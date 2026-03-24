Radio Snack Community Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Community Members have access to the community space during weekly open hours (Tuesdays 2-6pm and Wednesdays 6pm-8pm). This includes access to the tools, large worktables, kitchenette, fast wifi and a printer. Community Members with proper training also have access to Bambu 3D printer, risograph printer, soldering station, drill press, sewing machine, and a laser cutter. Community members don’t have key access or access to the private studio room.
Renews monthly
If you’re not local but still want to help out, you can gift a membership to someone who needs it. We sincerely appreciate your support!
Renews monthly
Gift 1 membership with 24/7 key access! We'd love to be able to help get artists off the ground with free studio space to build their practice ❤️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!