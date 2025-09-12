Raymond Handibus Society's 8th AND FINAL Annual Father-Daughter Ball

Raymond, AB T0K 2S0, Canada
***NOTE: EVERY GUEST WILL GET A FREE DIGITAL PHOTO. YOU DO NOT NEED TO BUY THIS TICKET IF YOU ONLY WANT A DIGITAL PHOTO.
This ticket is for ONE 8x10 PRINTED PHOTO to take home the night of the event. You will still get a digital copy as well.
If you would like TWO PRINTED PHOTOS, please purchase a different ticket that is for TWO PHOTOS for $15.
This ticket is for TWO 8x10 PRINTED PHOTOS to take home the night of the event. You will still get a digital copy as well.
This ticket is for one dad and ONE daughter.
*If you are bringing more than one daughter, please choose a different ticket with the correct amount of daughters you are bringing.
This ticket is for one dad and TWO daughters.
*If you are bringing more or less than TWO daughters, please choose a different ticket with the correct amount of daughters listed.
This ticket is for one dad and THREE daughters.
*If you are bringing more or less than THREE daughters, please choose a different ticket with the correct amount of daughters you are bringing.
This ticket is for one dad and FOUR daughters.
*If you are bringing more or less than FOUR daughters, please choose a different ticket with the correct amount of daughters you are bringing.
This ticket is for one dad and FIVE daughters.
*If you are bringing more or less than FIVE daughters, please choose a different ticket with the correct amount of daughters you are bringing.
This ticket is for ONE EXTRA daughter.
If you are buying this ticket, it should be for an extra daughter that is being added to a dad and daughter who already bought their tickets and want to add an extra daughter to the group.
This ticket is for one EXTRA DAD/FATHER FIGURE.
Ex: grandpa, uncle, or other father figure that wants to join a group of a dad and daughter(s).
$
