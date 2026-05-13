Rangers Elite Academy Vancouver
Rangers Elite Academy Vancouver has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Rangers Elite Academy Vancouver

About this event

Sales closed

Rangers Elite Academy Vancouver's Silent Auction

Catalyst Kinetics Group - RMT Session - 60 Mins item
Catalyst Kinetics Group - RMT Session - 60 Mins
$20

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with a 1 hour massage. https://catalystkinetics.com/

Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo item
Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo on August 19th, 7:30pm.

Yeti Cooler with Drinks - $450 value item
Yeti Cooler with Drinks - $450 value
$150

Starting bid

Yeti cooler filled with drinks from Stanley Park Brewing and hats from B&B Contracting to keep you cool this summer!

GFC Gift Certficate - $500 value item
GFC Gift Certficate - $500 value
$200

Starting bid

Train with Dhani Sharma, a local and passionate soccer coach who has created a dynamic and feedback-driven training program designed to elevate players’ skills in a more personalized, focused environment.

Dinner at Taverna Greka - $50 item
Dinner at Taverna Greka - $50
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card to Taverna Greka in New Westminster, BC.

Pinnacle Hotel Downtown - Gift Certificates item
Pinnacle Hotel Downtown - Gift Certificates
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate for a stay at the Pinnacle Hotel Downtown, valued at $399

Pinnacle Hotel Downtown - Gift Certificates item
Pinnacle Hotel Downtown - Gift Certificates
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate for a stay at the Pinnacle Hotel Downtown, valued at $399

Italian Goodies Gift Basket item
Italian Goodies Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket of unique Italian goodies.

Vancouver Film School - Gift Certificate $1000 item
Vancouver Film School - Gift Certificate $1000
$250

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a workshop or online class valued at $1000

Vancouver Film School - Gift Certificate $1000 item
Vancouver Film School - Gift Certificate $1000
$250

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a workshop or online class valued at $1000

Kitchen Table Restaurant - $100 item
Kitchen Table Restaurant - $100
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at the Kitchen Table Restaurant valued at $100

Whitecaps vs LAFC item
Whitecaps vs LAFC
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Whitecaps vs. LAFC, August 1 @ 4:30pm. Section 215 Row F

Whitecaps Night Out item
Whitecaps Night Out
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo on August 19th with a $300 prepaid visa.

Circle Wellness All Season Gift Card - Value $295 item
Circle Wellness All Season Gift Card - Value $295
$100

Starting bid

Experience a contrast therapy session as this luxury Vancouver location. All season pass for any session - valued at $295.

Trionda Match ball - World Cup 2026 item
Trionda Match ball - World Cup 2026
$50

Starting bid

Trionda match ball for world cup 2026 - valued at $200.

4 Rounds of Golf at Ledgeview - $550 value item
4 Rounds of Golf at Ledgeview - $550 value
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 rounds of golf at Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford. $330 Value

Redwoods Golf Gift - $400 item
Redwoods Golf Gift - $400
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf at Redwoods course in Langley, BC. Valued at $400.

Grouse Mountain Gravity Coaster - $200 Value item
Grouse Mountain Gravity Coaster - $200 Value
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a family trip to the new Grouse Mountain Gravity Coaster! $200 value.

Uncle Bon's Bakery - the High Tea Experience - $225 value item
Uncle Bon's Bakery - the High Tea Experience - $225 value
$75

Starting bid

A basket of delicious items from Uncle Bon's Bakery - The High Tea Experience.


Including an assortment of freshly baked treats made from scratch, inspired by European-style baking traditions, along with specialty tea items and elegant tea cups for a cozy high tea experience.


European style scones, French macarons, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mini Banana Bread, assorted pastries and tarts, Tea and high tea accessories.

$200 Lordco Gift Card item
$200 Lordco Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Lordco Auto Parts is your one-stop aftermarket auto, truck, RV, and more parts and accessories store.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!