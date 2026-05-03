Rattle N' Rave Sponsor & Donor Shop

About this shop
Be at the heart of Rattle N Rave. As our Title Sponsor, your brand is woven into everything — from the moment families walk in to every post we publish. This is the highest-visibility partnership we offer, and it comes with a direct line to one of Durham's most engaged family communities.
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Own a moment at the event. As an Experience Sponsor, your brand has exclusive presence in one of our signature zones — the sensory area, dance floor, or face painting/rave station — putting you right where families are most engaged and most themselves.
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Show up for your community. As a Community Sponsor, your brand is seen by every family who walks through the door and every follower who engages with us online. This is meaningful local visibility with a cause attached.
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Every dollar moves the needle. Even at this level, your support keeps tickets affordable for families who need this experience most — and your generosity is recognized.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!