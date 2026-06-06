Raise One for Brandon - 2026 🍻

About this event
Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B6, Canada
🎟 Event Tickets: $30 Your ticket includes: 🍔 Burger 🍟 Fries 🍺 One alcoholic beverage
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
RAFFLE PRIZES
🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)
💇♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon
🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products
🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey donated by Alyssa and Lorena
🐕 Large Zampa Pet Portable Crate - Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case
48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each
🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge
🧖♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones
😎💆♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone
👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks
👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
RAFFLE PRIZES
🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)
💇♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon
🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products
🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey donated by Alyssa and Lorena
🐕 Zampa Pet Portable Crate – Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case
48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each
🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge
🧖♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones
😎💆♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone
👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks 👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
RAFFLE PRIZES
🐟 Gift Package from Trout Head Apparel
including 2 T-shirts & 2 Hats ($180 Value)
💇♀️ Gift Basket from Allegria Hair Salon
🍃 Gift Basket of Cannibis products
🏒 SIGNED Connor Bedard Hockey Jersey
donated by Alyssa and Lorena
🐕 Zampa Pet Portable Crate – Great for Travel, Home and Outdoor – for Dog’s, Cat’s and Puppies – Comes with A Carrying Case
48"L x 31"W x 31.2" H Valued at $120 each
🐶🐾🦴 $40 Gift Card for Bone & Biscuit pet store in Maple Ridge
🧖♀️ Gratitude Self Care Gift Bag including Gratitude Journal & Pencil, Himalayan Bath salts & natural stones
😎💆♀️ Thug Self Care Gift Bag including Journal, Pencil, Himilayan Mud Mask, Stone
👕 2x Peak Disposal Crew Necks 👚 2x Peak Disposal T-Shirts
Your ticket purchase helps support KidSport Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, ensuring that local kids have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and be part of a team- regardless of financial barriers.
Thank you for raising one for Brandon and making a difference in the lives of local kids.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!