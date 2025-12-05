RAPTORS RAFFLE OFF Play Off Tickets!

Get ready for the most exciting raffle of the season! AWW Org is giving you the chance to win premium playoff tickets while directly supporting women and newcomers entering the skilled trades.

Every raffle ticket sold helps fund tuition-free training, tools, PPE, and job-placement support for participants across our programs. Your entry isn’t just a shot at incredible seats—it’s an investment in life-changing opportunities.

🌟 Win unforgettable playoff experiences.

🌟 Support women breaking barriers in construction.

🌟 Help build a stronger, more inclusive workforce.

Join the excitement, make an impact, and take your chance at winning the ultimate playoff night out!

Enter today—your support builds futures.