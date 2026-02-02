Women's Economic Council / Conseil Économique Des Femmes

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Women's Economic Council / Conseil Économique Des Femmes

About this event

"Reclaiming Power, Rebuilding Futures" Series - Part 3: Designing the Future Together

4281 Boul. Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2W 1Z4, Canada

Community Ticket
$25

A reduced-rate ticket for students, grassroots organizers, early-career professionals, and community members.

This ticket helps ensure the event remains accessible to those who may need a lower cost option.

Standard Ticket
$45

This ticket reflects the actual cost of participation, including materials, facilitation, venue costs, and refreshments.

Choosing this option helps sustain community programming like this event.

Solidarity Ticket
$75

A pay-it-forward ticket that helps subsidize community-access tickets and support participants who might otherwise not be able to attend.

Thank you for helping strengthen collective access and participation.

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