Rangers Elite Academy Vancouver's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo on August 19th, 7:30pm.
Starting bid
Yeti cooler filled with drinks from Stanley Park Brewing and hats from B&B Contracting to keep you cool this summer!
Starting bid
Train with Dhani Sharma, a local and passionate soccer coach who has created a dynamic and feedback-driven training program designed to elevate players’ skills in a more personalized, focused environment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Taverna Greka in New Westminster, BC.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for a stay at the Pinnacle Hotel Downtown, valued at $399
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for a stay at the Pinnacle Hotel Downtown, valued at $399
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket of unique Italian goodies.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a workshop or online class valued at $1000
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a workshop or online class valued at $1000
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at the Kitchen Table Restaurant valued at $100
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Whitecaps vs. LAFC, August 1 @ 4:30pm. Section 215 Row F
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo on August 19th with a $300 prepaid visa.
Starting bid
Experience a contrast therapy session as this luxury Vancouver location. All season pass for any session - valued at $295.
Starting bid
Trionda match ball for world cup 2026 - valued at $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 rounds of golf at Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford. $330 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at Redwoods course in Langley, BC. Valued at $400.
Starting bid
Enjoy a family trip to the new Grouse Mountain Gravity Coaster! $200 value.
Starting bid
A basket of delicious items from Uncle Bon's Bakery - The High Tea Experience.
Including an assortment of freshly baked treats made from scratch, inspired by European-style baking traditions, along with specialty tea items and elegant tea cups for a cozy high tea experience.
European style scones, French macarons, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mini Banana Bread, assorted pastries and tarts, Tea and high tea accessories.
Starting bid
Lordco Auto Parts is your one-stop aftermarket auto, truck, RV, and more parts and accessories store.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!