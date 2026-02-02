"Reclaiming Power, Rebuilding Futures" Series - Part 3: Designing the Future Together

About this event
A reduced-rate ticket for students, grassroots organizers, early-career professionals, and community members.
This ticket helps ensure the event remains accessible to those who may need a lower cost option.
This ticket reflects the actual cost of participation, including materials, facilitation, venue costs, and refreshments.
Choosing this option helps sustain community programming like this event.
A pay-it-forward ticket that helps subsidize community-access tickets and support participants who might otherwise not be able to attend.
Thank you for helping strengthen collective access and participation.
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