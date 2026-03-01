Raine's Birthday Bash Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
The original sticky note from the naming of OARS.
A record of the day OARS officially came into existence.
Starting bid
A stunning quilt designed and created by Flora-May.
Starting bid
Two pairs of beautiful hand-beaded earrings.
Starting bid
A set of dice created by @diesforyounl, in the OARS colours.
Starting bid
Two group tickets to The Rooms, each admitting 6 people. Sold together.
Starting bid
A handmade Red Oak record holder with spalted maple centre. Crafted by @colingreene
(Record not included)
Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Two hand-carved wooden spoons.
Lighter spoon: maple wood
Darker spoon: plum wood
Starting bid
Print 2/4
Intaglio & Permanent Marker
Starting bid
Print 1/3
Intaglio & Permanent Marker
Starting bid
Linoleum block & ink
by Luca Schaefer
Starting bid
A bundle of 5 assorted, hand-painted, watercolour cards.
Starting bid
A bundle of 5 assorted, hand-painted, watercolour cards.
Starting bid
1 hour photography session with Daniel Smith.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Three miniature murder mystery games, and a corresponding sticker sheet.
Starting bid
Laminated, gouache bookmark,
Starting bid
Laminated, gouache bookmark,
Starting bid
Three books donated by Collected pulp and snacks to accompany your reading.
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Three books donated by Collected pulp and snacks to accompany your reading.
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Mystery pack of 9 comics hand-selected by Downtown Comics.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
A signed novel by a local author.
You will also be the first to receive their newest book when it is released in Fall 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!