Ralphy's Retreat Animal Sanctuary's Silent Auction - Sherlock Hooves Edition

Value: $125.00





This beautifully handcrafted walnut chopping board is a timeless kitchen essential, made from rich, durable hardwood known for its smooth grain and natural warm tones. It measures 24” by 11”. Each board is carefully finished to highlight the unique character of the wood, making every piece one of a kind.





It’s perfect for everyday food preparation or serving at gatherings. Whether used for slicing fresh ingredients or presented as a stylish serving board, it brings both function and natural beauty into any kitchen.





Generously donated, this piece is more than a practical tool—it’s a handcrafted expression of care, craftsmanship, and community support, created to be enjoyed for years to come.