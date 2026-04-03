Ralphy's Retreat Animal Sanctuary's Silent Auction - Sherlock Hooves Edition

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Starting bid
Value: $125.00
This beautifully handcrafted walnut chopping board is a timeless kitchen essential, made from rich, durable hardwood known for its smooth grain and natural warm tones. It measures 24” by 11”. Each board is carefully finished to highlight the unique character of the wood, making every piece one of a kind.
It’s perfect for everyday food preparation or serving at gatherings. Whether used for slicing fresh ingredients or presented as a stylish serving board, it brings both function and natural beauty into any kitchen.
Generously donated, this piece is more than a practical tool—it’s a handcrafted expression of care, craftsmanship, and community support, created to be enjoyed for years to come.
Starting bid
Value: $180.00
Enjoy an unforgettable experience from the award-winning Best Bicycle Friendly Business in the Bruce County, Grey County, and Simcoe County regions. This gift certificate offers two riders the chance to explore beautiful local landscapes on a 8-hour ride using premium electric bikes.
Whether you're cruising scenic trails or taking in the fresh air at your own pace, this experience blends adventure with ease for riders of all levels.
Location:
Multiple pickup locations to choose from allowing for a new experience each time. Collingwood, Creemore, the Blue Mountains, and Thornbury.
Website:
Starting bid
Value: $113.00
This is a true outdoors experience in one of Ontario's most beautiful areas, Southern Georgian Bay. This is a gift certificate for 2 people to enjoy a 2-hour unguided paddle on either the Beaver River or the Nottawasaga River. All equipment is provided.
Enjoy the opportunity to see some amazing wildlife like beavers, muskrats, otters, bald eagles and so much more!
Locations:
Beaver River Base:
236720 Grey County Road 13 Clarksburg
Nottawasaga River Base:
1888 Klondike Park Road Wasaga Beach
Website:
Starting bid
Value: $400.00
This beautiful pair of handcrafted Muskoka chairs is made from solid wood and finished in a warm, natural tone. Each chair features a gently curved back, a contoured seat, and wide armrests designed for comfort and relaxation.
Generously donated, these chairs offer more than just a place to sit—they create a cozy space to unwind, connect with others, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures, all while supporting a meaningful cause.
*Please note this item cannot be shipped.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Be honest—would you ever forget a window cleaner in a kilt?
This gift certificate from Men In Kilts delivers professional exterior cleaning with a memorable twist. Their team provides expert window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to keep your home looking fresh, bright, and well cared for.
Practical, reliable, and impossible to forget—this is home care with personality.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Be honest—would you ever forget a window cleaner in a kilt?
This gift certificate from Men In Kilts delivers professional exterior cleaning with a memorable twist. Their team provides expert window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to keep your home looking fresh, bright, and well cared for.
Practical, reliable, and impossible to forget—this is home care with personality.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Be honest—would you ever forget a window cleaner in a kilt?
This gift certificate from Men In Kilts delivers professional exterior cleaning with a memorable twist. Their team provides expert window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to keep your home looking fresh, bright, and well cared for.
Practical, reliable, and impossible to forget—this is home care with personality.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Be honest—would you ever forget a window cleaner in a kilt?
This gift certificate from Men In Kilts delivers professional exterior cleaning with a memorable twist. Their team provides expert window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to keep your home looking fresh, bright, and well cared for.
Practical, reliable, and impossible to forget—this is home care with personality.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Be honest—would you ever forget a window cleaner in a kilt?
This gift certificate from Men In Kilts delivers professional exterior cleaning with a memorable twist. Their team provides expert window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing to keep your home looking fresh, bright, and well cared for.
Practical, reliable, and impossible to forget—this is home care with personality.
Starting bid
Value: $110.00
Preventive care means catching wear early. Routine oil changes are one of the simplest ways to keep your engine running efficiently and avoid unexpected breakdowns. It’s time to get your vehicle prepared for the summer months!
At SOUTHVIEW FIRESTONE, we ensure your vehicle runs smoothly and efficiently. We have been proudly providing automotive repair services for 14 years. Our team specializes in a wide range of automotive services, with a focus on general car repairs, comprehensive engine work, and meticulous maintenance.
Location:
336 Yonge St., Barrie
705-721-1141
Contact:
https://southviewfirestone.ca
Starting bid
Value: $90.00
A popular gift item for others – or yourself!
Includes:
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Premium Olive Oil
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Balsamic Vinegar
1-200ml Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
At The Olive Oil Co. Inc. we import the very best cold pressed extra virgin olive oil from around the world and balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. Our oils and vinegars are of the highest quality available worldwide – over 75 varieties that you can taste before you buy – as well as a full line of gourmet food, gifts and more.
Location:
232 King St., Midland
705-727-7982
Contact:
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $180.00
Committed to practicing medicine with the utmost care, compassion and dedication.
Because every tail wag deserves a little extra love, we’ve put together this special basket just for your furry friend. Inside, you’ll find a mix of comfort, enrichment, and gentle care items to help your dog feel happy, healthy, and loved.
Basket includes - healthy food & treats, probiotics, plush toys, and grooming supplies all in a beautiful paw print toy basket.
Location:
724 Balm Beach Road E., Midland
705-245-9595
Contact:
[email protected]
Starting bid
Value: $375.00
Going to a baseball game is more than just watching nine innings — it’s an experience filled with energy, tradition, and community spirit. Whether it’s your first time or you’re a frequent fan, cheering on your hometown team is always a great experience.
From the moment you approach the stadium, you’ll feel the buzz — fans in team jerseys, the smell of popcorn and grilled hot dogs, and the sound of batting practice echoing through the air.
Enjoy an afternoon Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto. These great gold level seats will be sure to provide fun, excitement and maybe a foul ball or 2!
Event details:
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins
Wednesday, 27 May 2026, 1:07 pm
Toronto ON - Rogers Centre
Seat details:
Section 146A
Row 2
Seats 7 & 8
Location:
Rogers Centre - Toronto
Starting bid
Value: $375.00
Going to a baseball game is more than just watching nine innings — it’s an experience filled with energy, tradition, and community spirit. Whether it’s your first time or you’re a frequent fan, cheering on your hometown team is always a great experience.
From the moment you approach the stadium, you’ll feel the buzz — fans in team jerseys, the smell of popcorn and grilled hot dogs, and the sound of batting practice echoing through the air.
Enjoy an afternoon Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto. These great gold level seats will be sure to provide fun, excitement and maybe a foul ball or 2!
Event details:
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers
Sunday, 28 June 2026, 1:37 pm
Toronto ON - Rogers Centre
Seat details:
Section 146A
Row 2
Seats 7 & 8
Location:
Rogers Centre - Toronto
Starting bid
Get ready for action, strategy, and a whole lot of fun with this paintball experience for four at Wasaga Adventure Park.
Whether you are planning a friendly showdown or an all-out battle, this package has everything you need to jump right into the game. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone looking to try something exciting and a little adrenaline-filled.
Each pass includes an equipment rental package with:
With multiple outdoor fields and scenarios to explore, every game brings a new challenge and plenty of laughs along the way.
📍 Location: 3600 Vigo Road, Elmvale, ON
📞 Phone: (705) 322-6321 | 1-866-322-6321
📧 Email: [email protected]
Grab your crew and get ready to dodge, dive, and claim victory.
Starting bid
Give your hair a fresh start with this fully vegan, salon-quality hair care bundle, generously donated by a valued supporter.
This thoughtfully curated set features fan-favourite products designed to cleanse, style, and add volume while keeping your routine kind and cruelty-free.
Includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their hair game with high-performing, feel-good products that deliver real results.
A beautiful blend of self-care and performance your hair will thank you for.
Starting bid
Value: $215.00
Step into the spotlight with an unforgettable night of live theatre at Soulpepper Theatre Company! ✨ 🎭
Enjoy two passes to any show in Soulpepper’s exciting 2026 season between May 29 and August 30. From bold new productions to powerful reimaginings of classic stories, this is your chance to experience world class theatre in one of Toronto’s most celebrated performance spaces. Highlights include the electric punk musical Tiger Bride and the haunting and timely Medusa, with many more outstanding productions to choose from.
Perfect for a memorable date night or a fun evening out with a friend, this experience promises creativity, energy, and a little theatrical magic from start to finish. 🌟
Location:
50 Tank House Lane
Toronto, ON M5A 3C4
Website:
https://www.soulpepper.ca
Ticket availability varies by performance. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance through the Box Office using the provided voucher code.
Starting bid
Value: $175.00
Step into a breathtaking world of art, technology, and environmental storytelling with four passes to Arcadia Earth, one of Toronto’s most captivating immersive experiences. 🌎✨
This large scale, multi sensory journey takes you through 10 interactive themed rooms where handcrafted installations come alive using augmented reality, virtual reality, and projection mapping. Dive beneath virtual oceans, wander through imaginative landscapes, and explore the real world impact of climate change in a way that is powerful, creative, and unforgettable.
Designed to inspire meaningful everyday sustainability choices, Arcadia Earth blends education with wonder, making it a perfect outing for families, friends, or anyone curious about the future of our planet. Part art exhibit, part next generation museum, and entirely memorable. 🌿
Location:
486 Front Street West
Toronto, ON
Website:
www.arcadiaearth.ca
Starting bid
Value: $40.00
Enjoy a cultural escape to one of Toronto’s most beautiful and inspiring destinations with two admission passes to the Aga Khan Museum. 🏛️✨
Explore breathtaking historic treasures and contemporary masterpieces inside both the Museum Collections Gallery and the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery, where art becomes a bridge between cultures and stories from across the Muslim world come vividly to life. From intricate manuscripts to striking modern works, every gallery offers something to surprise and inspire.
Make your visit even more special by pairing it with a meal at Diwan, the museum’s acclaimed restaurant known for its rich Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian flavours. It’s the perfect outing for art lovers, curious explorers, or anyone looking for a memorable day in the city.
Location:
77 Wynford Drive
Toronto, ON M3C 1K1
Website:
agakhanmuseum.org
Starting bid
Value: $125.00
Step back in time with four General Admission passes to The Village at Black Creek, where the sights, sounds, and stories of 1860s Ontario come vividly to life. 🕰️🌾
Wander through authentic heritage homes, visit artisan workshops, and explore a working farmstead filled with friendly animals and costumed educators who bring history off the page and into your day. Try hands on activities like traditional crafts and blacksmithing, and discover what everyday life looked like more than 150 years ago.
For an extra memorable visit, the Village also offers special experiences throughout the year including outdoor escape adventures, haunted evening tours, and charming seasonal celebrations that make each trip unique.
Location:
1000 Murray Ross Parkway
Toronto, ON M3J 2P3
Website:
https://blackcreek.ca/
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