The Embers for Access Foundation

Offered by

The Embers for Access Foundation

About this shop

Rattle N' Rave Sponsor & Donor Shop

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Be at the heart of Rattle N Rave. As our Title Sponsor, your brand is woven into everything — from the moment families walk in to every post we publish. This is the highest-visibility partnership we offer, and it comes with a direct line to one of Durham's most engaged family communities.

Benefits include:

  • Full naming rights: "Rattle N Rave, Presented by [Your Brand]" across all channels
  • Premier logo placement on all signage, digital, social media, and print materials
  • Branded activation zone with direct on-floor engagement with families
  • Dedicated social media campaign before, during, and after the event
  • Stage acknowledgment and optional speaking opportunity
  • 2027 first right of refusal
  • Charitable tax receipt issued through Embers for Access Foundation (Charity #781588363RR0001)
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Experience Sponsor
$2,500

Own a moment at the event. As an Experience Sponsor, your brand has exclusive presence in one of our signature zones — the sensory area, dance floor, or face painting/rave station — putting you right where families are most engaged and most themselves.

Benefits include:

  • Exclusive branding on one signature experience zone of your choice
  • Branded materials and engagement touchpoints on-site
  • Dedicated social media feature spotlight for your activation
  • Logo on all digital assets and event program
  • Recognition in Embers for Access Foundation partner communications
  • Charitable tax receipt issued through Embers for Access Foundation (Charity #781588363RR0001)
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Community Sponsor
$1,000

Show up for your community. As a Community Sponsor, your brand is seen by every family who walks through the door and every follower who engages with us online. This is meaningful local visibility with a cause attached.

Benefits include:

  • Logo on event signage, program, and digital promotions
  • Co-branded social media shoutout
  • Option to include branded materials in the family welcome area
  • Recognition in Embers for Access Foundation donor communications
  • Charitable tax receipt issued through Embers for Access Foundation (Charity #781588363RR0001)
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Rave Buddy
$250

Every dollar moves the needle. Even at this level, your support keeps tickets affordable for families who need this experience most — and your generosity is recognized.


Benefits include:

  • Name and logo on the event program and website
  • Post-event social media acknowledgment
  • Complimentary family admission to Rattle N' Rave
  • Charitable tax receipt issued through Embers for Access Foundation (Charity #781588363RR0001)
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Add a donation for The Embers for Access Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!