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Barbados House Montreal

About this raffle

Barbados Bound: Enter to Win a Tropical 6‑Day Getaway.

Come Stay with BHM and BTMI
$25

This is a single raffle ticket


Win a 5-night, 6-day stay at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort in Barbados — courtesy of Barbados House Montreal and BTMI. Enter now for your chance to swap Montreal snow for Caribbean sun and beachfront relaxation.

Come Stay with BHM and BTMI
$60
This includes 3 tickets

This is a bundle of 3 raffle tickets.....

Win a 5-night, 6-day stay at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort in Barbados — courtesy of Barbados House Montreal and BTMI. Enter now for your chance to swap Montreal snow for Caribbean sun and beachfront relaxation.

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