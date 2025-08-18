2025 Raincoast Ocean Science Awards' Silent Auction

Starting bid
The Atom Hoody is the solution to your “which jacket should I wear?” problem. Wear it solo for chilly forest hikes with windy summits, climbing at the crag, and hanging at the campsite, or as a midlayer for touring and wet winter objectives. The Coreloft synthetic insulation stays warm even if you run into light weather, making it a better alternative to down for high-output days year round.
The winner will get to choose their size and colour (please note that item, colour and size are subject to availability).
The Arc'teryx Arro 22 is a durable 22-liter backpack designed for both urban commuting and day hikes. Its features include a weatherproof design with a distinct kangaroo pocket, internal organization for a 15" laptop, a hydration bladder compartment, and external pockets for quick access. The Arro 22 is constructed from rugged materials like 420d Cordura nylon to withstand daily use, and it provides carrying comfort through padded shoulder straps and a thermoformed back panel.
Height: 55cm, Width: 30cm, Depth: 25cm
Estimated value of the gift basket: $660.
Starting bid
Anian Unisex package - includes 1x Cashmino Crewneck in Aurora size M, 1x Melton wool blanket in Charcoal, 1x classic wool camp socks size S, and 1x classic wool camp socks size L.
Committed to slow fashion and a circular economy, Anian transforms post-consumer recycled textiles into beautiful, functional and durable garments for the city, the country and the wild.
Estimated value of the gift basket: $465.
Starting bid
Five days (flexible) for up to six people in September 2026 or September 2027. Departing from Bella Bella or Kitimat (guest is responsible for getting to departure location). Fully customizable to your interests.
Estimated value of the item: $35,000.
Starting bid
Two bucket utility bags created from the same sail - grey zigzag stitching original to the sail, with the 16x16 showcasing the telltale (the small piece of yarn that highlights which way the wind is blowing) & the built in cording from the original sail creating structure to the utility bag. Collapsible, durable, and functional, designed for everyday use
Halyard Sail Circularity Studio – is a sustainable venture dedicated to repurposing decommissioned sails into durable, functional utilitarian products. By diverting sail material that does not break down easily from landfills, we give them a simple second life.
Each bag stands on its own, nests inside another, and can collapse up when not in use. The marine zig-zag stitching and original sail details—including cording and reinforced borders—tell a story of wind, waves, and adventure.
Estimated value of the items: $100.
Starting bid
Superflux Beer Company is a brewery nestled between Strathcona & East Vancouver. They specialize in IPA, but have something for everyone. Superflux, Steve Woods, and Raincoast collaborated earlier this year to support animal habitat by bringing awareness to the majesty of our province. In this case, Coastal Wolves.
Estimated value of the gift card: $100.
Starting bid
Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime, 5 day long trip aboard a Bluewater Adventures expedition sailing ship. This exclusive trip for one person in a shared private cabin offers the opportunity to discover the breathtaking beauty of coastal BC.
Whales and Totems of Johnstone Strait
October 15 - 19, 2026
Start / Finish - Port McNeill
Vessel - Island Solitude
5-days/ 4 nights
With Raincoast's Cetacean co-director Valeria Vergara
**Holder has the option to travel on the above incredible trip, or take a voucher of the same amount
(CAD $5835) and apply it to another Bluewater Adventures trip of their choosing. Holder will pay any
amounts over the voucher amount. No cancellation date. No cash value. Non-transferable. Based on
availability.
Inclusions: All meals onboard from lunch on the first day to breakfast on the last, accommodation on
board, all fuels, Captain, Mate, Chef, and Naturalist, local permit fees, and full use of all facilities aboard
Island Solitude, sustainability fee and Canadian taxes.
Exclusions: Pre-night accommodation (October 14). Transportation to and from start / finish point (Port
McNeill, BC), any meals or accommodation either before arrival or after departure from "Island Solitude", travel or cancellation insurance, and gratuities for crew.
Estimated value of the gift: $5,835.
Starting bid
22"x36" Sea to Sky canvas print from Di, a Canadian self-taught artist born and raised in BC. Inspired by the natural beauty found on the West Coast she began to develop her unique and colorful personal painting style after moving to Bowen Island in 2012. Working with acrylic on canvas she puts a contemporary twist on local wildlife and nature scenes.
Di is long time supporter of Raincoast. We had the chance to collaborate on our Southern Resident killer whale tumbler as well as our Sea Star x Raincoast sparking wine.
Estimated value of the gift: $850.
Starting bid
Interactive tour of Merridale Distillery, led by a dedicated Storyteller. Begin in our orchard, learning about our history, sustainable farming practices, and the careful process that turns BC-grown apples into exceptional spirits.
Step into the working distillery to see the still in action and engage your senses in a hands-on tasting. Touch, smell, and sip our small-batch creations, from smooth brandies to unique Cowichan spirits, while learning the art of tasting.
Tastings are standing, may be shared with other guests, and are designed to delight your palate without overwhelming it. Advance reservations are required. Tours take place during regular business hours, and multiple parties may be welcomed at a time.
This voucher is valid until April 30, 2026, and includes a guided tasting and tour of our Spirits and Distillery, for a group of 5 people.
Estimated value of the guided tour: $180.
Starting bid
Terravia Pack, 22L, size M, BLK
This 22-liter daypack stores your walkabout necessities and features technical, highly breathable fabric on the back panel and shoulder straps, and external pockets on the top and the front. Built from rugged 100% recycled nylon ripstop with a PU coating. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Relaxed Trucker Hat, WLVA
Featuring a brim made with Bureo’s fully traceable NetPlus® 100% recycled fishing nets, Patagonia's classic mid-crown trucker hat features an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester-mesh back and an adjustable snap closure. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Estimated value of the gift basket: $220.
Starting bid
Framed giclee print of the salmon art piece that was part of Art for an Oil-free Coast. 18" x 36" in a black floating frame.
Alison Watt is a visual artist and writer whose painting and writing are both informed by the natural world. Her work includes botanical watercolours as well as still life, landscapes, and abstracts in mixed media, plaster, acrylic, and oil. Alison has shown her work in group and solo shows in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, and she teaches painting in her studio on Protection Island (BC) and abroad (southern France).
Estimated value of the gift: $800.
Starting bid
With appreciation of fine culinary experiences, Sheringham Distillery selects botanicals that are abundant and in season. From sustainability foraged kelp from the Pacific Ocean to cherry blossoms and yuzu peel, their ingredients are of the highest quality and play an integral role in the overall expression of each spirit.
The gift card is redeemable online only for their BC shop https://sheringham-distillery.myshopify.com/
Estimated value of the gift card: $53.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!