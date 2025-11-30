reCYCLE: Community Art Competition

Your reCYCLE Participant Ticket includes entry into the competition, free access to a selection of scrap bicycle parts, and optional use of shop space and tools to help build your creation. After purchasing this ticket, you can visit New Hope Community Bikes during open hours to select your materials and begin your project. Please note the shop will be closed for the holidays Dec 21 to Jan 7, open again Jan 8th. You’ll have until January 24th to complete and drop off your artwork for community voting.