Rashaan Allwood: The Loft Sessions

For supporters of the CIOC who want to offer a special contribution to nurture innovative programming featuring emerging artists
For organ-music lovers who wish to support the activities of the CIOC
Passionate about organ music with a limited budget for attending concerts
If your budget does not allow you to pay for concerts, we would still love to see you there! No questions asked, no justifications needed, no one turned away for lack of funds. You may still contribute an amount of your choosing with the "add a donation" button below
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!