Root Sky Theatre Company

Hosted by

Root Sky Theatre Company

About this event

Rattle: A Sixties Scoop Play

400 Colony St

Winnipeg, MB R3B 2P3, Canada

Regular Admission
$25

Please note that all tickets are final sale. Exchanges are allowed for up to 24 hours before your performance. For any assistance or accessibility needs, please contact Denby Perez, Box Office Manager, at [email protected].

If You Can
$35

Please note that all tickets are final sale. Exchanges are allowed for up to 24 hours before your performance. For any assistance or accessibility needs, please contact Denby Perez, Box Office Manager, at [email protected].

Limited Income
$10

Please note that all tickets are final sale. Exchanges are allowed for up to 24 hours before your performance. For any assistance or accessibility needs, please contact Denby Perez, Box Office Manager, at [email protected].

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