RDYO Silent Auction 2026

Gift certificate of $25 to The Keg, a Canadian-owned chain of steakhouse restaurants and bars. From work parties to family reunions, Keg's exceptional hospitality creates the perfect atmosphere to relax and enjoy a delicious meal.
Gift certificate of $25 to The Keg, a Canadian-owned chain of steakhouse restaurants and bars. From work parties to family reunions, Keg's exceptional hospitality creates the perfect atmosphere to relax and enjoy a delicious meal.
The Old Spaghetti Factory $25 Voucher
$10
Starting bid
Gift certificate of $25 to the Old Spaghetti Factory, In keeping with the tradition of Gastown and its historical past, The Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants are filled with stained glass, antique light fixtures, and vintage artifacts imported from around the world. OSF is known for its amazing atmosphere, and dining with them is a truly unique experience.
Gift certificate of $25 to the Old Spaghetti Factory, In keeping with the tradition of Gastown and its historical past, The Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants are filled with stained glass, antique light fixtures, and vintage artifacts imported from around the world. OSF is known for its amazing atmosphere, and dining with them is a truly unique experience.
2 tickets to Cosi Fan Tutte - Vancouver Opera
$50
Starting bid
Market Value: $300 - 2 Complimentary Tickets in the Mezzanine section to the Vancouver Opera performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre of Così Fan Tutte. The opera was composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with Libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte. The opera premiered 1790 in Vienna. It will be sung in Italian with English Projected Titles- Thursday February 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
https://www.vancouveropera.ca/whats-on/cosi-fan-tutte/
Market Value: $300 - 2 Complimentary Tickets in the Mezzanine section to the Vancouver Opera performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre of Così Fan Tutte. The opera was composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with Libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte. The opera premiered 1790 in Vienna. It will be sung in Italian with English Projected Titles- Thursday February 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
https://www.vancouveropera.ca/whats-on/cosi-fan-tutte/
The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour for 4 people - Set 1
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
2 Entries and Catalogue - Vancouver Art Gallery
$50
Starting bid
Market value $120 - 2 Entries to the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Exhibition Catalogue David Milne: Modern Painting.
Market value $120 - 2 Entries to the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Exhibition Catalogue David Milne: Modern Painting.
2 Tickets to Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $158 - 2 Tickets to any regular evening or matinee performance of either Much Ado About Nothing or The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June to September 2025 (excluding the Opening Night, special events and subject to availability. Not valid for A+ zone)
Market Value $158 - 2 Tickets to any regular evening or matinee performance of either Much Ado About Nothing or The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June to September 2025 (excluding the Opening Night, special events and subject to availability. Not valid for A+ zone)
2 tickets to piano recital
$40
Starting bid
Market Value $90 - 2 tickets to distinguish Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin concert, September 28, 2025, 3:00 pm at the Vancouver Playhouse presented by Vancouver Chopin Society.
Market Value $90 - 2 tickets to distinguish Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin concert, September 28, 2025, 3:00 pm at the Vancouver Playhouse presented by Vancouver Chopin Society.
2 Tickets to The Mousetrap - ArtsClub Theatre Company
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $198 - 2 tickets to The Mousetrap at the Granville Island Stage between June 26 and July 2, 2025 (except Opening night and are subject to availability)
Market Value $198 - 2 tickets to The Mousetrap at the Granville Island Stage between June 26 and July 2, 2025 (except Opening night and are subject to availability)
10 Tickets to Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF)
$50
Starting bid
Market value $169 (10 tickets) - 10 tickets for VIFF’s regular Year-Round Screenings at VIFF’s state-of-the-art cinemas including the VIFF Cinema and Lochmaddy Studio Theatre located in the VIFF Centre. Come enjoy the best movie viewing experience in Vancouver.
Market value $169 (10 tickets) - 10 tickets for VIFF’s regular Year-Round Screenings at VIFF’s state-of-the-art cinemas including the VIFF Cinema and Lochmaddy Studio Theatre located in the VIFF Centre. Come enjoy the best movie viewing experience in Vancouver.
Violin Lesson with Jonathan Der (1)
$50
Starting bid
Priceless! Bid for one lesson with RDYO's beloved Chamber Music Director, Associate Conductor of the Senior Strings, and one of the most in-demand violin teacher in Vancouver, Jonathan Der. (This is one of the 2 opportunities for 2 separate students - please refrain from bidding both for one student)
- Mr. Der dedicates many hours of his time to violin pedagogy. For the past 25 years, he has nurtured many youngsters to become professional musicians. One of his main teaching philosophies focus on building strong technical foundation and creative musical expression. Today, quite a few of his students continues pursuing music as a career.
- In the past 15 years, Mr. Jonathan has been an active adjudicator for many music festivals in BC. Festivals such as the Richmond Music Festival, BC Conservatory of Music Festival, North Shore Music Academy Festival, Elite International Music Festival and Pacific Northwest Music Festival to name a few.
- Mr. Der obtained his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and graduated with a master’s degree in Violin Performance and minor in conducting from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, he also holds the position of Music Director/Organist at St. Anne’s Steveston Anglican Church and was the music director of Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra 2018-2021.
Priceless! Bid for one lesson with RDYO's beloved Chamber Music Director, Associate Conductor of the Senior Strings, and one of the most in-demand violin teacher in Vancouver, Jonathan Der. (This is one of the 2 opportunities for 2 separate students - please refrain from bidding both for one student)
- Mr. Der dedicates many hours of his time to violin pedagogy. For the past 25 years, he has nurtured many youngsters to become professional musicians. One of his main teaching philosophies focus on building strong technical foundation and creative musical expression. Today, quite a few of his students continues pursuing music as a career.
- In the past 15 years, Mr. Jonathan has been an active adjudicator for many music festivals in BC. Festivals such as the Richmond Music Festival, BC Conservatory of Music Festival, North Shore Music Academy Festival, Elite International Music Festival and Pacific Northwest Music Festival to name a few.
- Mr. Der obtained his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and graduated with a master’s degree in Violin Performance and minor in conducting from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, he also holds the position of Music Director/Organist at St. Anne’s Steveston Anglican Church and was the music director of Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra 2018-2021.
Violin Lesson with Jonathan Der (2)
$50
Starting bid
Priceless! Bid for one lesson with RDYO's beloved Chamber Music Director, Associate Conductor of the Senior Strings, and one of the most in-demand violin teacher in Vancouver, Jonathan Der. (This is one of the 2 opportunities for 2 separate students - please refrain from bidding both for one student)
- Mr. Der dedicates many hours of his time to violin pedagogy. For the past 25 years, he has nurtured many youngsters to become professional musicians. One of his main teaching philosophies focus on building strong technical foundation and creative musical expression. Today, quite a few of his students continues pursuing music as a career.
- In the past 15 years, Mr. Jonathan has been an active adjudicator for many music festivals in BC. Festivals such as the Richmond Music Festival, BC Conservatory of Music Festival, North Shore Music Academy Festival, Elite International Music Festival and Pacific Northwest Music Festival to name a few.
- Mr. Der obtained his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and graduated with a master’s degree in Violin Performance and minor in conducting from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, he also holds the position of Music Director/Organist at St. Anne’s Steveston Anglican Church and was the music director of Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra 2018-2021.
Priceless! Bid for one lesson with RDYO's beloved Chamber Music Director, Associate Conductor of the Senior Strings, and one of the most in-demand violin teacher in Vancouver, Jonathan Der. (This is one of the 2 opportunities for 2 separate students - please refrain from bidding both for one student)
- Mr. Der dedicates many hours of his time to violin pedagogy. For the past 25 years, he has nurtured many youngsters to become professional musicians. One of his main teaching philosophies focus on building strong technical foundation and creative musical expression. Today, quite a few of his students continues pursuing music as a career.
- In the past 15 years, Mr. Jonathan has been an active adjudicator for many music festivals in BC. Festivals such as the Richmond Music Festival, BC Conservatory of Music Festival, North Shore Music Academy Festival, Elite International Music Festival and Pacific Northwest Music Festival to name a few.
- Mr. Der obtained his bachelor’s degree from McGill University and graduated with a master’s degree in Violin Performance and minor in conducting from Indiana University, Bloomington. Currently, he also holds the position of Music Director/Organist at St. Anne’s Steveston Anglican Church and was the music director of Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra 2018-2021.
Google Pixel 8 (128GB - black)
$250
Starting bid
Market value $949 - The Google Pixel 8 is known for its AI-powered features, the Google Tensor G3 chip, and Google's commitment to seven years of software updates. The phones offer a range of improvements, including updated cameras, new sensors, and helpful features.
Market value $949 - The Google Pixel 8 is known for its AI-powered features, the Google Tensor G3 chip, and Google's commitment to seven years of software updates. The phones offer a range of improvements, including updated cameras, new sensors, and helpful features.
Google Pixel 9 (128GB Black)
$300
Starting bid
Market Value $1099 - Sporting a redesigned appearance and powered by the fourth-generation Google Tensor system-on-chip, the Google Pixel 9 phones are heavily integrated with Gemini-branded artificial intelligence features.
Market Value $1099 - Sporting a redesigned appearance and powered by the fourth-generation Google Tensor system-on-chip, the Google Pixel 9 phones are heavily integrated with Gemini-branded artificial intelligence features.
Porsche Centre Richmond Lifestyle Package
$200
Starting bid
Market Value $558.89 - 6 ITEMS:
- White Porsche Motorsport cap
- Black Porsche golf towel
- White Porsche thermal flask
- Green GT3RS 1:43 Scale model
- Mini LED Porsche safety light
- Porsche drinking glass set (2)
Market Value $558.89 - 6 ITEMS:
- White Porsche Motorsport cap
- Black Porsche golf towel
- White Porsche thermal flask
- Green GT3RS 1:43 Scale model
- Mini LED Porsche safety light
- Porsche drinking glass set (2)
Lindt Gift Baskets
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $175 - The perfect gift from Lindt Chocolate, global leader in the premium chocolate sector, the company looks back on a long-standing tradition with its origin in Zurich, Switzerland. Images here are not the exact representation of the product.
Market Value $175 - The perfect gift from Lindt Chocolate, global leader in the premium chocolate sector, the company looks back on a long-standing tradition with its origin in Zurich, Switzerland. Images here are not the exact representation of the product.
Toy Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Market Price: $125 - This bundle of joy contains - Angry Birds Action game (5+) Pom pom Monster Salon (8+), Sands Alive Sealife Adventure Kit (3+) and Kinetic Sand Sand Castle and Creatures Kit (3+).
Market Price: $125 - This bundle of joy contains - Angry Birds Action game (5+) Pom pom Monster Salon (8+), Sands Alive Sealife Adventure Kit (3+) and Kinetic Sand Sand Castle and Creatures Kit (3+).
Vancouver Canucks - Autographed Hockey Stick
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $150 - Autographed Hockey Stick from the Vancouver Canucks
Market Value $150 - Autographed Hockey Stick from the Vancouver Canucks
Two Tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Match
$30
Starting bid
Market Price: up to $175 Two (2) Tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Regular Season Match. Please note matches and seats are subject to availability at time of booking. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025. Regular Season Only. Does not include food and beverage. Expires December 31, 2025
Market Price: up to $175 Two (2) Tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Regular Season Match. Please note matches and seats are subject to availability at time of booking. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025. Regular Season Only. Does not include food and beverage. Expires December 31, 2025
Market Price: $600. Register by June 20, 2025
- Immersive Aviation Summer Camp
- Program Content
- Immersive Learning
- Hands-on training alongside flight students. Learn pilot curriculum and procedures to fully master aviation skills.
- Simulation & Operations
• Drone piloting
• Aeronautical principles
• Radio communication
⭐️ Pricing
| 1-Week Drone Course | CAD 600 |
⭐️ Schedule
Age: 10+
Location: Hangar 10, 5225 216 Street, Langley, BC, V2Y 2N3
| English Aviation Class | Mon-Fri | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM |
| Mandarin Aviation Class | Mon-Fri | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM |
| Drone Class 1 | Mon-Fri | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM |
⭐️ Langley Flight School
- 30 years of excellence, training thousands of professional pilots and aviation enthusiasts;
- 200,000+ cumulative flight hours, 300,000+ takeoffs/landings;
- Certified by Transport Canada, Ministry of Higher Education, and Federal Immigration;
- Accredited programs offering flight certifications and bachelor's degrees (recognized by China's Ministry of Education);
- Authorized to enroll international students from 40+ countries;
- Graduates eligible for 3-year Canadian work permits and immigration pathways.
Market Price: $600. Register by June 20, 2025
- Immersive Aviation Summer Camp
- Program Content
- Immersive Learning
- Hands-on training alongside flight students. Learn pilot curriculum and procedures to fully master aviation skills.
- Simulation & Operations
• Drone piloting
• Aeronautical principles
• Radio communication
⭐️ Pricing
| 1-Week Drone Course | CAD 600 |
⭐️ Schedule
Age: 10+
Location: Hangar 10, 5225 216 Street, Langley, BC, V2Y 2N3
| English Aviation Class | Mon-Fri | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM |
| Mandarin Aviation Class | Mon-Fri | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM |
| Drone Class 1 | Mon-Fri | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM |
⭐️ Langley Flight School
- 30 years of excellence, training thousands of professional pilots and aviation enthusiasts;
- 200,000+ cumulative flight hours, 300,000+ takeoffs/landings;
- Certified by Transport Canada, Ministry of Higher Education, and Federal Immigration;
- Accredited programs offering flight certifications and bachelor's degrees (recognized by China's Ministry of Education);
- Authorized to enroll international students from 40+ countries;
- Graduates eligible for 3-year Canadian work permits and immigration pathways.
The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour for 4 people - Set 2
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour for 4 people - Set 3
$50
Starting bid
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
Market Value $125.00 - The LuLu Island Winery Estate Tour gives you the opportunity to dive deep into the winemaking process. This hour-long experience gives you an exclusive behind-the-scenes production tour. It is completed with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
2 bottles of wine
$20
Starting bid
Market price $60
- 2023 Sauvignon Blanc : Sauvignon Blanc has vibrant aromas of fresh lime, gooseberry, grapefruit and boxwood. The refreshing palate is highlighted with zesty lime, passionfruit and citrus, finishing with a cleansing crispness
- 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon is full of aromas of cassis, dark cherry and caramel tempered with dried herb and cedar. The blend of terroirs delivers a wine of complexity with a hint of minerality on the palate.
Market price $60
- 2023 Sauvignon Blanc : Sauvignon Blanc has vibrant aromas of fresh lime, gooseberry, grapefruit and boxwood. The refreshing palate is highlighted with zesty lime, passionfruit and citrus, finishing with a cleansing crispness
- 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon is full of aromas of cassis, dark cherry and caramel tempered with dried herb and cedar. The blend of terroirs delivers a wine of complexity with a hint of minerality on the palate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!