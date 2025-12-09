Radiant Ladies Night Fundraising Auction

Abdul Khaliq

Frosted Twilight, 2022





Oil on Canvas

16 x 20 in (40.64 x 50.8 cm)

Generously donated by Abdul Khaliq

Retail Value: $750 CAD





Statement

A B D U L K H A L I Q

___

My work is representational realism rooted in surrounding landscapes and everyday objects. I use a

limited palette of toned-down earthy shades to achieve tonalist effects, often focusing on dawn

and dusk, when silhouettes emerge against mystical skies. These transitional moments carry a

sense of new beginnings and quiet optimism, infused with a calm, melancholic, contemplative

mood. I am especially drawn to the subtle atmospheric nuances of light and seasons, particularly at

twilight, which allows me to explore mood and drama.

As a self-taught artist, I grew up in the remote, picturesque regions of Pakistan’s North Western

Frontier Province, where the land first captivated my imagination. Later, in the culturally rich city of

Lahore, Punjab, I began to truly explore and refine my artistic voice.

My move to Canada expanded this journey, giving me new environments and opportunities to

deepen my practice. My work has been exhibited at distinguished private and public venues,

featured in numerous group shows, and included in both public and private collections.

Painting is a source of catharsis and my primary mode of self-expression. A work feels complete

when it carries a sense of fulfillment and inner resolution. To viewers, I hope my work offers a

space for reflection and a compelling aesthetic sense of connection