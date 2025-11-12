Barbados Bound: Enter to Win a Tropical 6‑Day Getaway.

Hosted by
About this raffle
This is a single raffle ticket
Win a 5-night, 6-day stay at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort in Barbados — courtesy of Barbados House Montreal and BTMI. Enter now for your chance to swap Montreal snow for Caribbean sun and beachfront relaxation.
This is a bundle of 3 raffle tickets.....
Win a 5-night, 6-day stay at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort in Barbados — courtesy of Barbados House Montreal and BTMI. Enter now for your chance to swap Montreal snow for Caribbean sun and beachfront relaxation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!