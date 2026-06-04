Hosted by

Rainier Community Club

About this event

Rainier Day

Rainier

AB T0J 2M0, Canada

Early Bird - Adult
$20
Available until Aug 1

An adult ticket to Rainier Day!

Early Bird - Kids + Seniors
$5
Available until Aug 1

Early Bird Tickets for Kids ages 6-11 and Seniors 65+ for Rainier Day!

Adult Ticket
$25

A regular adult admission for Rainier Day!

Kids + Seniors
$10

A regular admission for kids 6-11 and seniors 65+

5 & Under
Free

A 5 & Under ticket (for guest count only)

Bocce Tournament - Team of 4
$100

Sign up for the Bocce tournament, and get admission to Rainier Day included!

Bocce Tournament - Single
$25

Sign up for the bocce tournament as a single to be added to a team! This includes your Rainier Day admission

Add a donation for Rainier Community Club

$

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