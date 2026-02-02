Women's Economic Council / Conseil Économique Des Femmes

Hosted by

Women's Economic Council / Conseil Économique Des Femmes

About this event

"Reclaiming Power, Rebuilding Futures" Series - Part 2: Economic Justice is...

General Admission + donation
Pay what you can

This event is free to attend. If you’re able to contribute, your donation helps us keep this series accessible to everyone.

Every contribution, big or small, helps us offer food at the in-person gathering, and cover accessibility costs.

Thank you for supporting community-led work.

General admission
Free

This event is free to attend. If you’re able to contribute, your donation helps us keep this series accessible to everyone.

Every contribution, big or small, helps us offer food at the in-person gathering, and cover accessibility costs.

Thank you for supporting community-led work.

Add a donation for Women's Economic Council / Conseil Économique Des Femmes

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!