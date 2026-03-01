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Raine's Birthday
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Raine's Birthday Bash Silent Auction

OARS Memorabilia item
OARS Memorabilia
$500

Starting bid

The original sticky note from the naming of OARS.
A record of the day OARS officially came into existence.

Full Bloom Quilt item
Full Bloom Quilt
$200

Starting bid

A stunning quilt designed and created by Flora-May.

Beaded Earrings item
Beaded Earrings
$60

Starting bid

Two pairs of beautiful hand-beaded earrings.

OARS Dice Set item
OARS Dice Set
$50

Starting bid

A set of dice created by @diesforyounl, in the OARS colours.

The Rooms Tickets item
The Rooms Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Two group tickets to The Rooms, each admitting 6 people. Sold together.

Handmade Record Holder item
Handmade Record Holder
$40

Starting bid

A handmade Red Oak record holder with spalted maple centre. Crafted by @colingreene
(Record not included)

Valued at $60.

Hand Carved Soons item
Hand Carved Soons
$20

Starting bid

Two hand-carved wooden spoons.
Lighter spoon: maple wood
Darker spoon: plum wood

Taking Apart the Radio item
Taking Apart the Radio
$80

Starting bid

Print 2/4

Intaglio & Permanent Marker

Astral Wildlife item
Astral Wildlife
$80

Starting bid

Print 1/3

Intaglio & Permanent Marker

Conglomerate Print Piece item
Conglomerate Print Piece
$100

Starting bid

Linoleum block & ink
by Luca Schaefer

Watercolour Cards 1/2 item
Watercolour Cards 1/2
$10

Starting bid

A bundle of 5 assorted, hand-painted, watercolour cards.

Watercolour Cards 2/2 item
Watercolour Cards 2/2
$10

Starting bid

A bundle of 5 assorted, hand-painted, watercolour cards.

Photograpy session
$70

Starting bid

1 hour photography session with Daniel Smith.
Valued at $100

Mystery Game Set item
Mystery Game Set
$15

Starting bid

Three miniature murder mystery games, and a corresponding sticker sheet.

Bookmark item
Bookmark
$5

Starting bid

Laminated, gouache bookmark,

Bookmark item
Bookmark
$5

Starting bid

Laminated, gouache bookmark,

Book Basket 1/2 item
Book Basket 1/2
$30

Starting bid

Three books donated by Collected pulp and snacks to accompany your reading.
Valued at $50.

Book Basket 2/2 item
Book Basket 2/2
$30

Starting bid

Three books donated by Collected pulp and snacks to accompany your reading.
Valued at $50.

Mystery Comic Books item
Mystery Comic Books
$30

Starting bid

Mystery pack of 9 comics hand-selected by Downtown Comics.
Valued at $50

Horror Novel item
Horror Novel
$15

Starting bid

A signed novel by a local author.
You will also be the first to receive their newest book when it is released in Fall 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!