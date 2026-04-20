Centre communautaire Douglas

Hosted by

Centre communautaire Douglas

About this event

RecreAction: Moving is for everyone! (session 2)

28 Avenue St Patrick

Gaspé, QC G4X 2Y2, Canada

Active Yoga
Free

TUESDAY 8AM, with Pêche

Chair Yoga
Free

TUESDAY 10AM, with Pêche

Free
Relaxing Yoga
Free

WEDNESDAY 5:30PM, with Pêche

Low Impact Training (virtual)
Free

THURSDAY 10AM, with Sara

Beach Yoga (Haldimand)
Free

FRIDAY 9AM, with Sara.
The meeting point is at the back of the first parking lot (adjacent to the Cantina). Dress appropriately. The class will be moved to the Douglas Community Center in case of bad weather. Your instructor will be in contact with you by email the same morning.

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