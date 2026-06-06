Kidsport Canada

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Kidsport Canada

About this event

Raise One for Brandon - 2026 🍻

Jolly Coachman 19167 Ford Rd

Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B6, Canada

EVENT TICKET - BURGER & DRINK
$30

🎟 Event Tickets: $30 Your ticket includes: 🍔 Burger 🍟 Fries 🍺 One alcoholic beverage

50/50 🎟 1 for $2
$2

Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.


Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.

50/50 🎟 5 for $8 (save $2)
$8
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.

Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.

50/50 🎟 10 for $15 (save $5)
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.

Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.

RAFFLE 🎟 1 for $5
$5

RAFFLE PRIZES
🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)
💇‍♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon
🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products
🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey donated by Alyssa and Lorena

🐕 Large Zampa Pet Portable Crate - Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case

48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each

🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge

🧖‍♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones

😎💆‍♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone

👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks

👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts

Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.

Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.

RAFFLE 🎟 5 for $20 (save $5)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

RAFFLE PRIZES

🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)
💇‍♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon
🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products
🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey donated by Alyssa and Lorena

🐕 Zampa Pet Portable Crate – Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case

48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each

🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge
🧖‍♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones
😎💆‍♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone
👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks 👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts

Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.


Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.

RAFFLE 🎟 12 for $40 Best Value (save $20)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

RAFFLE PRIZES

🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel

including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)

💇‍♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon

🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products

🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey

donated by Alyssa and Lorena

🐕 Zampa Pet Portable Crate – Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case

48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each

🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge
🧖‍♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones
😎💆‍♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone
👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks 👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts


Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.


Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!