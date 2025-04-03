eventClosed
Full Set of Braces - South Surrey Smiles (Value ~$8000) item
We are not kidding on this one! South Surrey Smiles has donated "A Full Ortho Treatment" for Braces. This item is valued at ~$8000! Anyone who's gone through the Orthodonic process with their kids, or themselves, know just how valuable this item can be. Imagine the peace of mind you'll have knowing you've made an amazing donation to our kids' new playground, AND you or your child gets a free set of braces (consults and follow up appointments included)! Talk about a WINNING SMILE!
SunGods Stand Up Paddleboard (Value $1549 reg.) item
Be the envy of all the beach bums with this absolute stunner of a stand up paddlboard - Generously Donated by Sun Gods Stand Up Paddleboards. Prize Package includes: Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard Kit, "Elemental Wave" All-around 10'6" x 32" perfect for beginners and intermediate paddlers! Comes with the Board, 3 piece carbon fiber paddle, fin, leash, pump, ground cloth and wheelie backpack bag and a Lifetime Warranty! A $1549 reg. Value
Earls Mix & Mingle Experience (Value $500) [South Surrey] item
Wanna feel like a high roller... AND roll on home before 'bedtime'? Picture this, you and 5 of your besties are all dolled up for an exciting night of cocktails, yummy food and all the gossip. You know it's been ages since you've done something like this, and you know what? You deserve it. Lychee-tini in one hand, truffle fry in the other, jaw dropped open, you don't know what to do first: Sip, munch, or spill... Take me with you? Value $500 (but priceless, really. see above) Generously donated by Earls Morgan Crossing
Mother's Day Care Basket (Value ~$450) item
Your Mom deserves this. YOU deserve this! Buy it for mom, or buy it for yourself. You're worth it. Crack that bottle of white, run a gorgeously relaxing bath and gorge yourself on chocolates, or take yourself out for a Mani, with a Latte, then pop over to Sephora to pick up a fresh Mascara (because you know you need it), and finish off with a nice meal at Brown's. Don't forget to pick up another bottle on the way home. Again, who deserves it? YOU do... or your mom. Whatever...
GAMES NIGHT! Donated by Div 5 & 13 (Value ~$400) item
This Gift Basket contains everything you need to keep the words "I'm bored" from ever coming out of your kids' mouths! 10 board games, card games, puzzles and puzzle books, candies, savory snacks and even some hot chocolate to make for the most incredible games nights in town! Just remember to invite your friends.
Baker's Basket of your Dreams (Value $175) item
Got a budding baker in your midst? Or, are you like me, looking at my ages old, dingy cupcake tins with distain? Well, fear not! This Basket will inspire bakers new and ... experienced. Just add the flour of your choosing, a little butter and an egg and bake up a batch of chocolate cookies in no time! Oh! And please share! Value $175
LEGO BIN - Bin Included! (Value ~$400) item
Let your creative juices flow with this awesome bin (Yes, Bin Included!) of LEGO. There's something in this Prize for everyone! Buy it for yourself, or pack it away and use these as birthday gifts for that party this Saturday that you completely forgot about! Items include: 4 x large square base plates, LEGO Classic Ideas box LEGO Waterbottle LEGO Creators 3in1 Unicorn, Dragon, Parrot LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari LEGO Friends Hot Dog Cart & Skate Ramp and so much more!
DRIVE Basketball 1 week Summer Camp 1 (Value $315) item
FULL WEEK Summer Camp Gift Certificate Value $315 Winner will receive a digital gift certificate from DRIVE BASKETBALL 1 of 4 What are YOUR kids doing this summer? DRIVE Basketball Spring Break Camps – Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence in Basketball Development Join us this Summer Break for an unforgettable basketball experience! For 20 years, DRIVE Basketball has been the trusted training ground for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced player, our expert coaches will help you improve your game with top-tier training, competitive drills, and a fun learning environment. Why Choose DRIVE Basketball Camps? ✅ Elite Skill Development – Learn the fundamentals and advanced techniques of shooting, dribbling, footwork, and game strategy. ✅ Competitive & Engaging Atmosphere – Experience real-game situations with full-court games, 1v1, 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 matchups. ✅ Expert Coaching – Our experienced staff will push you to reach your full potential while fostering a love for the game. ✅ Proven Training Methods – Focus on game IQ, player confidence, and skill enhancement in a structured yet exciting setting. Camp Locations & Details 📍 Camps available in Richmond, Langley, Surrey, White Rock, Cloverdale, North Shore, Vancouver, Delta, Tri-cities, and Burnaby. 👦👧 Open to boys & girls ages 6-16 (Grades 1-10) – Players are grouped by age and skill level.
DRIVE Basketball 1 week Summer Camp 2 (Value $315) item
FULL WEEK Summer Camp Gift Certificate Value $315 Winner will receive a digital gift certificate from DRIVE BASKETBALL 2 of 4
DRIVE Basketball 1 week Summer Camp 3 (Value $315) item
FULL WEEK Summer Camp Gift Certificate Value $315 Winner will receive a digital gift certificate from DRIVE BASKETBALL 3 of 4
DRIVE Basketball 1 week Summer Camp 4 (Value $315) item
FULL WEEK Summer Camp Gift Certificate Value $315 Winner will receive a digital gift certificate from DRIVE BASKETBALL 4 of 4
Gardener's Dream Lot (Value $300) item
This really is a Gardener's Dream! Starting off with a beautiful clay pot, don your fresh new work gloves and dig in with all these fun seeds and cute decorations for your yard or patio. Items include: 2 x Farmer's Almanac Books 1 x Large Pot Gloves, various seeds, starter pots, sunscreen, a watering can, sweet lil signs and a funky wind chime!
Crescent Beach Marina - Gift Basket + Gift Card (Value $250) item
Crescent Beach Marina Provisions About the donor: Visit our Provisions Store and discover an enhanced range of non-perishable food options to elevate your boating experience. From gourmet condiments for your charcuterie board to s’mores kits for the fire pit and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, we have something for every occasion. Our curated gift and décor section is perfect for finding distinctive home accents or the ideal present.
The Facial Room Gift Basket (Value $200) item
With Mother's Day just around the corner, treat the special lady in your life to some self care - with products like: Éminence Organics Sun Screen, Pineapple Refining Tonic, Chamomile Cleanser and a shopping bag, as well as Tula tea, a Bath Bomb, Soy Cande, Hand and Nail kit from London Town. (Value $200)
Crafty Crafters' Crafting Kit! (Value $180) item
This gift basket has everything you and the crafty craft lovers in your life could ever want! A hot glue gun and two packs of pom poms? Sounds like a party to me! But there's also a sketchbook with pencils and erasers, and coloured pencils... markers, stickers, and so much more! Go on buy this basket and bedazzle your life! Value ~$180
Salon Cordeiro Hair Cut & Product Gift Bag (Value ~$150) item
Prize includes: Haircut & Style from Junior Stylist Hunter Raitt and a small gift bag of hair product (Value ~$150) UPSCALE SERVICES IN A BOUTIQUE INSPIRED ENVIRONMENT With over 20 years of experience, Leanne opened Salon Cordeiro in June of 2010 with the concept of providing upscale services in a boutique inspired environment. At Salon Cordeiro, we have designed an exclusive apprenticeship program to ensure consistent quality and service for all guests. Created and lead by Leanne, this program focuses on advanced techniques in color and foiling, designer cuts and styling. Being a training salon, apprentices work side-by-side with our team of educators to excel their knowledge as a stylist. Each stylist has graduated from a Hair Program as well as completed a minimum 6 month apprenticeship. We are committed to being an eco-friendly salon and are a proud supporter of Green Circle Salons. Recycling everything that comes through the salon including: hair, foils, color tubes. With our referral program for new guests, when you refer your friends or family to our Salon, you will receive $20 off your next service as a thank you! And they will receive $20 off their first service.
Beach Blanket Bonanza (Value $125) item
Sun's out and the beach is looking fiiiine. Just sling these two Ray Shepherd bags over your shoulders and settle in on your waterproof blanket. We've got games, toys, a beautiful tumbler to keep your drink icy fresh, and even a personal fan. Stay cool, Hawks!
Skoah - Power Facial (Value $95) item
This lighter skin care workout could easily become a guilt-free habit. Get cleaned, toned, exfoliated, treated and hydrated for completely "skoah-cised" skin in under an hour. 45m session Includes -Personalized Skin Consultation -Neck and Shoulder OR Arm and Hand Massage -Customized Facial Mask -Facial Massage Take care of your skin and help our kids! It's a Win Win!
EveryThing Wine - 2 Bottles of Wine (Value $90) item
Two Bottles of Wine from Thistledown Winery Australia Gorgeous Shiraz 750ml Aromas of peaches, ripe nectarine, wild raspberry and a little spice. The palate is soft, the texture silky and any tannins just add a little seasoning like macerated strawberries and black pepper. Gorgeous Grenache Blanc 750ml An explosion of flavour meets suave personality. Bright, tangy citrus laced fruit with hints of honeysuckle and lemon balm. Textured and complex.
Sleeman Gift Bag (Value ~$100) item
This Gift Bag Contains: 15x Sleeman 2.0, 12x Sleeman Honey Brown, 1 Sleeman Sweatshirt (men's Large), 1 pr Sleeman Socks, 1 pr Sleeman Wrist Bands, 1 Sleeman Can Koozie. Value ~$100 Since its reopening in 1988, Sleeman Breweries has grown to become the third-largest brewer in Canada, formed by the merging of Canada’s best craft breweries. Sleeman Clear 2.0 (15 cans) is a light, easy-to-drink lager with only 80 calories and 2 grams of carbs per 355 ml serving. It has a light straw colour and is brewed with soft citrus aromas that really complement that crisp, clean refreshing finish. Honey Brown Lager (12 cans) boasts a rich copper with a creamy, off-white foam, creating a full-bodied lager with a touch of natural honey and a slightly sweet finish. The distinctive clover honey notes in this fine brew accent the aromas of toasted grain and caramel.
Endless Pasta-bilities Basket (Value~$175) item
Carb Lovers Rejoice. We got pasta for days in this basket. Over a dozen various pastas, and sauces from tomato to pesto to chili sauce (for those who like to live on the spicy side). Napkins and an apron to keep your clothes clean. Shredded Mozz to top it all off and add an ooey gooey YUM! Don't forget to salt your water!
Safeway/Sobeys/IGA/Thrifty Foods $100 Gift Card item
Groceries. The never-ending need to feed the little beasts that run your household. Make it a little easier on yourself, and buy this gift card. Throw it in your wallet and pull it out on that day that you really want to add that expensive balsamic or the family pack of steaks, or pay it forward and give it to your mom. She likes nice things too! Value $100
Camping "Survival Kit" (Value~$125) item
Get out into the woods, or pitch a tent by a lake. Go for a swim! Go for a hike! Come back to camp, build up that campfire and prepare yourselves for some of the best S'mores and hot chocolate you're ever going to have in your life. Until the next time you go camping. Because everything tastes better when the air is fresh, the kids are quiet, your feet are tired and the weather is perfect. Items in this bin include: Coffee, Hot Chocolate Marshmallows S'mores kits A Survival Book $20 MEC Gift Card and so much more!
Tidy Time Organizing: Memory Keepsake Bin (Value $85) item
Tidy Time Organizing has generously donated a Customized Memory Keepsake Bin (Value $85) You know you have art and report cards and swim certificates and sweet little cards from birthdays past and more art and class photos you don't display but want to keep and and and... This is your answer. This is your Organizing headache saver!
Wild Play Gift Certificate (Value $50) item
Let the kids (and the kid in you) go WILD! Adventure Courses, Exciting obstacles, ziplines and more! Test your balance, strength, and coordination as you progress from our beginner-friendly Classic Courses to our more challenging Extreme Courses. We offer Kids Courses, too, so the whole family can join in the fun! $50 Gift Certificate
The Beer Shack $25 Gift Card item
White Rock’s hippest watering hole, The Beer Shack features 26 taps of beers and ciders from across the Cascadia region, an impressive list of imported whiskeys and a small, but tasty menu featuring paninis, pretzels and tater tot poutine. They also host multiple events like Paint Night, Quiz Nights and Live Music. This is a great prize to kick off the summer! Located at 1515 Johnston Road
Cineplex Gift Card (Value $50) 1of 2 item
Summer gets hot. But you know who always has air conditioning? The Movie Theater! Take a load off, grab a big bag of popcorn. Pay for the real butter. Get it layered (trust me). I hear the Minecraft movie is fun? Value $50
Cineplex Gift Card Value $50 2 of 2 item
That Summer Blockbuster is soooo much better on the BIG screen, with the surround sound, and the really good popcorn (how do they do it?). Hot tip, get a Coke with 1/2 cherry and 1/2 lime. You can pour it yourself now... it's epic! Value $50
Save on Foods Gift Card (Value $50) item
You always need groceries, right? Well, here's the prize for you! $50 Gift Card to Save on Foods. Generously donated by the Rotary. ~ Thanks Stan!
Browns Social House $100 Gift Card item
Mmmmm.... They have a great Happy Hour. And have you seen the Brunch Menu? OMG and that Potato Crusted Cod Bowl? Yup - with the Cowboy Salad! Are those dates in there? Sweet and Savory. Wash it down with a Social Soda (with gin... trust me) or a Social Lager. This is your gift to yourself. Happy Hour is just a state of mind, man. $100 Value Donated by Browns Semiahmoo
White Spot Gift Certificates 1 of 2 (Value $50) item
Have a legendary time! Grab a burger, endless fries and a blueberry shake (iykyk)! Yes, the fries are endless. You can also order a side of pickles! Generously Donated by White Spot, White Rock, Semiahmoo Mall
White Spot Gift Certificates 2 of 2 (Value $50) item
Second of two generous donations from our local White Spot. The perfect place for a comforting meal. We grew up on Legendary Burgers, Locally grown fresh and endless fries, and that Triple O sauce.... yum! Value $50
Boston Pizza Gift Certificate 1 of 2 (Value $50) item
Catch the Game and share a Pizza, or some tasty appies! Or go on Pasta Tuesday and concoct your own signature pasta. (I recommend Penne, Rose sauce, add Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Baked with Mozz... it was my go-to when I worked there... YUM!) $50 Gift Certificate for Boston Pizza, White Rock Location
Boston Pizza Gift Certificate 2 of 2 ($50 Value item
BP - the classic post game meet up for sports teams... Also a great place to catch a game, share a pizza, or grab a plate of pasta. Generously Donated by: Boston Pizza White Rock Location 2 of 2
Sammy J's Gift Card (Value $50) item
Live life on the Spicy side... Sammy J's Morgan Crossing has generously donated this $50. The lucky bidder will enjoy a casual fine dining experience with a bit of southwest flair. Their Happy Hour is worth checking out!
Little Caesars Gift Card 1 of 2 (Value $25) item
I could eat at LEAST $25 in Crazy Bread.... you? Or, take advantage of their Hot & Ready options and keep that oven off! This $25 gift card was generously donated by Little Caesars - one of our Hot Lunch vendors.
Little Caesars Gift Card 2 of 2 (Value $25) item
HOT & READY! - a suspense story... You're on your way home from picking up your kids from their sports. Jimmy at Lacrosse in Cloverdale, and Sara at Dance in Langley. The mood is tense. There's a level of HANGER in this vehicle that is off the charts. The Music is too loud, the sun is in your eyes, and the whining? "What's for dinner Mom?" Dinner? Shoot! I knew I was forgetting something... Enter - the Little Caesars $25 Gift Certificate in your purse. 1 Hot & Ready Pizza, an order of Crazy Bread for the ride home, and you are now free to eat your popcorn and red wine dinner in peace! ~scene~
Sugar'd Gift Certificate (Value $100) item
Sugar'd Hair Removal, Located near 152nd and 20th has generously donated this $100 Gift Certificate. Smoooooooooooth... If you don't know what this is: Body Sugaring is an art that involves molding our all natural sugar paste into the skin while safely and gently removing the hair from the root leaving your skin with minimal irritation and smooth results.
Tacofino Gift Card (Value $50) item
Him: Where you from? Her: South Surrey/White Rock Him: Don't you miss the City? Her: No. Him: But the views here.. Her: Uhh... have you seen our views? Him: Okay, the traffic though. Her: I have enough space for a garden. Him: Fine. But, don't you miss good Tacos? Her: Uhhh... Tacofino White Rock! Him: .... I got nothin'. Win this prize and silence the city folk. Tacofino. It's a thing. Tacofino White Rock has generously donated this $50 gift card.
The GAME HUT - Pre Loved Xbox360 Lot - (Value ~$200) item
The Game Hut South Surrey has generously donated this lot of PRE LOVED (Used) XBox360 Items: An XBox360 Gaming System with Motion Sensor Controller NHL15 Lego Movie Lego Batman 2 FIFA 15 Kinectimals Kinect Adventure NBA Live '08 Just Dance Disney What a great way to build up your gaming set up! Thanks Game Hut!
7-Eleven Slurpee Tetris Handheld Game 2of2 - (Value $35) item
Kids getting bored (read loud and obnoxious) in the car? What's that in the cup holder? Is it a Slurpee? No! It's Tetris! Keep the boredom in the backseat to a minimum with this handheld Tetris game, that just happens to look like a Slurpee cup. *Not actually a cup* Donated by 7-Eleven Value $35 2 of 2
7-Eleven Slurpee Tetris Handheld Game 1of2 - (Value $35) item
Kids getting bored (read loud and obnoxious) in the car? What's that in the cup holder? Is it a Slurpee? No! It's Tetris! Keep the bordem in the backseat to a minimum with this handheld Tetris game, that just happens to look like a Slurpee cup. Donated by 7-Eleven Value $35 1 of 2
Gems Athletics 5 day camp and 2 tank tops (Value ~$325) item
READY?.... Okay! *clap* Cheer camp. Yeah, I did it when I was younger. It was so much fun! Combine dance, gymnastics and teambuilding: Cheer! Throw that pony tail up! Slap that smile across your face and move like you mean it. Gift Certificate includes 2 x Gems Athletics Tanks and (upto) 5 days of camp at any of their 3 locations. Can be used for individual day or full week camps. Value ~$375
Ocean Park Flowers - Potted Plant & Chocolate Bar item
Get this one for your mom. Did you hear me? I said get this for your mom. She loves the heck out of you and she deserves it. It's Mother's Day on Sunday. hint hint? Ocean Park Flowers - Value $35
Cook Like a G - Giada De Laurentis, that is (Value ~$175) item
Cook Like a G - Giada De Laurentis, that is (Value ~$175) This Basket has everything you need to make your kitchen into a Cucina! Pasta, tomatoes, Artichokes, Tuna, Olive Oil... That sounds like a great night to me! Just add wine... (Check out our Everything Wine Lot!) Items Generously Donated by Division 14
ChocXO WOW Box (Value ~$150) item
ChocXO WOW Box! Always Organic. Always Delicious. Low sugar decadent treats to treat yourself. We have one every night before bed. Dark Chocolate has flavinoids, or something... it's good for you. It's basically a vegetable! Value ($150)
Surrey Eagles SUPERFAN lot item
Show up and show out at the next Surrey Eagles Game with this awesome gift basket. Lot includes a Jersey, a scarf, a foam finger, Mug, Frisbee, Car Flag, Stickers, and an Eagle plushie. Value ~$150
Darby's Photos - Gate 22 Winery Wine Lot & Pens (Value $100) item
Darby's Photos has generously donated these two incredible bottles from Gate 22 Winery. Treason (2017) "Sunday Silence" Meritage Blend (2020) Value $100
The Wooden Spoon Basket - Value $75 item
The Wooden Spoon Gift Basket Black Tshirt - Size Small Cream Shirt - Size Small 2 x Pedro's Coffee Pouch $25 Gift Card
Razor ProX Scooter BNIB Value ($115) item
Scoot along in life with this Razor brand PROX Scooter Value $115 Donated By Ray Shepherd