON Skin Care Luxury Self-Care Basket item
COCOON Skin Care Luxury Self-Care Basket
$25

Starting bid

COCOON Skin Care Luxury Self-Care Basket

Bid to win a moment of pure relaxation with this beautiful COCOON Skin Care basket, featuring a collection of gentle, luxurious products designed for a revitalizing self-care routine!

This basket is the perfect starter kit for anyone seeking to pamper their skin with high-quality, organic-focused products. It's a wonderful way to establish a healthy, glowing routine.

Generously Donated by COCOON THERAPY.

What's Included:

  • COCOON Skin Care Starter Kit: Features key items for a complete routine (likely includes travel or full sizes of organic cleansers, toners, or moisturizers).
  • Organic Body Butter: A rich, hydrating cream for all-over moisture.
  • Jade Roller: A popular beauty tool used to gently massage the face, help reduce puffiness, and promote a radiant complexion.
  • Soothing Eye Mask: A comfortable mask for enhancing sleep and relaxation.
  • Presentation: Beautifully arranged in a rustic brown paper basket, cushioned with natural paper shred, and tied with an elegant pink bow, ready for gifting.

Perfect For:

  • A luxurious treat for yourself or a loved one.
  • Anyone interested in high-quality, mindful beauty and wellness.
  • Creating an at-home spa day experience.
One hour of free ice time at The Aud and Arenas item
One hour of free ice time at The Aud and Arenas item
One hour of free ice time at The Aud and Arenas
$100

Starting bid

A voucher for one hour of free ice time at The Aud and Arenas.


Generously donated by The Aud and Arenas Team.

Retail Value: $330.

Details:


• The ice time must be booked and used by March 31, 2026.

• This voucher can only be used for an ice time with a maximum of 50 people on the ice.

• The ice time must be booked and used by March 31, 2026.

• The voucher does not cover the cost of extra fees (such as sporting event insurance).

12 pc hand made cushion covers, sofa back & side tablcovers item
12 pc hand made cushion covers, sofa back & side tablcovers
$30

Starting bid

Bid to win this luxurious, 12-piece home textile set, 5 Hand-Embroidered Cushion Covers, 5 sofa back covers & 2 side table covers featuring quality hand embroidery to bring an element of sophisticated craftsmanship and warmth to your living space.


Generously donated by Farjana Ismail
Retail Value: $100


This elegant collection of solid dark brown covers is designed to instantly coordinate your sofa and side tables, offering a polished, high-end decorator look that emphasizes artistry and quality.

🧵 What's Included:

  • 5 Hand-Embroidered Cushion Covers and 5 sofa back covers : A generous set of matching covers for your sofa back and cushions for accent chairs. The solid dark brown fabric provides a rich, neutral background that highlights the meticulous hand-stitched detailing.
  • Two (2) Hand-Embroidered Side Table Covers: Matching runners or cloths designed to protect and elegantly dress up your end tables, creating a cohesive and custom look across the room.
Brand New Nespresso Vertuo & Aeroccino Coffee System item
Brand New Nespresso Vertuo & Aeroccino Coffee System
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in Gourmet Coffee & Espresso at Home

Bid on this spectacular, brand-new, in-box Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine, complete with the Aeroccino3 milk frother. This is the ultimate home brewing system, allowing you to craft everything from a large cup of coffee to a perfectly frothed latte or cappuccino with the touch of a single button.

Generously donated by Sehrish Manzoor

Retail Value: $300 CAD

Key Features & Specifications DeLonghi Model:

  • System: Nespresso Vertuo (uses Vertuo capsules).
  • Included Frother: Aeroccino3 Milk Frother for hot or cold milk foam, perfect for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.
  • Versatility: Brews five cup sizes, from espresso to a full cup of coffee.
  • Technology: Uses intelligent barcode recognition to adjust brewing parameters for each capsule automatically, ensuring a perfect pour every time.
  • Condition: Brand new, unopened in original packaging.
Portraits by Artage item
Portraits by Artage item
Portraits by Artage
$500

Starting bid

🎨 Artage Fine Art Portrait Gift Certificate – $3,000 Value

Celebrate your story with an exquisite fine art portrait experience by Artage Portrait Studios, renowned purveyors of timeless portraiture for over a decade.

This $1,500 gift certificate can be applied toward a personalized family, couple, or individual portrait session and the creation of a stunning fine art print — a keepsake designed to last for generations.

Each portrait is crafted with masterful attention to detail, lighting, and artistry, resulting in a piece that beautifully reflects the essence of you and your loved ones.

Value: $3,000


Donor: Artage Portrait Studios


Experience: Professional fine art portrait session and artwork credit

Create a masterpiece that captures your legacy — because the masterpiece is you.

Handmade bag item
Handmade bag
$15

Starting bid

This stylish handmade denim handbag is features a unique floral pattern and durable handmade design — a perfect blend of fashion and function.

Ethically crafted and beautifully detailed, it’s ideal for everyday use!

The best part, it's locally made in Waterloo Region!

Generously donated by Adventure 4Change


Value: $50

Carry a piece of art with purpose — made with care.

Handmade Kitchen Set item
Handmade Kitchen Set item
Handmade Kitchen Set
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Kitchen Set – Mittens, Apron & Holders

Add charm and comfort to your cooking routine with this beautifully handcrafted kitchen set, including a matching apron, oven mitts, and pot holders. The best part is that it is locally made in Waterloo Region!


Generously donated by Adventure 4Change


Thoughtfully designed and sewn with care, this set combines style and practicality — perfect for home chefs or as a unique gift!


Retail value: $65

Handmade Bedsheet Set item
Handmade Bedsheet Set
$40

Starting bid

Handmade King-Size Bedsheet Set

Experience comfort and craftsmanship with this handmade king-size bedsheet set, featuring intricate detailing and high-quality fabric.

Generously donated by Adventure4Change

Soft, elegant, and beautifully designed — it’s the perfect way to add a touch of luxury and artistry to your bedroom décor.


Retail value: $120

Calvin Klein miniature perfume Set item
Calvin Klein miniature perfume Set
$20

Starting bid

Calvin Klein Miniature Perfume Gift Set

Enjoy timeless elegance with this Calvin Klein miniature perfume gift set, featuring a curated selection of iconic CK fragrances.

Generously donated by Iman Al Samaneh

Perfect for travel or gifting, this set offers a touch of luxury in every scent.


Retail value: $59

Glasses and Bowl Set item
Glasses and Bowl Set
$15

Starting bid

Fancy Glasses and Glass Bowl Set

Elevate your table setting with this elegant glassware set, featuring eight beautifully designed glasses and a matching glass bowl. Perfect for entertaining or everyday use, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion.

Generously donated by Sarah Shafiq

Retail value: $40

Easter Egg Themed Plate Set item
Easter Egg Themed Plate Set
$10

Starting bid

Easter Egg Themed Plate Set

Celebrate spring in style with this charming Easter egg-themed plate set. Featuring festive pastel designs and cheerful details, these plates are perfect for holiday gatherings, dessert displays, or adding a seasonal touch to your table décor.

Generously donated by Fariba Chaghad


Retail value: $ 20

Mikasa Vase item
Mikasa Vase
$15

Starting bid

Mikasa Palazzo Crystal Vase

Add timeless elegance to your home with this stunning Mikasa Palazzo Crystal Vase. Crafted with exquisite clarity and intricate design, it’s perfect for displaying fresh flowers or as a sophisticated centerpiece that catches the light beautifully.

Generously donated by Fariba Chaghad

Retail value: $40

Hand Painted Wall hanging and cards item
Hand Painted Wall hanging and cards
$30

Starting bid

Hand-Painted Wall Hanging and Watercolour Cards

Bring artistry into your home with this beautiful hand-painted wall hanging and a set of watercolour greeting cards. Each piece is uniquely crafted, showcasing delicate brushwork and vibrant colours — perfect for adding a personal, creative touch to your space or gifting to someone special.

Generously donated by Rahela


Retail value: $100

Chandalier item
Chandalier
$50

Starting bid

5-Light Chandelier - Uberhaus

Add a little sparkle to your room with this Shine chandelier. A true statement piece for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms or hallways. This chandelier's candles are surrounded by a mass of crystal-effect acrylic beads, which twinkle to reflect the light beautifully.

Generously donated by Sequinz Event décor

Retail value: $150

Kundan Jewelry Set item
Kundan Jewelry Set
$40

Starting bid

Traditional Kundan Necklace and Earring Set

Adorn yourself with timeless elegance with this exquisite Kundan jewelry set, featuring a stunning necklace and matching earrings. Intricately designed with shimmering stones and delicate pearls, this set beautifully blends traditional craftsmanship with regal charm — perfect for weddings, festive occasions, or adding a touch of luxury to any outfit.

Generously donated by Mirha Farooqui

Retail value: $100

Islamic Calligraphy item
Islamic Calligraphy
$80

Starting bid

Hand Painted Islamic/Arabic Thuluth Calligraphy

by Nabila Elahi 

This exquisite hand-painted Arabic Thuluth calligraphy by artist Nabila Elahi beautifully captures the harmony of faith and art. Measuring 18 x 24 inches (45.7 x 60.9 cm), the piece showcases elegant brushwork and intricate detailing, making it a stunning addition to any home, office, or spiritual space. A timeless work of art that reflects both devotion and mastery of traditional Islamic artistry.

Generously donated by Nabila Elahi

Retail value: $250.00 

Meaning: Kalima - لا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ مُحَمَّدٌ رَّسُولُ اللهِ

MK Studio gift certificate item
MK Studio gift certificate item
MK Studio gift certificate
$60

Starting bid

Indulge in Beauty: MK Esthetics Gift Certificate

Bid on a chance to experience professional pampering with this Gift Certificate to MK Studio!

MK studio offers a personalized and relaxing environment where beauty and well-being are prioritized. This certificate is the perfect opportunity for the winner to treat themselves or a loved one to a luxurious service.

Generously donated by Masoda

This gift certificate can be applied towards any of the premier services offered at MK Studio


Retail value: $200

Catering Gift Certificate item
Catering Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Little Mushroom Catering

Bid on a $100 Gift Certificate towards expert catering ! Perfect for simplifying your next party, holiday gathering, or family event. Use this certificate for delicious appetizers, main courses, or full-service meal preparation. Take the stress out of hosting and bring quality food to your table!

Chef on Call gift vouchers item
Chef on Call gift vouchers
$35

Starting bid

Chef on Call Gift Vouchers!


Bid on a $100 Gift Certificate towards expert catering ! Perfect for simplifying your next party, holiday gathering, or family event. Use this certificate for delicious appetizers, main courses, or full-service meal preparation. Take the stress out of hosting and bring quality food to your table!

Generously donated by Chef on Call

Retail Value: $100

