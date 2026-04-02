YMCA Of Southwestern Ontario

Hosted by

YMCA Of Southwestern Ontario

About this event

Rally for a Cause: Fill the Bus Pickleball Tournament

501 Southdale Rd W

London, ON N6K 3X4, Canada

Women's Doubles - Team Fee (Two Participants)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register a full Women’s Doubles team for the Fill the Bus Pickleball Tournament. This ticket covers two participants

Men’s Doubles – Team Fee (Two Participants)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register a full Men’s Doubles team. This ticket includes entry for two players competing together in support of Fill the Bus and increased access to YMCA programs and camps.

Mixed Doubles – Team Fee (Two Participants)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register your Mixed Doubles team of two players for a day of fun and competition. All proceeds help Fill the Bus and provide access to YMCA camps and programs for local kids!

Add a donation for YMCA Of Southwestern Ontario

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