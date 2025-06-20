Rath Yatra 2025

259 Doak Rd

Fredericton, NB E3C 2E6, Canada

🌟 Special Jagannath Aarti – Sponsor for Blessings 🙏
CA$51
Be part of a sacred offering to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe. 🌺 ✨ Sponsor the Aarti for your family’s peace, health, and happiness. Just share: Your Family Name Date of Birth Nakshatra Any Prayer Requests This divine ceremony honors Lord Jagannath – Lord of the Universe 🌍 with traditional hymns, incense 🌸, and lamp offerings 🪔. 🕉️ Our priests will offer personalized prayers at the most auspicious time, using your shared details for blessings and protection. 🙏✨ 🎁 Limited Seva Available – Book Now!
🌸 Flower Seva for the Lord 🌸
CA$51
Offer your love through garlands for Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra 💐 Help us decorate the Rath and Pooja area with fresh, fragrant flowers! 🚩🌼 🙏 Be part of this beautiful service – sponsor today!
🙏 Support Lunch Prasadam Seva! 🍽️
CA$51
Help us serve Lunch prasadam (langar) by donating towards water, juice, and disposable items like plates, spoons, and napkins.
🍎 Offer a Fruit Basket to Lord Jagannath! 🙏
CA$21
Sponsor a fruit basket 🍇🍌🍊 to be offered on your behalf. Receive Jagannath Maha Prasadam as the Lord’s mercy! 🌺
