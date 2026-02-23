RDYO Silent Auction 2026

Priceless! Bid for one lesson with RDYO's beloved Chamber Music Director, Associate Conductor of the Senior Strings, and one of the most in-demand violin teacher in Vancouver, Jonathan Der. (This is one of the 2 opportunities for 2 separate students - please refrain from bidding both for one student) - Mr. Der dedicates many hours of his time to violin pedagogy. For the past 25 years, he has nurtured many youngsters to become professional musicians. One of his main teaching philosophies focus on building strong technical foundation and creative musical expression. Today, quite a few of his students continues pursuing music as a career. - In the past 15 years, Mr. Jonathan has been an active adjudicator for many music festivals in BC. Festivals such as the Richmond Music Festival, BC Conservatory of Music Festival, North Shore Music Academy Festival, Elite International Music Festival and Pacific Northwest Music Festival to name a few. - Mr. Der obtained his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and graduated with a master’s degree in Violin Performance and minor in conducting from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, he also holds the position of Music Director/Organist at St. Anne’s Steveston Anglican Church and was the music director of Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra 2018-2021.

