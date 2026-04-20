RecreAction: Moving is for everyone! (session 2)

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About this event
TUESDAY 8AM, with Pêche
TUESDAY 10AM, with Pêche
WEDNESDAY 5:30PM, with Pêche
THURSDAY 10AM, with Sara
FRIDAY 9AM, with Sara.
The meeting point is at the back of the first parking lot (adjacent to the Cantina). Dress appropriately. The class will be moved to the Douglas Community Center in case of bad weather. Your instructor will be in contact with you by email the same morning.
$
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