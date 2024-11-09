Concordia Real Estate Club

Hosted by

Concordia Real Estate Club

About this event

Real Estate Conference

1228 Rue Sherbrooke O

Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada

Sponsor Access Pass
Free
This ticket grants access to all panels and networking sessions at the conference, allowing you to connect with industry leaders, speakers, fellow sponsors, and emerging professionals, including top real estate students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!