Rath Yatra 2025

Be part of a sacred offering to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe. 🌺 ✨ Sponsor the Aarti for your family’s peace, health, and happiness. Just share: Your Family Name Date of Birth Nakshatra Any Prayer Requests This divine ceremony honors Lord Jagannath – Lord of the Universe 🌍 with traditional hymns, incense 🌸, and lamp offerings 🪔. 🕉️ Our priests will offer personalized prayers at the most auspicious time, using your shared details for blessings and protection. 🙏✨ 🎁 Limited Seva Available – Book Now!

Be part of a sacred offering to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe. 🌺 ✨ Sponsor the Aarti for your family’s peace, health, and happiness. Just share: Your Family Name Date of Birth Nakshatra Any Prayer Requests This divine ceremony honors Lord Jagannath – Lord of the Universe 🌍 with traditional hymns, incense 🌸, and lamp offerings 🪔. 🕉️ Our priests will offer personalized prayers at the most auspicious time, using your shared details for blessings and protection. 🙏✨ 🎁 Limited Seva Available – Book Now!

seeMoreDetailsMobile