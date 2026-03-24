Radio Snack Community Membership

Community Members have access to the community space during weekly open hours (Tuesdays 2-6pm and Wednesdays 6pm-8pm). This includes access to the tools, large worktables, kitchenette, fast wifi and a printer. Community Members with proper training also have access to Bambu 3D printer, risograph printer, soldering station, drill press, sewing machine, and a laser cutter. Community members don’t have key access or access to the private studio room.