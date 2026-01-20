Association Salam Paix de Montreal

Association Salam Paix de Montreal

Ramadan Iftar 2026 -Day 9

1260 Rue Mackay

Montréal, QC H3G 2H4, Canada

Donate One Meal
$10

Donate to offer one meal and get the reward of doubling your fasting day.

Donate five (5) meals
$50

Offer 5 meals for 5 fasting people and get the double reward of 5 fasting days

Donate Ten (10) meals
$90

May Allah accept your deeds. Offer ten meals and get your daily reward multiplied

Donate Fifty (50) meals
$450

May Allah accept your deeds. Offer 50 meals and get your Ramadan rewards tripled in sha Allah

Donate Hundred (100) Meals
$800

May Allah reward you. 100 fasting days extra reward. More than three months and ten days rewarded.

Donate Full Iftar
$1,600

An exclusive reward for the ones that Allah AlMighty has chosen.

