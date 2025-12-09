Radiant Ladies Night Fundraising Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
Frosted Twilight, 2022
Oil on Canvas
16 x 20 in (40.64 x 50.8 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value: $750 CAD
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
Autumn Haze, 2021
Oil on Canvas
18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value: $850 CAD
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
Cumulus Clouds, 2019
Oil on Canvas
24 x 36 in (60.96 x 91.44 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value: C$1,099
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
Red Onions, 2024
Oil on Canvas
12 x 12 in (30.48 x 30.48 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value: C$480
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
The Journey
Soft Pastel
19.5 x 25 in (49.53 x 63.5 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value :$1099 CAD
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Abdul Khaliq
Clouds at Sunset, 2019
Oil on Canvas
24 x 18 x 0.5 in (60.96 x 45.72 x 1.27 cm)
Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq
Retail Value: $850 CAD
Statement
A B D U L K H A L I Q
___
My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a
limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn
and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a
sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative
mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at
twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.
As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western
Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of
Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.
My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to
deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,
featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.
Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete
when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a
space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection
Starting bid
Luxurious Five-Arm Gold & Crystal Candelabra Centerpiece
Generously donated by Sehrish Manzoor
Retail Value: $150
Add a touch of glamour and sophisticated sparkle to your home decor with this stunning statement piece. This five-arm candelabra features an ornate, scrolling gold-toned base that supports five spherical shades. Each globe is intricately encrusted with faceted crystals designed to catch and refract light.
Whether placed on a dining room table for an intimate dinner party, set on a mantelpiece for the holidays, or used as wedding decor, this candelabra creates a warm, dazzling ambiance. When lit with tea lights or votives (real or LED), the crystals cast a dancing array of sparkles across the room. Don't miss the chance to bid on instant elegance for your home!
Key Details:
Style: Glamour, Traditional Elegance, Hollywood Regency.
Finish: Polished Gold-tone metal.
Features: Five separate arms with faceted crystal globe shades.
Usage: Perfect as a dining centerpiece, mantel decor, or special event lighting.
Candle Type: Designed for tea lights or small votive candles (not included).
Condition: Excellent/Like New.
Starting bid
Professional Photo Shoot by Impactales Media
Generously donated by Merve Ozbek
Retail Value: $220
Capture your special moments with a professional outdoor mini-photo session.
This voucher entitles the holder to a 30-minute outdoor photo shoot for up to five people, plus one professionally edited digital photo. It’s perfect for families, couples, or individuals looking to create timeless memories.
Sessions can be booked at beautiful outdoor locations within the Kitchener–Waterloo–Cambridge area.
Valid Until: December 31, 2026
Treat yourself or gift someone you love the joy of beautifully captured moments!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200 CAD
Starting bid
Generously donated by Taghrid Mohammad
Retail Value: $186.00 CAD
Bid to win this exclusive, sophisticated set of bath and fragrance items from the iconic House of CHANEL!
This basket is the epitome of luxury, featuring two classic fragrances that are timeless and instantly recognizable. This is the perfect prize for a collector, a fragrance enthusiast, or anyone who deserves an indulgent experience.
Starting bid
Dior - J'adore parfum d'Eau 50 ml.
Retail value: $216 CAD
Generously donated by Taghrid Mohammad
Bid to win a 50 ml bottle of J'adore Parfum d'eau, the radical and luxurious reinvention of the iconic J'adore fragrance from the House of Dior.
Experience the pleasure of a powerful, concentrated bouquet of white flowers presented in a patented, alcohol-free formula exclusive to Dior. This set promises a new, enveloping approach to scent that is both innovative and timeless.
Size: 50 ml bottle.
Starting bid
Quilt of Belonging Basket
A Place for All.
generously donated by TriSister.
Starting bid
Bid to win this premium self-care and wellness basket, generously donated by TEAO Canada!
This beautifully curated basket is the perfect way to bring tranquility and focus into your life, featuring high-quality items designed for a moment of mindful rest or a cozy start to your day.
Generously Donated by TEAO Canada
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Navaid Farooqui.
This large-capacity slow cooker is an essential appliance for busy individuals or families. It allows you to set it and truly forget it, coming home to a perfectly cooked, hot meal every time.
Starting bid
Bid to win this beautifully prepared basket, offering essential items for spiritual contemplation, prayer, and devotion.
This thoughtful collection is a perfect addition to any home, providing tools for daily practice, reflection, and seeking tranquility, now enhanced with calming candles for a peaceful ambiance.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate snack collection from the beloved Reid's Chocolate, Nut & Candy shop (Est. 1948). This beautifully wrapped gift basket offers the perfect balance of sweet and salty. It features Reid's famous "Tortoises"—a decadent combination of nuts, caramel, and chocolate—alongside premium salted cashews and assorted fruit jellies for a splash of color and fun.
Generously donated by Tracy DeGrow of ONESource Moving Solutions,
this basket is ready to be gifted or enjoyed immediately.
Valued at $133 CAD
Includes:
1 lb assorted chocolates,
1/2 lb tortoises,
1/2 lb white lemon cranberry crisp,
400 g cajun crunch,
1/2 lb salted cashews,
1 bag of humbugs,
1/2 lb candy mix
1 bag of gourmet caramel corn.
Wherever you get invited this Winter, take this Wonderland of goodies with you! 4 1/4 lbs of product.
Starting bid
Indulge in the charming and radiant scent of Givenchy Irresistible with this luxurious, limited-edition gift set. Presented in a stunning, sparkly red box with a textured silver Givenchy band, it makes for a perfect and memorable gift.
Generously Donated by Taghrid Mohammad.
Value: $199.99
Brand: Givenchy
Fragrance: Irresistible
Set Includes:
Eau de Parfum Spray (Large)
Hydrating Body Lotion
Eau de Parfum Miniature
Packaging: Limited Edition Festive Red & Silver Box
Starting bid
Bid on this exquisite Lancôme 'La Vie Est Belle' perfume gift set. This exclusive collection celebrates the "Evolution of Femininity" and features the iconic fragrance in multiple forms. The set includes a full-size bottle of the beloved Eau de Parfum, two travel-size sprays, and a special booklet, all beautifully presented in a sleek grey gift box. The warm, floral gourmand scent is a perfect declaration of happiness and femininity.
Generously Donated by Taghrid Mohammad.
Value: $200 CAD
Set Includes:
1 x Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum (Full Size)
2 x Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum (Travel Size Sprays)
"Evolution of Femininity" Booklet
Presentation Box with Pink Ribbon
Condition: New in box.
Starting bid
Give your bedroom a fresh, modern update with this "Lexington" 3-piece coverlet set by Home Aesthetics.
Generously Donated by Samina Manzoor
Value: $55 CAD
Details:
The set features a bold geometric trellis pattern in soothing shades of teal, grey, and white, making it a perfect statement piece that is still easy to match with existing decor.
This is a "Grand Queen" size, meaning it offers generous coverage. Whether you are looking for a lighter layer for summer or a decorative top layer for winter, this set adds instant style to any room.
Brand: Home Aesthetics
Pattern: Lexington (Geometric Quatrefoil/Trellis)
Size: Grand Queen (Fits Full/Queen beds comfortably)
Dimensions: 90" x 90" Coverlet
Items: 1 Coverlet + 2 Matching Shams
Condition: Brand new in packaging.
Starting bid
Bid to win a taste of gourmet luxury! This exquisite Dana Shortt Gourmet basket is packed with high-quality, artisan treats—perfect for sharing, gifting, or treating yourself.
This beautifully curated collection showcases some of the finest products from Dana Shortt Gourmet and their featured local partners, all elegantly presented in their signature marble-look box.
Generously Donated by Karen Redman
Valued at : $150 CAD
Starting bid
Bid to win this exquisite holiday decor collection! This basket is the perfect way to instantly add a touch of sparkle and festive warmth to any home during the holiday season.
This beautifully arranged set features classic Christmas colors and charming, glittery accents, making it an ideal centerpiece for a dining table or a stunning display on a mantelpiece.
Starting bid
Bid to win a moment of pure relaxation with this beautiful COCOON Skin Care basket, featuring a collection of gentle, luxurious products designed for a revitalizing self-care routine!
This basket is the perfect starter kit for anyone seeking to pamper their skin with high-quality, organic-focused products. It's a wonderful way to establish a healthy, glowing routine.
Generously Donated by COCOON THERAPY.
Starting bid
A voucher for one hour of free ice time at The Aud and Arenas.
Generously donated by The Aud and Arenas Team.
Retail Value: $330.
Details:
• The ice time must be booked and used by March 31, 2026.
• This voucher can only be used for an ice time with a maximum of 50 people on the ice.
• The ice time must be booked and used by March 31, 2026.
• The voucher does not cover the cost of extra fees (such as sporting event insurance).
Starting bid
Bid to win this luxurious, 12-piece home textile set, 5 Hand-Embroidered Cushion Covers, 5 sofa back covers & 2 side table covers featuring quality hand embroidery to bring an element of sophisticated craftsmanship and warmth to your living space.
Generously donated by Farjana Ismail
Retail Value: $100
This elegant collection of solid dark brown covers is designed to instantly coordinate your sofa and side tables, offering a polished, high-end decorator look that emphasizes artistry and quality.
Starting bid
Bid on this spectacular, brand-new, in-box Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine, complete with the Aeroccino3 milk frother. This is the ultimate home brewing system, allowing you to craft everything from a large cup of coffee to a perfectly frothed latte or cappuccino with the touch of a single button.
Generously donated by Sehrish Manzoor
Retail Value: $300 CAD
Starting bid
Celebrate your story with an exquisite fine art portrait experience by Artage Portrait Studios, renowned purveyors of timeless portraiture for over a decade.
This $1,500 gift certificate can be applied toward a personalized family, couple, or individual portrait session and the creation of a stunning fine art print — a keepsake designed to last for generations.
Each portrait is crafted with masterful attention to detail, lighting, and artistry, resulting in a piece that beautifully reflects the essence of you and your loved ones.
Value: $3,000
Donor: Artage Portrait Studios
Experience: Professional fine art portrait session and artwork credit
Create a masterpiece that captures your legacy — because the masterpiece is you.
Starting bid
This stylish handmade denim handbag is features a unique floral pattern and durable handmade design — a perfect blend of fashion and function.
Ethically crafted and beautifully detailed, it’s ideal for everyday use!
The best part, it's locally made in Waterloo Region!
Generously donated by Adventure 4Change
Value: $50
Carry a piece of art with purpose — made with care.
Starting bid
Add charm and comfort to your cooking routine with this beautifully handcrafted kitchen set, including a matching apron, oven mitts, and pot holders. The best part is that it is locally made in Waterloo Region!
Generously donated by Adventure 4Change
Thoughtfully designed and sewn with care, this set combines style and practicality — perfect for home chefs or as a unique gift!
Retail value: $65
Starting bid
Experience comfort and craftsmanship with this handmade king-size bedsheet set, featuring intricate detailing and high-quality fabric.
Generously donated by Adventure4Change
Soft, elegant, and beautifully designed — it’s the perfect way to add a touch of luxury and artistry to your bedroom décor.
Retail value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy timeless elegance with this Calvin Klein miniature perfume gift set, featuring a curated selection of iconic CK fragrances.
Generously donated by Iman Al Samaneh
Perfect for travel or gifting, this set offers a touch of luxury in every scent.
Retail value: $59
Starting bid
Elevate your table setting with this elegant glassware set, featuring eight beautifully designed glasses and a matching glass bowl. Perfect for entertaining or everyday use, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion.
Generously donated by Sarah Shafiq
Starting bid
Celebrate spring in style with this charming Easter egg-themed plate set. Featuring festive pastel designs and cheerful details, these plates are perfect for holiday gatherings, dessert displays, or adding a seasonal touch to your table décor.
Generously donated by Fariba Chaghad
Retail value: $ 20
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your home with this stunning Mikasa Palazzo Crystal Vase. Crafted with exquisite clarity and intricate design, it’s perfect for displaying fresh flowers or as a sophisticated centerpiece that catches the light beautifully.
Generously donated by Fariba Chaghad
Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Bring artistry into your home with this beautiful hand-painted wall hanging and a set of watercolour greeting cards. Each piece is uniquely crafted, showcasing delicate brushwork and vibrant colours — perfect for adding a personal, creative touch to your space or gifting to someone special.
Generously donated by Rahela
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Add a little sparkle to your room with this Shine chandelier. A true statement piece for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms or hallways. This chandelier's candles are surrounded by a mass of crystal-effect acrylic beads, which twinkle to reflect the light beautifully.
Generously donated by Sequinz Event décor
Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Adorn yourself with timeless elegance with this exquisite Kundan jewelry set, featuring a stunning necklace and matching earrings. Intricately designed with shimmering stones and delicate pearls, this set beautifully blends traditional craftsmanship with regal charm — perfect for weddings, festive occasions, or adding a touch of luxury to any outfit.
Generously donated by Mirha Farooqui
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Hand Painted Islamic/Arabic Thuluth Calligraphy
by Nabila Elahi
This exquisite hand-painted Arabic Thuluth calligraphy by artist Nabila Elahi beautifully captures the harmony of faith and art. Measuring 18 x 24 inches (45.7 x 60.9 cm), the piece showcases elegant brushwork and intricate detailing, making it a stunning addition to any home, office, or spiritual space. A timeless work of art that reflects both devotion and mastery of traditional Islamic artistry.
Generously donated by Nabila Elahi
Retail value: $250.00
Meaning: Kalima - لا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ مُحَمَّدٌ رَّسُولُ اللهِ
Starting bid
Bid on a chance to experience professional pampering with this Gift Certificate to MK Studio!
MK studio offers a personalized and relaxing environment where beauty and well-being are prioritized. This certificate is the perfect opportunity for the winner to treat themselves or a loved one to a luxurious service.
Generously donated by Masoda
This gift certificate can be applied towards any of the premier services offered at MK Studio
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Little Mushroom Catering
Bid on a $100 Gift Certificate towards expert catering ! Perfect for simplifying your next party, holiday gathering, or family event. Use this certificate for delicious appetizers, main courses, or full-service meal preparation. Take the stress out of hosting and bring quality food to your table!
Starting bid
Chef on Call Gift Vouchers!
Bid on a $100 Gift Certificate towards expert catering ! Perfect for simplifying your next party, holiday gathering, or family event. Use this certificate for delicious appetizers, main courses, or full-service meal preparation. Take the stress out of hosting and bring quality food to your table!
Generously donated by Chef on Call
Retail Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!